Read full article on original website
Related
KNOX News Radio
ND & MN gas pipeline update
There could be a glitch in efforts to build a natural gas pipeline from western Minnesota to East Grand Forks (MN). North Dakota Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad says they just recently learned that an application submitted back in May contains incorrect information and is missing some substantial contracts. Viking...
MN and ND Farmers Cheer Game Changing John Deere Agreement
A year ago I wrote about how unworkable warranty restrictions were seriously undermining John Deere's longstanding relationship with American farmers. Legally so for some like North Dakota's own Forest River Farms. Forest River Farms in Forest River, North Dakota, asked for a trial by jury and wants the court to...
North Dakota’s Josh Duhamel Spotted In The State Again Recently
Every time actor Josh Duhamel turns up in North Dakota it really creates a buzz. The native Minot, North Dakotan has a tendency to show up in the state from time to time. He's somebody who has never forgotten his roots. He even married a North Dakota girl this past year. You can read all about that here.
KNOX News Radio
EGF still looking at sales tax plan
East Grand Forks residents could learn as soon as next week what type of sales tax ask could be on a future ballot for park and rec facility needs. The city council discussed both a one-percent and three-quarter percent tax to fund improvements to ice arenas and baseball facilities during last night’s (Tuesday) work session.
valleynewslive.com
Whiskey Myers coming to Grand Forks this summer
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 2023 is already an exciting year for music fans in the Valley as yet another concert has been announced for later this summer. The Texas-based country rock band announced Monday they have added the Alerus Center to their 2023 tour that kicks off next month. Joining the genre-bending band across varying dates are Giovannie & The Hired Guns, Rival Sons and The Weathered Souls, with additional acts to be announced. Whiskey Myers will be stopping at Alerus Center in Grand Forks on Tuesday, July 25th.
KNOX News Radio
GF’s Wijetunga among 6 applicants for Higher Ed Board
Six people have applied for two positions on the eight-member North Dakota Board of Higher Education, including Altru cardiologist Dr. Mevan Wijetunga of Grand Forks. Other applicants include current board member Tim Mihalick of Minot…human resources consultant Curtis Biller of Fargo… Jamestown University engineering professor Katrina Christiansen… political consultant Dustin Gawrylow of Bismarck… and Stanley Schauer of Bismarck, assessment director with the state Department of Public Instruction.
voiceofalexandria.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Grand Forks
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Grand Forks, ND-MN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Daughter of William "Butch" McGee thanks Grand Forks community following his death
(Grand Forks, ND) -- Grand Forks Police have identified the man who was believed to be found dead in the Red River High School parking lot. Authorities say 63-year-old William McGee, was actually found on private property southeast of the high school and not on the school's property as it was originally described. Officers say McGee's cause of death remains under investigation, though at this point foul play is not suspected and there is no believed threat to the public.
These counties have the most fatal traffic accidents in ND
STACKER — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
KNOX News Radio
With flood reduction project, NWS to end forecast services for Park River at Grafton
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks will discontinue river forecast services for the gauging location at Grafton on the Park River, effective Feb. 9th. N-W-S officials say, in the spring of 2020, the City of Graftons Flood Risk Reduction Project was completed, which removed the city from the 100-year flood plain.
KNOX News Radio
UND women’s hockey lawsuit dismissed
A federal class action lawsuit brought by would-be members of the women’s hockey team against the North Dakota University System after the University of North Dakota eliminated the program has been dismissed. The case, filed in district court last June, claimed UND violated Title IX, a rule designed to...
Body found in parking lot of Grand Forks school
Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the parking lot of a Grand Forks school. The Grand Forks Police Department says it was called to the Red River High School just after 9:30 a.m. on a report of a dead body in the parking lot. They found...
KNOX News Radio
GFPD investigating parking lot death
Grand Forks police have identified the body of a 63-year old man found deceased near the Red River High School on Sunday. The department says foul play is not suspected in the death of William McGee of Grand Forks. Officers were sent to 2211 17th Avenue South just after 9:30...
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks PD investigating body found
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department is currently investigating the death of a man after his body was discovered near Red River High School. Officers were called out the the southeast side of the school just after 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8 for...
kfgo.com
Pickup breaks through ice on Minn. lake, driver escapes
LEECH LAKE, Minn. – A vehicle went through the ice on Leech Lake in Minnesota Friday morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s office said a pick-up with a plow was traveling on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Grand Forks Police identify man found dead, clarify location where body was found
(Grand Forks, ND) -- In an update to a story we've been following for you since Sunday morning, Grand Forks Police have no identified the man who was believed to be found dead in the Red River High School parking lot. Authorities tell WDAY Radio the man, now identified as...
Reinbold sentenced to 40 years in prison
by April Scheinoha Reporter An Oklee man convicted of murder was sentenced Wednesday, Jan. 11 in Pennington Coun
Comments / 0