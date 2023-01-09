ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Carson Wentz's Message Today

Did Carson Wentz just post a goodbye message to the Commanders? On Tuesday, the veteran QB shared a photo to his Instagram after being unavailable for the media Monday, which read: Year 7 was an adventure and didn't end the way we all wanted. Yet, I'm grateful for another year to play this game and ...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Daily Advance

These stats will blow your mind

I wanted to share with you this week a few things I heard recently on the Dan Le Batard show with Stugotz podcast. I have mentioned their show a few times in columns, including crediting them with helping me get through a very challenging pandemic. A few of the things I wanted to share were stats, offered by one of their interns. This particular intern is well known for being Regis Philbin’s son-in-law and providing some really mind blowing statistics. ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy