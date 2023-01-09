ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
22 WSBT

Michigan family of four dead in suspected murder-suicide

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — A family of four in Michigan is dead in what deputies are calling a murder-suicide. A relative called 911 Saturday after he went to check on family members inside their Lee Township home, just northeast of South Haven. The relative told investigators he saw...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
22 WSBT

Two charged with murder in burglary attempt

South Bend. Ind. — Two people have been charged with the January 2nd murder of Rachel Havrick, 46, of South Bend, along with a third person charged with assisting a criminal. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s office has charged Ddrea Bostic, 25 and Devon Briggs, 20, both of South...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Edwardsburg increasing number of bus drivers following shortage

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WSBT) — Edwardsburg Public Schools is making changes to ensure students can get to the classroom. The district was forced to either close or go online four times before the holiday break because it did not have enough bus drivers. And it was only a few short...
EDWARDSBURG, MI
22 WSBT

Valley RV Show kicks off Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A chance to see the newest and best in the RV industry starts Thursday at the 48th Annual Valley RV and Camping Show at the Century Center. Displayed will be new models of motorhomes, fifth-wheels, toy haulers, and travel trailers. There will also be...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

UPDATE: South Bend Council will not discuss Reparations Resolution this evening

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — UPDATE: The South Bend Council will not be discussing a Reparations Resolution Monday evening, citing missing information. In a statement released by Council President Sharon McBride, the resolution could not be filed due to it not having a separate cover letter that detailed information about the resolution.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Wanatah man arrested for felony breaking and entering

NOBLE TWP., Ind. (WSBT) — A man is being held at the La Porte County jail for felony breaking and entering. Deputies were called to a burglary in progress around 11:30 Wednesday morning in Noble Township. They say John Sullivan, 62, of Wanatah, was spotted on video surveillance entering...
WANATAH, IN
22 WSBT

Semi driver who hit school bus expected in court

The semi driver accused of running a red light in Warsaw and hitting a bus full of students will be in court Monday morning. A pre-trial hearing is set for Victor Santos at 9 a.m. Warsaw Police say Santos was drunk when he hit the school bus back in November.
WARSAW, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend Common council at odds over agenda

South Bend. Ind. — A hot-button issue taken off the South Bend Common Council agenda. Council leaders blame it on a "procedural failure." It's a resolution for reparatory justice for African Americans. But it won't be talked about by the council tonight. Councilman Davis tells you he's disappointed the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Elkhart Police investigating deadly crash involving pedestrian

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Elkhart Police are reporting a deadly crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian at the 2700 block of Johnson Street and Merrill Street, just south of County Road 6. The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, when police responded to a call regarding...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Elkhart Police: Two arrests in two separate stolen vehicle pursuits within 24 hours

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — The Elkhart Police Department has arrested two suspects in connection with two separate stolen vehicle pursuits within the course of 24 hours. On January 9, 2023, at approximately 4:49 p.m., an Elkhart Police Department officer responded to the 900 block of Johnson St in reference to a suspicious vehicle, a 2014 Buick Regal that was reported stolen on January 8.
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Mayor Mueller files re-election paperwork

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Mayor James Mueller is officially running for re-election. He filed his paperwork with the county clerk this morning. Joining him was city clerk candidate Bianca Tirado. At this point, no one else has announced a bid to run for mayor this year.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Elkhart Mayor announces re-election campaign

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson has announced he is running for re-election. He made the special announcement tonight at Winchester Mansion. During his announcement he mentioned how downtown Elkhart should be a resource for everyone. Roberson also talked about his accomplishments and working with the community...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Elkhart County looks to curbside recycling

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Drop-off recycling could become a thing of the past in Elkhart County, after recent problems with several county-run drop-off bins. This is leading to county residents having to bring their recycling elsewhere or enroll in curbside service. The shrinking number of drop off recycling...

Comments / 0

Community Policy