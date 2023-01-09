ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings

NBC4 is excited both for Bob's continued progress in his fight against cancer and with McKenna becoming a regular part of the NBC4 Today family. NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings. NBC4 is excited both for Bob's continued progress in his fight against cancer and with McKenna...
COLUMBUS, OH
iheart.com

Ross County Park District Seeking Grants, Director Still Helping

The Ross County Park District asked the Ross County Commissioners Monday for support in seeking two grants. One is a state grant for developing a new park, Herron Downs, on the south side of their existing park, Kinnikinnick Fen. Another is for $2.7M of federal money to help fix erosion...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

New park coming to the east side of Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Two donated parcels of land will soon become the newest park within the City of Chillicothe. Former city council member Pat Patrick donated the two pieces of property along Wade Street on the city’s east side to become the 6th ward’s first public park.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Columbia Gas of Ohio announces new repair projects in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Columbia Gas of Ohio announced that repairs are to begin this week along Paint Street in Chillicothe. The natural gas provider has been replacing older and outdated lines for all customers. During last night’s city council meeting, a representative of the company said the projects are...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Cleveland.com

Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Nominations are open for the 2023 Pineapple Awards in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Nominations are open for the 2023 Pineapple Awards. The local award banquet held by the Ross-Chillicothe Visitor’s Bureau recognizes the areas “best of the best” within the local tourism industry, the Bureau said in a recent press release. The awards are presented in...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Manhunt launched for Chillicothe man after shooting

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Law enforcement in Ross County were searching for a man who they said shot someone at a local hotel. It happened in Chillicothe in the area of the Christopher Inn and the Christopher Conference Center on North Bridge Street. The call came in shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

All flights grounded at John Glenn, nationwide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The FAA has grounded all flights nationwide. A source tells NBC News that the shutdown is due to a computer system issue. An advisory to pilots and airports the FAA said it systems have failed in and there is no immediate estimate for when it would be back. According to a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Old School Eats: York Steak House is a Meat-and-Potato Fueled Time Machine

The Columbus of the 1970s was very different from the metropolis of today. Our misplaced navel gazing and inferiority complex was even stronger then, in a city striving to be like Chicago, New York and/or LA. Columbus started the era progressively adding key elements to our world of today: the first mall, the first ATM, a critical paradigm shift in interactive cable television known as Qube, but beyond those advancements, our city was pushing the envelope in an even more important arena – food.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Richies New York Corner Deli Celebrates 11 Years in Circleville

Circleville – Richie’s New Corner York Corner Deli is celebrating its 11 years of business in Circleville on Monday appreciating all that have supported them throughout the years. Richie Verito told Sciotopost that he had a vision of the deli when he first moved to Circleville, and in...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Police Situation in Chillicothe, Officers on Scene

Chillicothe – Police have responded to a gun crime in the area of the hotel behind Roosters on Bridge street around 1:30 pm. Ross County deputies arrived at the scene and are currently looking for a suspect along the river. Currently, the sheriff’s department is on the bridge and...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Wurst of Columbus: Explore the Offerings at three Local Shops Selling Housemade Sausage

Columbus has seen a butcher shop resurgence in recent years, namely with the arrival of the Butcher & Grocer in 2016 and the Hungarian Butcher last year. Compared to the 136-year-old German institution Thurn’s Specialty Meats, they may be new-school, but these shops are carrying on the Old World tradition of sausage-making. Here are some varieties you might find at each.
COLUMBUS, OH
pv-magazine-usa.com

BP to construct 134 MW Ohio project for Meta

Energy major BP will install its first utility solar project developed entirely on its own, not through its lightsource bp 50:50 joint venture development arm. The project, Arche Solar, is a 134 MWdc solar facility in Fulton County, Ohio, which has secured a corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) with social media company Meta for a data center in New Albany, Ohio.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
10TV

CPH identifies 42 Columbus neighborhoods with a food imbalance

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Community gardens, mobile fresh produce trucks, farmers markets, more full-service grocery stores. These are just some of the options communities are turning to as a way to combat food imbalance where they live. Columbus Public Health identified 42 neighborhoods where a food imbalance exists. Places like...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Beta District Leads Alpha-Level Innovation

As the world takes its first steps into 2023, the future is wide open. And the City of Dublin looks to be a leader in showing everyone what that future has to offer. Dublin is part of what’s known as the Beta District: a geographic area that connects the city with Marysville, Union County and Columbus. And that connection is technology-centered research and development.
DUBLIN, OH
iheart.com

Chillicothe Police Investigate Fatal Shooting at Local Hotel, One Arrested

Chillicothe Police are investigating a fatal shooting from Tuesday afternoon. According to Chillicothe Police Captain Michael A.D. Short, the shooting took place around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 10th. Officers were called to the Christopher Inn at 30 N. Plaza Blvd where they found the victim, Jennora Juan Elmore Jr., 23, of Columbus. Elmore was transported to Adena Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
10TV

City attorney shuts down drug house in Hilltop neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein on Tuesday announced that the city obtained an emergency court order to board up a drug house in the Hilltop neighborhood. “This is the first drug house we shut down in 2023, and it won’t be the last,” Klein said. “The City has made it our priority to take out drug houses and go after the criminals that make our neighborhoods less safe. One by one, we’re making our streets, neighborhoods and communities safer for children, families and every Columbus resident.”
COLUMBUS, OH

