Texans Fire Head Coach Lovie Smith; GM Nick Caserio Next?

Following their 32-31 Sunday win over the Indianapolis Colts, the Houston Texans have fired head coach Lovie Smith, the team announced.

Smith's Texans tenure ends after just one season, with the Texans finishing the year with the NFL's second-worst record at 3-13-1.

After Smith elected to go for two and the win over the Colts after their late touchdown Sunday, the Texans will now miss out on the No. 1 overall pick in this spring's NFL Draft as well, with the pick now going to the Chicago Bears.

When asked if he expected to keep his job after the win, Smith was confident he would be the team's coach next season.

“Do I expect to be back?” Smith said. “Yeah, I expect to be back, absolutely.”

Smith had attempted to plead his case with the McNair family leading up to Sunday, with rumors swirling that the franchise was looking to make a change.

And now, for the third offseason in a row, the Texans will be on the hunt for a new head coach.

GM Nick Caserio, who could be next on the chopping block according to multiple reports, released a statement on Smith's firing Sunday night.

"On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Lovie Smith for everything he has contributed to our team over the last two seasons as a coach and a leader," Caserio said. "I'm constantly evaluating our football operation and believe this is the best decision for us at this time. It is my responsibility to build a comprehensive and competitive program that can sustain success over a long period of time. We aren't there right now, however, with the support of the McNair family and the resources available to us, I'm confident in the direction of our football program moving forward."

Despite having some significant young talent on the roster, including Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates Dameon Pierce and Jalen Pitre, the Texans currently rank at or near the bottom of the NFL in most major statistical categories.

And according to the report from NFL.com, the McNairs were expecting the infusion of talent to result in a step forward for the franchise.

By some accounts, not only has that not happened, but the team has seemingly regressed, leading to Smith's inevitable firing, and perhaps Caserio soon after.

