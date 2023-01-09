Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cause of Death of NFL Legend RevealedOnlyHomersRaleigh, NC
Downtown Farmer's Market Confirmed to Move to New Downtown Park in Cary, NCJames TulianoCary, NC
Affordable homeownership opportunity in Chapel HillThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Swift Creek Loop Trail at Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve Re-Opens After Boardwalk ReplacementJames TulianoCary, NC
North Carolina Courage re-sign Pinto to 3-year dealThe Triangle TribuneCary, NC
Related
22 WSBT
South Bend Symphony Orchestra hosts "Celebration for a Dream" concert series
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The South Bend Symphony Orchestra is honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this week. The concert series called “Celebration for a Dream” marks the cultural significance of African American music, and the 60th anniversary of Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.
22 WSBT
Michigan family of four dead in suspected murder-suicide
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — A family of four in Michigan is dead in what deputies are calling a murder-suicide. A relative called 911 Saturday after he went to check on family members inside their Lee Township home, just northeast of South Haven. The relative told investigators he saw...
22 WSBT
Two charged with murder in burglary attempt
South Bend. Ind. — Two people have been charged with the January 2nd murder of Rachel Havrick, 46, of South Bend, along with a third person charged with assisting a criminal. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s office has charged Ddrea Bostic, 25 and Devon Briggs, 20, both of South...
22 WSBT
Thousands begin wedding planning at Bridal Spectacular after pandemic slowdown
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Thousands of soon-to-be brides across our area are beginning to plan their weddings. The 38th Annual Bridal Spectacular kicked off Sunday at the Century Center. The future brides got a firsthand look at various wedding planning resources from more than 70 vendors. Brides met...
22 WSBT
Edwardsburg increasing number of bus drivers following shortage
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WSBT) — Edwardsburg Public Schools is making changes to ensure students can get to the classroom. The district was forced to either close or go online four times before the holiday break because it did not have enough bus drivers. And it was only a few short...
22 WSBT
Operation Education: School referendum renewal question on the ballot in May for Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — Starting this month, a political action committee will be getting to work to try to get a referendum passed for School City of Mishawaka. The school district is asking voters to approve a renewal of the operating referendum. The question will appear on the ballot...
22 WSBT
Valley RV Show kicks off Thursday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A chance to see the newest and best in the RV industry starts Thursday at the 48th Annual Valley RV and Camping Show at the Century Center. Displayed will be new models of motorhomes, fifth-wheels, toy haulers, and travel trailers. There will also be...
22 WSBT
UPDATE: South Bend Council will not discuss Reparations Resolution this evening
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — UPDATE: The South Bend Council will not be discussing a Reparations Resolution Monday evening, citing missing information. In a statement released by Council President Sharon McBride, the resolution could not be filed due to it not having a separate cover letter that detailed information about the resolution.
22 WSBT
Wanatah man arrested for felony breaking and entering
NOBLE TWP., Ind. (WSBT) — A man is being held at the La Porte County jail for felony breaking and entering. Deputies were called to a burglary in progress around 11:30 Wednesday morning in Noble Township. They say John Sullivan, 62, of Wanatah, was spotted on video surveillance entering...
22 WSBT
Semi driver who hit school bus expected in court
The semi driver accused of running a red light in Warsaw and hitting a bus full of students will be in court Monday morning. A pre-trial hearing is set for Victor Santos at 9 a.m. Warsaw Police say Santos was drunk when he hit the school bus back in November.
22 WSBT
Reparatory justice resolution leads to South Bend City Council protocol disagreement
According to South Bend City Clerk Dawn Jones, her office has the ability to accept or reject any filings for the city’s Common Council's agenda. This is at the heart of the dispute between council members over the Reparatory Justice for African Americans resolution. The resolution was not supposed...
22 WSBT
South Bend Common council at odds over agenda
South Bend. Ind. — A hot-button issue taken off the South Bend Common Council agenda. Council leaders blame it on a "procedural failure." It's a resolution for reparatory justice for African Americans. But it won't be talked about by the council tonight. Councilman Davis tells you he's disappointed the...
22 WSBT
Elkhart Police investigating deadly crash involving pedestrian
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Elkhart Police are reporting a deadly crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian at the 2700 block of Johnson Street and Merrill Street, just south of County Road 6. The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, when police responded to a call regarding...
22 WSBT
Elkhart Police: Two arrests in two separate stolen vehicle pursuits within 24 hours
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — The Elkhart Police Department has arrested two suspects in connection with two separate stolen vehicle pursuits within the course of 24 hours. On January 9, 2023, at approximately 4:49 p.m., an Elkhart Police Department officer responded to the 900 block of Johnson St in reference to a suspicious vehicle, a 2014 Buick Regal that was reported stolen on January 8.
22 WSBT
Mayor Mueller files re-election paperwork
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Mayor James Mueller is officially running for re-election. He filed his paperwork with the county clerk this morning. Joining him was city clerk candidate Bianca Tirado. At this point, no one else has announced a bid to run for mayor this year.
22 WSBT
Elkhart Mayor announces re-election campaign
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson has announced he is running for re-election. He made the special announcement tonight at Winchester Mansion. During his announcement he mentioned how downtown Elkhart should be a resource for everyone. Roberson also talked about his accomplishments and working with the community...
22 WSBT
Elkhart County looks to curbside recycling
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Drop-off recycling could become a thing of the past in Elkhart County, after recent problems with several county-run drop-off bins. This is leading to county residents having to bring their recycling elsewhere or enroll in curbside service. The shrinking number of drop off recycling...
Comments / 0