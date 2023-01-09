Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Racers Bounce Back To Rout Belmont
After suffering back-top-back road losses last weekend, the Murray State women's basketball team defended its home court Wednesday night with a 64-56 win over rival Belmont at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky. Fast Facts. Murray State led for all but 58 seconds of Wednesday's contest and never led by...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray State gives up late run, falls to Northern Iowa 75-67
The Murray State Racers couldn’t finish off what was a great performance for 32 minutes in a 75-67 loss Tuesday to the UNI Panthers at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The Racers (9-8) fell to 4-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference, while Northern Iowa (9-8) improved to 5-2.
wpsdlocal6.com
Joiner, Perry named Athletes of the Week
PADUCAH, Ky. - Lyon County's Travis Perry and Livingston Central's Victoria Joiner were voted this week's Athletes of the Week. Perry scored 45 points in win over North Laurel, while Joiner scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds in win over Dawson Springs. She also scored 23 points and had 16 rebounds in a win over Lyon County.
wpsdlocal6.com
1/10 Prep basketball highlights and scores
PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Tuesday, January 10th.
Clarksville, January 10 High School 🏀 Game Notice
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky campsites will add 4% transient room tax for short-term reservations
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — When vacationing on a budget, some people decide to camp as a more cost-effective option. But this year, some campers in Kentucky can expect to see a 4% tax added when they book their reservations at campsites. It's part of Kentucky’s tax reform bill, House...
wpsdlocal6.com
HOSA students hosting annual Marshall Strong community blood drive
BENTON, KY — As they mark the anniversary of the tragic shooting that took the lives of 15-year-olds Bailey Holt and Preston Cope, Marshall County High School students hope to see their community come together to give the gift of life. According to Allied Health Teacher Chassity Dunn, Marshall...
wpsdlocal6.com
Rascal Flatts lead singer Gary LeVox bags groceries in Mayfield, recognizes two churches
MAYFIELD, KY — Rascal Flatts lead singer Gary LeVox was in Mayfield on Tuesday, partnering with Save-A-Lot to bag groceries and hand out money for charity. Levox says he enjoys using his platform to help others. "Just to be able to bless people financially, the two churches in this community, Northside Church of Christ and Northside Baptist, they do so much in the community, especially during Christmastime," LeVox says. "Just wonderful to be a part of it and to just give back."
Murray Ledger & Times
Hog truck overturns on US 641 South
HAZEL – Traffic was blocked north of Hazel for several hours Tuesday afternoon and evening while more than 100 hogs were moved out of a semi tractor trailer that landed on its side along U.S. 641 South. The hogs inside the trailer are owned by Tosh Farms of Henry...
Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling to resign rather than face impeachment committee
A Western Kentucky prosecutor has decided to resign instead of facing a state legislature-led impeachment committee that recently convened. House Majority Floor Whip Jason Nemes, R-Louisville, in an email Monday evening said that Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling would resign Feb. 28. Boling is the elected commonwealth’s attorney for the 3rd Judicial Circuit representing Christian County.
wpsdlocal6.com
Caldwell County man accused of assaulting two women with knife, facing felony charges
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY — A Caldwell County man is facing several charges, Kentucky State Police say, following a Monday evening domestic dispute. According to the KSP, 33-year-old Trever Tucker is accused of assaulting two women at a home in Dawson Springs. Troopers say they were called to assist Caldwell...
wpsdlocal6.com
Structural issues cause closure of bridge on Poyners Chapel Road in Graves County
SEDALIA, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a bridge on Poyners Chapel Road in Graves County was found to be structurally unsound and will be closed until further notice. According to a Wednesday release from the KYTC, inspectors determined the Little Cypress Branch Bridge should be closed to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged with receiving stolen property in Livingston County faces additional charges
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — A man charged with receiving stolen property worth more than $10,000 in Livingston County, Kentucky, now faces additional charges, authorities announced Tuesday. Warren Luetke was arrested in Clarksville, Tennessee, back in October after allegedly stealing from a Walmart store. At the time, Luetke was also...
wpsdlocal6.com
Wake up Weather: 01/11/2023
PADUCAH — Mild temperatures this morning with potential for isolated severe weather overnight and into tomorrow. Sunshine and high temperatures in the 60s this afternoon.
wpsdlocal6.com
Opioid Abatement Advisory commission hosts second meeting in Paducah
PADUCAH — Kentucky's Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission hosted another town hall meeting on Tuesday in Paducah at the W.C Young Community Center. The focus was discussion of the different options of disbursing Kentucky's $842 million portion of the national $26 billion settlement with opioid companies. Tuesday night’s meeting was...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County students to return following water damage, intensive treatment
BENTON, KY — Benton Elementary School and Central Elementary School have undergone intensive treatment for water damage and been cleared by appropriate authorities, Marshall County Schools has announced. Classes are set to return to their normal sessions on Tuesday. In a Facebook post on Monday, the school district said...
wpsdlocal6.com
State police searching for man accused of stealing heavy equipment in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 1 is investigating the theft of a skid steer stolen from an equipment rental business in Mayfield. KSP Post 1 says the business owner reported the theft on Dec. 19. Troopers say the business owner told them he rented the piece of heavy equipment out to someone on Dec. 12 and expected it to be returned on the 19th. When the business owner called the renter to ask when the skid steer would be returned, the renter claimed it was stolen from an address in Paducah the night before, KSP says.
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County Sheriff searching for missing teen
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating a teen girl last seen on Sunday night. Deputies are looking for 17-year-old Faith L. Powers. Powers was in the Bryants Ford Road area of Paducah on the evening of January 8th. She is described as five feet eight inches tall and weighs approximately 139 pounds. Powers was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans.
wpsdlocal6.com
Lyon County teen accused of making school bomb threat charged with terroristic threatening
LYON COUNTY, KY — A 16-year-old boy faces a criminal charge in Lyon County, Kentucky, after the sheriff's office says the teen allegedly threatened to blow up Lyon County High School with a bomb. The teen is charged with second-degree terroristic threatening, Lyon County Sheriff's Office announced in a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Medical professionals prepare for new omicron strain coming to our area
PADUCAH — It's not here yet, but it's on the way. A new strain of the COVID-19 omicron variant is sweeping across the Northeast. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the subvariant XBB.1.5 is the most prevalent in the country. That's why local doctors and medical professionals are working to measure the impact it could have on our area. The Purchase District Health Department says the subvariant is spreading faster than ever seen before.
