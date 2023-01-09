Read full article on original website
sciotovalleyguardian.com
New park coming to the east side of Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Two donated parcels of land will soon become the newest park within the City of Chillicothe. Former city council member Pat Patrick donated the two pieces of property along Wade Street on the city’s east side to become the 6th ward’s first public park.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rollover crash in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency crews and troopers from the Ohio Highway Patrol are responding to a rollover crash on Borror Road. The accident was reported at around 11:00 a.m. this morning. Details are still emerging, but initial reports indicate one vehicle was involved in the rollover accident. No...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Serious crash in Pike Co., medics respond
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash at the intersection of Route 32 and Route 104. Details are still emerging, but initial reports indicate that at least two vehicles were involved in the accident. The extent of any injuries is unknown at this time.
cwcolumbus.com
Hilliard road closure starting Monday morning
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Do you drive on Scioto Darby Road? If you do make sure you are aware of the road closures starting Monday morning before you head out the door. Partial road closure on Scioto Darby Road between Alton Darby Road and Cosgray Road will be in effect on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., starting Jan 9.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Manhunt near Bainbridge ends after ATV pursuit, crash
BAINBRIDGE, Ohio — Deputies in Ross County captured a man just after midnight early Tuesday morning after a manhunt. It happened along route 50 near the village limits of Bainbridge. It started after deputies said Ryan Miller, 43, Potts Hill Road, was on a four-wheeler and driving on the road. When deputies tried to pull him over for being on the highway, he gave chase, taking them through a field.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Manhunt launched for Chillicothe man after shooting
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Law enforcement in Ross County were searching for a man who they said shot someone at a local hotel. It happened in Chillicothe in the area of the Christopher Inn and the Christopher Conference Center on North Bridge Street. The call came in shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
sciotopost.com
Update – Pickaway County Rollover Crash Caused by Impaired Driver Who Left Scene of Crash
PICKAWAY – At approximately 11:00 AM the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Dept received a 911 transfer call from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Dept, however when the call was received by PCSO the caller could not be heard. Moments later it was discovered that a late model Jeep was traveling West on Lane Rd in Northern Pickaway County just West of Borror Rd when it left the roadway striking a mailbox and bagged trash. The driver who’s name has not yet been released, over corrected and crossed the East bound lane then striking a guard rail. The impact caused the Jeep to roll over before coming to a rest on its roof. A witness reported to authorities that the driver left the scene on foot walking East. Commercial Point Police and the Ohio State Highway arrived within minutes and located the vehicle and the driver.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rollover crash in western Ross Co. has rescue crews rushing to the scene
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews responded to the scene of a rollover accident in western Ross County. It happened around 12:45 p.m. The crash, according to dispatchers, was located along Route 138 near Waugh Road. Medics from Highland County have also been requested to assist. It is unknown...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters battle residential fire in Washington Court House
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in Washington Court House. The call came around 11:30 a.m. According to initial reports, the fire was in the attic of a home at 1123 South Main Street. Upon arrival, crews could see smoke coming...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. home gutted by flames, residents displaced
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Ross County battled a residential structure fire. It happened in the 500 block of Spud Run Road around 8 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke billowing from the second floor of the residence. No serious injuries have been reported. The...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe hotel shooter fired from second floor, killing Columbus man
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — In the shadow of a sign that reads “Ohio’s Best Hometown,” police in Chillicothe were called to the scene of a shooting at the Christopher Inn on North Bridge Street shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Authorities say that one person was killed...
sciotopost.com
Ohio State Highway Trooper Involved in Crash in Southern Ohio
Gallipolis — The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a threevehicle crash that occurred Monday morning on U.S. 35 near milepost 17 in Gallia County. At approximately 6:42 a.m., Trooper Aaron Beaver and Portable Load Limit Inspector James Franklin were investigating a crash at this...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Police Situation in Chillicothe, Officers on Scene
Chillicothe – Police have responded to a gun crime in the area of the hotel behind Roosters on Bridge street around 1:30 pm. Ross County deputies arrived at the scene and are currently looking for a suspect along the river. Currently, the sheriff’s department is on the bridge and...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Crash shuts down Route 220 in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities say a serious crash has closed Route 220 in Pike County. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office made the notification shortly after 10:30 a.m. According to initial reports, the crash was along Route 220 near Marcus Run Road. It is unknown at this time...
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings
NBC4 is excited both for Bob's continued progress in his fight against cancer and with McKenna becoming a regular part of the NBC4 Today family. NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings. NBC4 is excited both for Bob's continued progress in his fight against cancer and with McKenna...
All flights grounded at John Glenn, nationwide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The FAA has grounded all flights nationwide. A source tells NBC News that the shutdown is due to a computer system issue. An advisory to pilots and airports the FAA said it systems have failed in and there is no immediate estimate for when it would be back. According to a […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe shooter found hiding in homeless camp, case investigated as a homicide
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The suspect in a shooting outside of a hotel in Chillicothe was found hiding in a local homeless camp. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies assisted in the search for the shooter Tuesday afternoon. Shortly before 1:30 p.m., a call went out regarding one person being shot outside of the Christopher Inn on North Bridge Street.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Single-vehicle crash in Ross Co. sends one to hospital
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital Saturday. It happened near the exit of Route 35 and Frankfort Clarksburg Pike. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, a 2008 Ford Taurus, driven by 24-year-old Ashton Norris of Chillicothe, was traveling on the westbound Route 35 ramp when it veered off the right side of the road, striking a guardrail, and overturned.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
High speed chase ends in crash in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A pursuit involving the Ohio Highway Patrol ended in a crash Monday evening. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the 4800 block of Duvall Road in Harrison Township. According to troopers, speeds in the chase reached nearly 100 miles per hour. The suspect fled...
