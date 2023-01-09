ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Claims He Wants Ex-Wife Christine to Find ‘Her Soulmate’ After Their 2021 Split

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22bRUo_0k7ykgoP00
Kody and Christine Brown. Youtube

Taking the high road? Sister Wives Kody Brown claimed he is rooting for ex-wife Christine Brown to find her happily ever after following their 2021 split .

Sister Wives' Christine Brown and Kody Brown's Ups and Downs Over the Years

Read article

“One of the kids told me, ‘Dad, mom says you have your soulmate and she wants hers,’” Kody, 53, said during part 3 of Sister Wives: One-on-One , referring to Christine’s perception of his relationship with fourth wife Robyn Brown .

The Wyoming native revealed during the Sunday, January 8, episode that he wants the same for Christine, 50. “I hope she finds her soulmate,” he added.

Kody and Christine announced their split in November 2021 after more than 25 years together. The exes, who consider themselves divorced as they were never legally married, spiritually wed in 1993.

Christine Brown and Kody Brown's Sweetest Moments With Their 6 Kids

Read article

At the time, the Cooking With Just Christine star became Kody’s third wife. He was already legally married to Meri Brown and in a spiritual union with Janelle Brown . Robyn, 43, joined the family in 2010. Four years later, the patriarch divorced Meri, 51, and legally married Robyn and adopted her three children from a prior relationship. (Kody and Robyn share two children of their own: Solomon , 11, and Ariella , 6.)

Last month, Janelle confirmed that she and Kody had been “ separated for several months ” after nearly 30 years together. Meri, for her part, revealed during part 1 of Sister Wives: One-on-One that Kody made the “decision” that they were no longer married .

When it comes to his future with all of his spouses , Kody made it clear on Sunday’s episode that in addition to Robyn, he was focused on mending fences with Janelle, 53.

“I hope I find a happy and beautiful place with Janelle and I hope all my kids and I can reconcile,” he said. “Here’s hoping.”

Christine, meanwhile, commented on the probability of Kody being able to continue on with the polygamist lifestyle after having three failed romances.

“It’s very unfair for me to feel the way I feel about Kody and plural marriage. It’s very unfair to Meri and Janelle, but I feel like he doesn’t have the capacity for plural marriage,” she confessed. “I even told Janelle, ‘I’m sorry that I feel this way, but I do.’ I just don’t feel like he has that capacity anymore. If you can’t be exactly how Robyn is, I don’t know what that looks like.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qy6Vk_0k7ykgoP00
Christine Brown. Youtube

The Utah native, who shares children Aspyn , 27, Mykelti , 26, Paedon , 24, Gwendlyn , 21, Ysabel , 19, and Truely , 12 , with Kody, noted that Robyn was the former firearms salesman’s “soulmate” and the other women couldn’t compete with that.

“Kody and I had something special. We really honestly had something special ,” Christine recalled. “But then when I needed his help and he wouldn’t give it to me it kind of was this click. Where I’m like, ‘I’ve done everything for you and you can’t give this to me.’”

She claimed: “Then he and Robyn met and he was everything for her it seemed like and she was also everything for him. They were just this unit together.”

Kody Brown Details the Early Days of His Relationships, More Tell-All Secrets

Read article

Kody alleged that Christine’s perception of his relationship with Robyn was “a lot of sour grapeing,” adding that if she was “envious” of their dynamic she could have tried harder.

“She has to have the energy and the effort in the relationship for that connection,” he said of his ex-wife. “That is on the merits of the relationship. Be the kind of person who is giving and loving .”

Elsewhere in the episode, Kody admitted that he is “on the verge of not even being a polygamist” after all the recent drama. “I’m really looking back a lot,” he concluded. “Missing some of the past and regretting a bunch of it.”

Comments / 32

SideSwipe
2d ago

Kody: if you're in the right relationship, you don't have to try harder, bc you're loved for who you are, just the way you are. You have a lot to learn. (BTW, Christine is enjoying the daylights out of her nachos, her way.)

Reply
12
Josie Barlow
2d ago

what ever took so long for the ladies to start leaving they should have done it years ago LEAVING HIM he not all that wake up people

Reply
13
Kathi Sw
2d ago

he is only saying that because she left and he thinks it will make him look good to say it

Reply(1)
22
Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Janelle Brown: I Don't Ever Want to Reconcile with Kody, But...

Janelle Brown is not looking back. But the Sister Wives stars says she feel compelled to look forward at times. On Sunday night, the mother of six opened up extensively about her decision to walk away from spiritual spouse Kody, speaking to host Sukanya Krishnan on part three of the Sister Wives: One on One special.
Popculture

'Sister Wives' Alum Marries Amid Kody Brown Divorce Drama

While news out of the Sister Wives world has been filled with drama and emotions all around, a recent development still stands as a dose of happiness for the family. According to InTouch Weekly, Sister Wives alum Logan Brown finally tied the knot on Saturday, Oct. 22. The couple had been waiting, with five years passing since the couple was engaged.
NEVADA STATE
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Robyn Says She Wants Kody and His Estranged Wives to ‘Leave Me the Hell Out of It’ When It Comes to Their Drama

TLC At her breaking point! Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown shared her true feelings about her spouse, Kody Brown, seemingly pinning her against Meri, Janelle and Christine Brown. During part 3 of Sister Wives: One-on-One, which aired on Sunday, January 8, Janelle, 53, claimed that Robyn, 43, received preferential treatment when it came to her needs […]
UTAH STATE
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Reveals for 1st Time That Wife Janelle Briefly ‘Moved Out’ Years Before Official Split: ‘She Was Done’

History repeating itself? Sister Wives’ Kody Brown and estranged wife Janelle Brown had struggles well before they confirmed their split in December. “The family was in a bad place because Janelle moved out,” Kody, 53, revealed during part 2 of Sister Wives: One-on-One special, which aired on Sunday, January 1. “She was done. She moved […]
UTAH STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Kody Brown Embarrassed, Ashamed as World Witnesses His Failed Marriages

Christine left Kody, to widespread applause from Sister Wives fans. Now, Janelle is no longer living a lie and is instead living her truth — and her best life. No one felt truly surprised that Janelle followed Christine’s trailblazing footsteps. Not even Kody. Instead, he feels embarrassed and...
Popculture

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photo of Baby Boy's Face

Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her baby boy's first Christmas by sharing the first photo of his face with the world. The Kardashians star, 38, took to Instagram Monday to share a photo of her family's annual Christmas Eve party, featuring 4-year-old daughter True and her 5-month-old son, both of whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.
toofab.com

Sister Wives Star Kody Brown Makes On-Air Plea to 'Estranged' Sons Gabe and Garrison

"If one of my little children had to die because someone had to get his pencil wet, that made me so mad" "Sister Wives" star Kody Brown opened up about his estrangement from two of his 18 children, sons Gabe and Garrison -- both of whom he shares with Janelle -- on Sunday's "One on One" special for the season.
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Kody Reveals Why He ‘Favors’ Robyn Over Other Wives, Exes React to Not Being ‘Loyal Enough’ and More Tell-All Bombshells

Taking sides? Sister Wives’ Kody Brown denied he has a “favorite” wife — but he confessed to favoring fourth wife Robyn Brown amid drama with his other three spouses. “It’s not about a favorite, it’s about finding favor,” Kody, 53, said during part 3 of Sister Wives: One-on-One, which aired on Sunday, January 8. “The […]
UTAH STATE
HollywoodLife

Janelle Brown Hits The Gym As She Puts Her Health ‘First’ After Kody Brown Split: Watch

Janelle Brown, 53, gave her fans a glimpse into her fitness progress on Instagram Dec. 12, following her split from husband Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star posted a video with a montage of her transformation, including a clip of her lifting weights at the gym. “At what point do you decide it’s time to put your health first,” Janelle wrote on the video, before the footage showed her choosing a healthier lifestyle. “Because this has been a game changer,” she also wrote, adding, “I’m coming for you 2023.”
ARIZONA STATE
HollywoodLife

‘RHONJ’ Trailer: Melissa Gorga Faces Cheating Accusations As Teresa Giudice Comes To Blows With Her Brother

Bravo fans, brace yourself for drama like we’ve never seen before between Teresa Giudice and her family members Joe and Melissa Gorga. Bravo released the trailer for season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on December 21, and it shows a glimpse into the wild fight that Teresa gets into with her brother and sister-in-law, before they skipped her wedding to Luis Ruelas.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

279K+
Followers
26K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy