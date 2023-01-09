ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 105

jean Skarset
2d ago

Let's hope the system works in our favor and this dangerous drunk stays off the road and in a cell before she kills somebody... Thank you LE.. Much appreciated 🙏

Reply
39
Bug Thompson
2d ago

girl was an idiot hope she serves some time she violates my rights of safety and a right to live without worry of her stupidness drunk and driving

Reply
31
Crystal D Walker
2d ago

Her constitutional rights were being violated…She (probably) has no idea of what the constitution, and her rights, actually are.

Reply(1)
40
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Update: Two killed in crash on SR 195 near Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. — Two people were killed following a crash that happened on SR 195 near Spangle. Washington State Patrol says the crash happened nine miles south of Spokane on SR 195 near Bradshaw Road. The crash happened on January 3 in the afternoon. WSP says a vehicle was driving south on SR 195 when it crossed the center line...
LEWISTON, ID
q13fox.com

Effort to roll back changes to police pursuit laws in Washington state

As it stands now, the law prohibits officers from pursuing car theft suspects unless they have established probable cause that they committed a crime. If police witness a suspect commit a violent crime and then that suspect speeds away, they can pursue if the person is deemed dangerous enough. However, simply seeing someone driving a stolen car does not meet the standard for using force to stop them.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Idaho Suspect Reportedly Told Cops: ‘It’s Really Sad What Happened’

The suspect in the quadruple murder of University of Idaho students has mostly exercised his right to remain silent, but did make a comment about the case to cops booking him. “He did say, ‘It’s really sad what happened to them,’ but he didn't say anything more,” a police source told People. “He's smarter than that.” The source said Bryan Kohberger “seemed really nervous” as he was transferred from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested, to Idaho, where he will face trial. “He was narrating to himself everything that was happening. At one point, he was saying something to himself like ‘I’m fine, this is okay.’ Like he was reassuring himself that this whole thing wasn’t awful.”Read it at People
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Idaho killings: Full special report revealing chilling details

(NewsNation) — A NewsNation special report breaks down everything we know about the investigation into the deaths of four University of Idaho students, nearly two months after they were fatally stabbed. Hosted by senior national correspondent Brian Entin, the special dives into who suspect Bryan Kohberger is, how police...
MOSCOW, ID
abc12.com

Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan

Authorities arrested Jacob McCandlish in Mio and brought him to the Oakland County Jail, where he is charged with larceny by conversion of more than $20,000. Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan. Law enforcement officers caught up with Jacob McCandlish in Mio and transferred him to the Oakland County...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Road In Washington”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone

Washington state is home to a number of haunted roads, each with its own unique history and ghostly legends. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Washington:. 1. Deception Pass Bridge: Located on Whidbey Island, this bridge is said to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who committed suicide by jumping off the bridge. Witnesses have reported seeing a woman in a white dress standing on the edge of the bridge or looking down into the water below.
WASHINGTON STATE
610KONA

Washington State DOT Snow Plows Have the Best Nicknames Ever

Do You Know That Some WADOT Trucks Have Fun Nicknames?. One of my favorite Facebook pages is the Washington Department of Transportation. It might surprise you to know that they've given a few of their snow plow nicknames and that they are hilarious. You can't but love a truck that's name is Sir Plows-A-Lot in Washington State.
WASHINGTON STATE
Sand Hills Express

Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer

Under a dark Idaho sky, investigators flew Bryan Kohberger to the college town of Moscow. Police delivered him to the Latah County Jail. On Jan. 5, in an orange jumpsuit, his face vacant, the 28-year-old made what will likely be his first of many appearances in this court. He stands...
LATAH COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy