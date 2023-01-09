I wanted to share with you this week a few things I heard recently on the Dan Le Batard show with Stugotz podcast. I have mentioned their show a few times in columns, including crediting them with helping me get through a very challenging pandemic. A few of the things I wanted to share were stats, offered by one of their interns. This particular intern is well known for being Regis Philbin’s son-in-law and providing some really mind blowing statistics. ...

47 MINUTES AGO