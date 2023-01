Student Government Board announced the resignation of board member Alison Linares Mendoza in an Instagram post on Dec. 19. “Although it was a very hard decision to make, after being accepted into a semester-long study abroad program, I have decided to step down from my position,” Linares Mendoza said in the post. “I am so thankful to have been elected to this position and very honored to have had a chance to work along with the rest of the board on our initiatives. Please know I continue to value making Pitt a better place for everyone and will continue to support any initiative with that goal in mind.”

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO