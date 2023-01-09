Read full article on original website
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
The Dad Who Killed 3-Year-old Toddler Over Milk and Dumped Her Body in a CulvertYana BostongirlRichardson, TX
New Universal Studios theme park to open in Dallas areaAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Abduction and Murder of Child in 1996 was the Inspiration for the Amber Alert SystemTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Arlington, TX
Should Universal have chosen San Antonio for its new theme park?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Colin Cowherd Describes the 'Dirty Little Secret' With Aaron Rodgers
Colin Cowherd: “I don’t think the Packers want to go young, what they want was a more committed quarterback. Aaron is no longer committed in the offseason as much as Burrow, Herbert, Allen, or Mahomes. He’s also getting older, he’ll be 39 next year. In any industry, when you combine aging and less committed you unravel fast. Aaron was 15th in the league in passer rating, and he’s now a bad fourth quarter quarterback in big games. Aaron has always relied on his arm and his talent, he’s brushed off playcalls for years. You used to be able to get away with that. When Aaron won his last Super Bowl the average passer rating in the NFL was 84. It’s brushing up against 90 now. The quarterbacks are better, the good ones are all in their prime, the good ones are more committed, the good ones are younger, and they're better athletes. Aaron is not aging particular well, I’m sorry, because he’s not as committed. Aaron kind of relies on his natural gifts. Seven or eight years ago that was easier to do but today the schemes are better, the offense is better, the quarterbacks are better, and Aaron ISN’T. The dirty little secret is he’s never truly committed to film study like Burrow, who lives for it, like Brady, like Herbert, like Russell Wilson, like Peyton Manning… He’s not as committed to film study, and I got that from someone inside the building. He’s relied on his arm, his brain, and his talent. The Packers don’t want ‘younger’ at quarterback, they want more ‘committed.’ They’re going to arguably draft a wide receiver or tight end with two of their first three picks. Is Aaron going to be there in the offseason or do we have to go through this dance again where he doesn’t really connect until Thanksgiving? I think they want Aaron back, I think they’d like Aaron back if they had some assurances that he’s not going on more retreats and he’s going to be all-in. If they got assurances on commitment they’d bring him back, but there are no assurances with Aaron. The last 4-5 years he talks retirement six times a year.” (Full Segment Above)
Buffalo’s difficult year doesn’t hold city down: 'Unique spirit ingrained in the people here'
The city of Buffalo has endured a series of hardships the last several months, including a mass shooting at Tops, a deadly blizzard, and a terrifying moment on the football field.
What are the Needs on the Browns Defense?
The Cleveland Browns are currently interviewing defensive coordinator candidates, but regardless of who gets the job, the needs and decisions on that side of the ball remain the same. There are five decisions that will need to be addressed over the course of the offseason. The first is obviously the...
Rob Gronkowski On Joe Burrow: ‘Will Decimate Baltimore Defense’; Can Read Defenses ‘Just Like Tom Brady’
CINCINNATI — NFL legend Rob Gronkowski appeared on Up & Adams this week and heaped praise on Joe Burrow. The Ravens just signed Roquan Smith to a massive new contract, but that doesn't matter to Gronk. "He's gonna decimate the Baltimore Ravens defense," Gronkowski said to Kay Adams. "The...
Report: Sean Payton Reluctant to ‘Tie His Future’ to Russell Wilson
It's one of the big questions surrounding the Denver Broncos' pivotal 2023 offseason, and it underlines every head-coaching interview the team hosts. On December 27, Broncos GM George Paton professed his, and the team's, belief that Wilson is "fixable." Not everyone is so convinced, however. And as the most coveted...
Report: Broncos Sign Ex-Air Force DL Jordan Jackson to Future Contract
Make that 10 reserve/future contracts doled out by the Denver Broncos, who on Tuesday reportedly signed former Air Force defensive lineman Jordan Jackson. Per 9NEWS' Mike Klis, the NFL initially disapproved the deal over a "minor procedural roster maneuver." The team corrected the issue and Jackson officially put pen to paper.
2023 NFL Scouting Combine Invite Tracker for the NFL Draft
2023 NFL Scouting Combine invites are starting to be sent out to prospects, which means the NFL Draft is getting closer. Before the Combine is here, keep track of the players that will be in Indianapolis, Indiana, and get to know who is going to be under the microscope in March.
Joe Burrow and Bengals Carrying Regular Season Momentum Into Playoffs: ‘Still A Lot of Room To Improve’
The Bengals beat the Ravens on Sunday to finish the season 12-4 and AFC North champions for a second consecutive season. Cincinnati finished the season on an eight-game winning streak to secure their division title and spot in the postseason. "These guys have worked their tails off to be in...
Where Justin Fields Has Been and Where He’s Headed
Justin Fields paused to eat a sandwich while sitting at his locker, got a hug from teammate David Montgomery and then reflected for media on his second year in Chicago, Year 1 in the Luke Getsy offense. It was a year that left plenty of room for growth, and ended...
