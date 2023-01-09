MAYFIELD, KY — Rascal Flatts lead singer Gary LeVox was in Mayfield on Tuesday, partnering with Save-A-Lot to bag groceries and hand out money for charity. Levox says he enjoys using his platform to help others. "Just to be able to bless people financially, the two churches in this community, Northside Church of Christ and Northside Baptist, they do so much in the community, especially during Christmastime," LeVox says. "Just wonderful to be a part of it and to just give back."

