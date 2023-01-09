ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Chris Olave becomes 3rd Saints rookie WR to cross 1K yards, but 'a lot of growth left'

By Jeff Nowak
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HrMfi_0k7ylnEx00

On his second catch of the day, Saints rookie Chris Olave worked back to the ball for a catch, spun, then sprinted to the end zone for a 25-yard touchdown and a perfect start for a sizzling offense.

It was a play that brought Olave past 1,000 receiving yards on the season, joining Marques Colston and Michael Thomas as the only Saints players to be able to make that claim.

But from that point on, things fizzled. Olave caught just 4 balls for 26 yards the rest of the way and lost a costly fumble late in the first half with the Saints in field goal range. He also had a drop on third down in the second half. He finished with 5 catches on 12 targets. It was a performance that underscored what head coach Dennis Allen made clear after the game: The potential is clear, but there's a lot of work to do for the former Ohio State Buckeye.

“He’s been the same guy each and every week. He’s highly talented," Allen said. "He’s got a lot of things that he’s got to continue to work on to get better at. I think there’s a lot of growth left in that player, and we’re expecting to see a lot of growth in that player."

Olave finished his rookie season with 72 catches for 1,042 yards and 4 touchdowns. The high points were impressive, but the low points and ball security woes stand out. Still, he's paired well with UDFA Rashid Shaheed in a WR room that's suddenly youth driven, with Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry each missing a majority of the season with injury. What comes next? Hard work, and hopefully another big step forward.

"Certainly, a good start," Allen said, "but not near where he can be, and I think he’s got to have a good offseason so we can take that next step to develop into the receiver that he can be.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Black Enterprise

Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents

According to ABC News, Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, Jr., the son of Antonio Armstrong, who played for the Miami Dolphins back in 1995, will be heading to trial for a third time after two trials that ended in hung juries. A.J. has been accused of killing his father and mother, Dawn Armstrong in 2016. They were both killed in their sleep in their residence in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
atozsports.com

Saints rookie gets bad news as season wraps up

Injuries punched the New Orleans Saints all season long in 2022. Even in a meaningless matchup in Week 18, they suffered a massive loss. Rookie offensive tackle Trevor Penning suffered another injury. He missed much of the season due to a foot/toe injury. Now, his other foot has taken a blow.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Saints Appear To Have Made Decision On Dennis Allen

If the New Orleans Saints are planning to move off of head coach Dennis Allen they haven't told him yet. Per Saints reporter Nick Underhill, Allen said "all indications" are that he'll be back in NOLA as coach next season. Folks reacted to the Saints apparent decision on Allen Monday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Daily Advance

These stats will blow your mind

I wanted to share with you this week a few things I heard recently on the Dan Le Batard show with Stugotz podcast. I have mentioned their show a few times in columns, including crediting them with helping me get through a very challenging pandemic. A few of the things I wanted to share were stats, offered by one of their interns. This particular intern is well known for being Regis Philbin’s son-in-law and providing some really mind blowing statistics. ...
FOX Sports

Vikings' playoff wait finally ends; Jefferson eyes big stage

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Justin Jefferson won the national championship with LSU in his last college game, making this three-year wait for a postseason appearance with Minnesota that much more frustrating for the NFL's leading receiver. Four weeks after clinching their division, and more than 32 months after drafting...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy