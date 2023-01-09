ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

WSAZ

Coats4Kids third annual coat drive underway throughout W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Coats4Kids Education Alliance Americorps coat drive gives a new purpose to your winter items that need a new home. “We give over 4,500 coats, close to a thousand, every year around this season, said Khalik Davis, a volunteer at the drive. He says the program has exponentially grown through just a few years.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Fire destroys popular Kanawha Co. restaurant

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A popular restaurant in Kanawha County will most likely be forced to close its doors after a suspected grease fire on Wednesday morning. Several fire departments responded to the Dairywinkle along Campbells Creeks Drive after flames were spotted coming from the roof. The restaurant’s owner,...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

2023 Northeast Kentucky Beekeepers School

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 2023 Northeast Kentucky Beekeepers School is January 21 at the Boyd County Extension Franks Building at 1758 Addington Road in Ashland. RSVP online for a chance to win a bee smoker: https://www.facebook.com/NEKYBeekeepers/.
ASHLAND, WV
WSAZ

Queen of Clean | Cleaning the dryer lint trap

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cleaning the Dryer Lint Trap. Help your dryer dry clothes more effectively and lessen the chance of fire by doing this. 1. Clean it after every use. You should clean the lint trap in your dryer before or after every use. It’s a good habit to get into, even for small loads. If you make it part of your routine, you’ll be much less likely to accidentally forget about it.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Wetzel County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

3 arrested in Huntington, West Virginia in drug bust

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)– Three people were arrested Wednesday, in a drug bust in Huntington. According to Huntington Police, Members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force, Huntington Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit, and HPD SWAT Team seized four firearms and suspected heroin, crack cocaine, suboxone, and marijuana at a home in Marcum Terrace. HPD […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Lincoln County School District state of emergency lifted

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After two years, the Lincoln County school district is no longer under a state of emergency. The West Virginia State Board of Education gained control of the school district in November of 2020 after the county failed to comply with several policies within the finance and transportation indicators.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WVNS

No lights planned for Slab Fork stretch of Coalfields Expressway

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Streetlights will not be added to a nearby stretch of the Coalfields Expressway despite pleas from residents. Residents have reported a higher number of accidents, however, the West Virginia Department of Transportation has no plans to place lights along the stretch of Coalfields Expressway between Crab Orchard and Mullens, a […]
SLAB FORK, WV
WVNS

Local investors want to revitalize part of Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A group of investors in Raleigh County look to bring new life to Beckley. A beaming marketplace known across the state, a literal gateway to the rest of the country. In many ways, Beckley sits as a major hub in Southern West Virginia. But some Raleigh County residents are frustrated with […]
BECKLEY, WV
Metro News

Mason County woman killed in Route 35 collision

WINFIELD, W.Va. — An accident on U.S. Route 35 in Putnam County left a Mason County woman dead and a Putnam County man severely injured Monday night. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton released the name of the woman killed in the crash Tuesday as Lois Lee Slater, 80 of Point Pleasant.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

$95,000 worth of materials stolen from Special Metals

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people are facing charges after the theft of more than $95,000 worth of materials from Special Metals in Huntington, according to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office. To gain access to the facility along Riverside Drive, the trio told the security officer they were there...
HUNTINGTON, WV

