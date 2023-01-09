Read full article on original website
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings
NBC4 is excited both for Bob's continued progress in his fight against cancer and with McKenna becoming a regular part of the NBC4 Today family. NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings. NBC4 is excited both for Bob's continued progress in his fight against cancer and with McKenna...
iheart.com
Ross County Park District Seeking Grants, Director Still Helping
The Ross County Park District asked the Ross County Commissioners Monday for support in seeking two grants. One is a state grant for developing a new park, Herron Downs, on the south side of their existing park, Kinnikinnick Fen. Another is for $2.7M of federal money to help fix erosion...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
New park coming to the east side of Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Two donated parcels of land will soon become the newest park within the City of Chillicothe. Former city council member Pat Patrick donated the two pieces of property along Wade Street on the city’s east side to become the 6th ward’s first public park.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Columbia Gas of Ohio announces new repair projects in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Columbia Gas of Ohio announced that repairs are to begin this week along Paint Street in Chillicothe. The natural gas provider has been replacing older and outdated lines for all customers. During last night’s city council meeting, a representative of the company said the projects are...
Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Nominations are open for the 2023 Pineapple Awards in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Nominations are open for the 2023 Pineapple Awards. The local award banquet held by the Ross-Chillicothe Visitor’s Bureau recognizes the areas “best of the best” within the local tourism industry, the Bureau said in a recent press release. The awards are presented in...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Manhunt launched for Chillicothe man after shooting
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Law enforcement in Ross County were searching for a man who they said shot someone at a local hotel. It happened in Chillicothe in the area of the Christopher Inn and the Christopher Conference Center on North Bridge Street. The call came in shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
All flights grounded at John Glenn, nationwide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The FAA has grounded all flights nationwide. A source tells NBC News that the shutdown is due to a computer system issue. An advisory to pilots and airports the FAA said it systems have failed in and there is no immediate estimate for when it would be back. According to a […]
Ohio Renaissance Festival seeks to leave Harveysburg over ticket tax
A proposed tax by the village of Harveysburg on tickets to the Ohio Renaissance Festival is causing festival owners to consider detaching the festival property from the village.
columbusunderground.com
Old School Eats: York Steak House is a Meat-and-Potato Fueled Time Machine
The Columbus of the 1970s was very different from the metropolis of today. Our misplaced navel gazing and inferiority complex was even stronger then, in a city striving to be like Chicago, New York and/or LA. Columbus started the era progressively adding key elements to our world of today: the first mall, the first ATM, a critical paradigm shift in interactive cable television known as Qube, but beyond those advancements, our city was pushing the envelope in an even more important arena – food.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters battle residential fire in Washington Court House
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in Washington Court House. The call came around 11:30 a.m. According to initial reports, the fire was in the attic of a home at 1123 South Main Street. Upon arrival, crews could see smoke coming...
Huge rock lineup announced for return of Sonic Temple festival at Crew Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The “Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival” is coming back with a bang on Memorial Day weekend after a three-year hiatus. The mega rock festival is scheduled to return on May 25-28 with a plethora of shows at Historic Crew Stadium with headliners such as the Foo Fighters, KISS, Tool, and […]
sciotopost.com
Richies New York Corner Deli Celebrates 11 Years in Circleville
Circleville – Richie’s New Corner York Corner Deli is celebrating its 11 years of business in Circleville on Monday appreciating all that have supported them throughout the years. Richie Verito told Sciotopost that he had a vision of the deli when he first moved to Circleville, and in...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Police Situation in Chillicothe, Officers on Scene
Chillicothe – Police have responded to a gun crime in the area of the hotel behind Roosters on Bridge street around 1:30 pm. Ross County deputies arrived at the scene and are currently looking for a suspect along the river. Currently, the sheriff’s department is on the bridge and...
columbusmonthly.com
Wurst of Columbus: Explore the Offerings at three Local Shops Selling Housemade Sausage
Columbus has seen a butcher shop resurgence in recent years, namely with the arrival of the Butcher & Grocer in 2016 and the Hungarian Butcher last year. Compared to the 136-year-old German institution Thurn’s Specialty Meats, they may be new-school, but these shops are carrying on the Old World tradition of sausage-making. Here are some varieties you might find at each.
pv-magazine-usa.com
BP to construct 134 MW Ohio project for Meta
Energy major BP will install its first utility solar project developed entirely on its own, not through its lightsource bp 50:50 joint venture development arm. The project, Arche Solar, is a 134 MWdc solar facility in Fulton County, Ohio, which has secured a corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) with social media company Meta for a data center in New Albany, Ohio.
CPH identifies 42 Columbus neighborhoods with a food imbalance
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Community gardens, mobile fresh produce trucks, farmers markets, more full-service grocery stores. These are just some of the options communities are turning to as a way to combat food imbalance where they live. Columbus Public Health identified 42 neighborhoods where a food imbalance exists. Places like...
columbusunderground.com
Beta District Leads Alpha-Level Innovation
As the world takes its first steps into 2023, the future is wide open. And the City of Dublin looks to be a leader in showing everyone what that future has to offer. Dublin is part of what’s known as the Beta District: a geographic area that connects the city with Marysville, Union County and Columbus. And that connection is technology-centered research and development.
iheart.com
Chillicothe Police Investigate Fatal Shooting at Local Hotel, One Arrested
Chillicothe Police are investigating a fatal shooting from Tuesday afternoon. According to Chillicothe Police Captain Michael A.D. Short, the shooting took place around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 10th. Officers were called to the Christopher Inn at 30 N. Plaza Blvd where they found the victim, Jennora Juan Elmore Jr., 23, of Columbus. Elmore was transported to Adena Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
City attorney shuts down drug house in Hilltop neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein on Tuesday announced that the city obtained an emergency court order to board up a drug house in the Hilltop neighborhood. “This is the first drug house we shut down in 2023, and it won’t be the last,” Klein said. “The City has made it our priority to take out drug houses and go after the criminals that make our neighborhoods less safe. One by one, we’re making our streets, neighborhoods and communities safer for children, families and every Columbus resident.”
