Coastal View
The better part of valor
A buddy of mine, a lifelong Carpinteria surfer and shaper raising his family in town, called the 500 Maple Ave. shop Monday afternoon and said I should get on the road home to Ventura if I didn’t want to get stuck. The creeks were all rising, and the storm had hours of rain yet to drop. Taking his advice, I drove straight into gridlock at La Conchita – the ocean a charcoal-hued mess to the right, emergency vehicles pre-positioned on the mountain side of the highway, and a very annoying driver in front of me (who’d swung around on the right shoulder) with dark tinted windows on a beater BMW and Nebraska plates. They were presumably looking at a phone since the lane would open for 50 feet ahead while the vehicle sat unmoving. (I would’ve honked and gestured angrily, but something in the whole set up suggested unlicensed firearms).
Noozhawk
4431 N Shadow Hills Blvd, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93105
Noozhawk
MTD Restarts Bus Service on Modified Schedule
After suspending all bus service in the evening of Monday, Jan. 9, MTD service is expected to resume around noon on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Service will be operating on a modified Sunday schedule. Line 20 (Carpinteria) and Line 28 (UCSB Shuttle) and will be suspended for the entire day, otherwise the system will operate on a Sunday schedule.
Santa Barbara Independent
Dramatic Helicopter Rescue in Guadalupe
A 79-year-old man was hoisted up into a waiting helicopter from his home on 9th Street in Guadalupe when the area flooded due to a break in a private levee nearby. The man was not able to walk very well and needed the assist from Santa Barbara County Fire’s air support copter on Tuesday.
Mudslide traps people, horses at RV camping resort near Santa Barbara
Hundreds of people and dozens of animals are stuck with no way out following a mudslide in the Santa Barbara area.
101 reopens in Santa Barbara area after crews spending hours clearing mud from roadway
Recent storms left the 101 Freeway caked in mud in the Santa Barbara area, leading to a full closure of lanes.
Noozhawk
Thomas Hartley McAlexander of Santa Barbara, 1941-2023
It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Thomas Hartley McAlexander on Jan. 6, 2023, in Santa Barbara. Tom was born in Los Angeles, California, on April 26, 1941 to Marian Rebecca McLean and Lilburn Chandler McAlexander. He attended Freemont High School and served in the Naval...
Santa Barbara Independent
Monster Rain Drenches Santa Barbara
An epic amount of rainfall drenched Santa Barbara County in Storm Number 13, currently in its last day, taking Gibraltar Reservoir over the top and delivering a historic 12-plus inches to San Marcos Pass in a 24-hour period. Even Lake Cachuma, from which all the South County draws much of...
Noozhawk
Laurie Jervis: Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks Begins Sunday
The 13th annual Restaurant Weeks, a celebration of the region’s culinary and wine country culture, will celebrate the Santa Ynez Valley with curated and chef-driven three-course prix fixe menus starting Sunday through Jan. 31. A list of participating restaurants and respective menus, as well as wineries taking part, is...
‘Pretty unbelievable.’ Central Coast lake set to spill for first time in a dozen years
The lake level was rising by about one foot per hour on Tuesday.
Noozhawk
Self-Service Sandbag Stations Available for Goleta Residents
With more rain on the way, the city of Goleta reminds the community that there are three self-service sandbag stations provided for residents to protect their homes from storm damage. The Public Works Department keeps the bags replenished at:. Fire Station 11, 6901 Frey Way and Storke Road just south...
Updated Santa Maria storm response update
Santa Maria has so far reopened five of 14 roads closed Monday by flooding during the significant storm. City crews continue doing damage assessment.
surfer.com
Rincon in Chaotic State After Recent Storm Surge
For the second time in the past week, a major storm (and swell) system has bombarded the West Coast, sending epic waves to some areas and unfortunate structural damage to other areas. The Capitola Pier in Santa Cruz was partially destroyed last week during the #bombcyclone swell and this week, the havoc seemed to hit the Santa Barbara coastline.
Neighbors facing damaged homes due to flooding in Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Several neighbors woke up to homes with severe damage due to the storm Tuesday morning. Some neighbors have been unable to get to their homes near the east side of Santa Barbara. Flooding near Spring Street lead to cars submerged into the water. Neighbors say water has entered the garage and The post Neighbors facing damaged homes due to flooding in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Cachuma Lake Reservoir raises over 30 feet overnight
The Cachuma Lake Reservoir raised roughly 33 feet overnight from the rainstorm, according to Santa Barbara County Public Works. The post Cachuma Lake Reservoir raises over 30 feet overnight appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Airport Begins Phased Resumption of Operations
Santa Barbara Airport officials resumed flight operations Tuesday afternoon, including commercial air travel, after crews spent the day on recovery efforts from Monday’s major storm. The airport was shut down at about 11 a.m. Monday due to flooding caused by the record-breaking storm, which hammered Santa Barbara County. “All...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Highway 101 South Reopens, North Expected to Open Soon
Highway 101 southbound is now open with one northbound lane planned to reopen at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. California Highway Patrol (CHP) Captain Michael Logie announced the reopening during a 2:00 p.m. press conference. Logie said Caltrans and crews are working diligently to get both lanes of Highway 101 north open...
400 people isolated at Rancho Oso by debris flows over roadways
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Approximately 400 people and 70 horses have been isolated in Rancho Oso by debris flows across roadways, no injuries or medical emergencies have been reported. The post 400 people isolated at Rancho Oso by debris flows over roadways appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Vicente Gómez of Santa Barbara, 1941-2023
Vicente Gómez, 82, died on Jan. 4, 2023 in his sleep. He was the ninth of 12 children born to Luis and Andrea Gómez. He was born in La Piedad, Michoacán, México, but grew up in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, México. In 1970, he moved to Santa Barbara.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Ynez River Bank to Bank in Lompoc
Santa Ynez River was running bank to bank at Robinson Bridge. Highway 246 was closed east of town. (scroll through the above photos)
