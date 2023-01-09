Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Coats4Kids third annual coat drive underway throughout W.Va.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Coats4Kids Education Alliance Americorps coat drive gives a new purpose to your winter items that need a new home. “We give over 4,500 coats, close to a thousand, every year around this season, said Khalik Davis, a volunteer at the drive. He says the program has exponentially grown through just a few years.
WSAZ
Fire destroys popular Kanawha Co. restaurant
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A popular restaurant in Kanawha County will most likely be forced to close its doors after a suspected grease fire on Wednesday morning. Several fire departments responded to the Dairywinkle along Campbells Creeks Drive after flames were spotted coming from the roof. The restaurant’s owner,...
WSAZ
2023 Northeast Kentucky Beekeepers School
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 2023 Northeast Kentucky Beekeepers School is January 21 at the Boyd County Extension Franks Building at 1758 Addington Road in Ashland. RSVP online for a chance to win a bee smoker: https://www.facebook.com/NEKYBeekeepers/.
Crews battle fire at Dairy Winkle in Kanawha County, West Virginia
UPDATE: (12:20 p.m. Jan. 11, 2023)- Campbells Creek Dr. has been reopened following the structure fire at Dairy Winkle, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a fire at a Kanawha County restaurant. Kanawha County dispatchers confirmed a fire at the Dairy Winkle on the 100 block of […]
lootpress.com
The West Virginia “Candy” and “Gaming” homes are as unique as they sound
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Couple Nate and Rachel Adams, originally from Ohio, had come to visit West Virginia multiple times as Rachel’s family had a cabin in the state. One day, the couple decided that they no longer wanted to be visitors and decided to move and call Almost Heaven their home.
WSAZ
Queen of Clean | Cleaning the dryer lint trap
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cleaning the Dryer Lint Trap. Help your dryer dry clothes more effectively and lessen the chance of fire by doing this. 1. Clean it after every use. You should clean the lint trap in your dryer before or after every use. It’s a good habit to get into, even for small loads. If you make it part of your routine, you’ll be much less likely to accidentally forget about it.
WSAZ
After school snacks with Cabell County Schools: salad and vinaigrette
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Salads can be a nutritious meal the whole family love, and you can even use ingredients sourced locally. Refresh Appalachia and some students from Huntington High’s ProStart program stopped by First Look at Four with a recipe.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle, injured in Kanawha County, West Virginia
UPDATE (8:11 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023): More details are being released about a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle in Kanawha County. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says the 62-year-old victim was crossing the street near the GoMart on W Main Street when he walked in between two passing vehicles. They say he […]
West Virginia woman searching for 3 horses missing from Braxton County
GASSAWAY, WV (WOWK) — The Braxton County Sheriff’s Department posted a flyer for three horses that went missing out of Gassaway, West Virginia, on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The nonprofit Stolen Horse International (NetPosse) is helping owner Britni Adams find the horses. Stolen Horse International said someone learned around the horses’ feeding time that they were […]
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Wetzel County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
3 arrested in Huntington, West Virginia in drug bust
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)– Three people were arrested Wednesday, in a drug bust in Huntington. According to Huntington Police, Members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force, Huntington Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit, and HPD SWAT Team seized four firearms and suspected heroin, crack cocaine, suboxone, and marijuana at a home in Marcum Terrace. HPD […]
WSAZ
Lincoln County School District state of emergency lifted
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After two years, the Lincoln County school district is no longer under a state of emergency. The West Virginia State Board of Education gained control of the school district in November of 2020 after the county failed to comply with several policies within the finance and transportation indicators.
WSAZ
Branches launches “Style it in Violet” campaign to help hair stylists spot signs of domestic violence
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For many women, time at the hair salon often becomes a time to share personal stories. Now, Branches Domestic Violence Shelter is launching a life-saving campaign to train stylists to spot signs of domestic abuse. You can learn more about Branches at their website.
No lights planned for Slab Fork stretch of Coalfields Expressway
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Streetlights will not be added to a nearby stretch of the Coalfields Expressway despite pleas from residents. Residents have reported a higher number of accidents, however, the West Virginia Department of Transportation has no plans to place lights along the stretch of Coalfields Expressway between Crab Orchard and Mullens, a […]
Local investors want to revitalize part of Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A group of investors in Raleigh County look to bring new life to Beckley. A beaming marketplace known across the state, a literal gateway to the rest of the country. In many ways, Beckley sits as a major hub in Southern West Virginia. But some Raleigh County residents are frustrated with […]
Million-dollar lottery ticket sold in West Virginia
The West Virginia Lottery announced that a Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 was sold at a convenience store in West Virginia.
Metro News
Mason County woman killed in Route 35 collision
WINFIELD, W.Va. — An accident on U.S. Route 35 in Putnam County left a Mason County woman dead and a Putnam County man severely injured Monday night. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton released the name of the woman killed in the crash Tuesday as Lois Lee Slater, 80 of Point Pleasant.
WSAZ
$95,000 worth of materials stolen from Special Metals
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people are facing charges after the theft of more than $95,000 worth of materials from Special Metals in Huntington, according to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office. To gain access to the facility along Riverside Drive, the trio told the security officer they were there...
Residents in Fayette County dealing with contaminated water for decades
SCARBRO, WV (WVNS) — As one water crisis comes to an end, another continues in Fayette County. For residents of Ramsey, Victor, and other smaller communities, the lack of clean water is an issue spanning decades. The New Haven Public Service District held a meeting where two contracts were discussed, on Monday, January 9. If […]
911: I-64 Belle exits closed due to West Virginia coal truck crash
UPDATE (Jan. 10, 4:52 p.m.): Metro 911 says crews closed the northbound and southbound ramps of the Belle exits (Mile Marker 96) on Interstate 64/77. The closure follows a crash that shut down the eastbound lanes of U.S. Route 60 in Campbells Creek. The West Virginia 511 traffic map shows significant backup in the area. […]
