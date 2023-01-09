Read full article on original website
Duke Energy wraps tower removal project early
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy is wrapping up a project a little earlier than expected in Vigo County. We told you earlier this week that helicopter crews were removing some old electric towers at the Wabashiki Wildlife Area. That work is now complete, a few days ahead of...
Knox County officials finalize $2.4 million spending plan
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Knox County officials met to finalize a $2.4 million spending plan for 2023 after months of discussions. Here are projects slated to receive the money, listed from the largest to the smallest: The number for the parks department is fluid, as the total costs for the repairs is not yet known. The […]
12 Points Revitalization officials hope to bring more light to the area
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Twelve Points Revitalization plan is in full swing, and the district is getting “lit.” However, it's for more than just atmosphere. Tiffany Baker is the economic development chair for 12 Points Revitalization. Baker and her husband own two buildings on Maple Avenue. The bakers have revamped both buildings and completed other projects, such as the 12 Points Arch.
Local airport systems & students affected by FAA software failure
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Planes have returned to the skies Wednesday afternoon after being temporarily forced to ground across the nation and here in the Wabash Valley. The Federal Aviation Administration reported that the nation’s airports were collectively forced to ground due to an error in the software system all airports use to communicate […]
Crews begin utility work at busy Terre Haute intersection
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may run into some lane restrictions as you drive through Terre Haute this week. Utility crews will be working underground at the intersection of Fruitridge and Poplar. The work will happen during the evening to minimize disruptions. The Terre Haute Street Department does not...
Uprooted trees serve as physical record for extreme wind events, finds high-res forest mapping study
Take a walk in the woods in southern Indiana and you'll likely come across an uprooted tree, its displaced roots rising above a pit of soil on the hillslopes. A new study by Indiana University researchers shows that this easily overlooked sight can play a surprisingly useful role for science, serving as a physical record for extreme wind events that are notoriously difficult to measure. By studying high-resolution maps of the forest floor, IU researchers developed a model linking hillslope bumpiness to the frequency of extreme wind, providing new insight into how wind affects forest evolution and how often extreme wind events occur in the area.
Traffic Alert: 1st Street in Terre Haute to close for railroad repairs
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A portion of 1st street in Terre Haute will be closed due to emergency repairs to a railroad crossing. The good news is CSX expects the road to only be closed for a single day. According to the Director of Inspection for the City of Terre Haute Department of Engineering, […]
1 dead after tree cutting incident in Daviess Co.
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after a tree cutting incident Tuesday afternoon in Daviess County. According to a release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were sent to the scene of an incident south of Washington where a tree had fallen on a person. The man, identified as 71-year-old […]
Five Wabash Valley schools receive STEM grants
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Education will be sending grant money to schools across Indiana to promote STEM. The grant money will help schools provide more instruction and opportunities in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. Five local schools were awarded money. They include:. The Vincennes Community...
Farm worker is safe after getting stuck in grain bin
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A farm worker is safe after getting stuck in a grain bin on Wednesday afternoon. It happened in the Lewis area in Clay County. Around 1:00, there was a call to dispatch about someone getting trapped. Emergency workers at the scene told News 10 the...
Pantheon close to being finished
The final touches on the Pantheon Business Incubator are nearing completion. The Vincennes Board of Works received an update on where things stand on Monday night. Pantheon officials say right now their work is ahead of schedule. This comes after they requested a change order last year that moved the...
Tree Cutting Accident Claims One Life in Washington
On Tuesday, January 10th, at approximately 3:51 p.m., Daviess County Central Dispatch received a call for assistance in reference to a tree that had fallen on a subject. EMS, fire personnel, and deputies responded to the scene. The male subject was transported to Daviess Community Hospital, where he succumbed to...
Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse elected president of Youth Ranch
BRAZIL – Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse is saddling up this month as the new president of the Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch for future law enforcement officers, at-risk kids, young witnesses, and victims of crime. Plasse replaces former Marion County Sheriff John Layton who sheriffs named President Emeritus...
Washington, Ind. man dies after tree-cutting accident
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One man has died after police said a tree fell on him in Daviess County. It happened Tuesday afternoon just before 4:00. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says Ronald Lewis, 71, was cutting a tree when it fell on him. He was taken to the...
The Queen of Terre Haute Casino is delayed until approval from the Department of Homeland Security
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Before Churchill Downs can take the next steps in building the casino, it needs approval from the Department of Homeland Security. Much has already been done at the site of the Queen of Terre Haute Casino. Crews can't erect steel until the casino gets approval...
2-car wreck briefly closes SR 46
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – (WTWO/WAWV) – A two-car crash just before 8:00 p.m. Tuesday briefly closed the northbound lanes of SR 46. Police cleaned up the crash and lanes were reopened shortly after 8:30 p.m. The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.
News 10 sits down with Vigo County Schools Interim Superintendent, Dr. Tom Balitewicz
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are continuing our coverage of the ongoing racial harassment investigation at West Vigo High School. Following Monday night's Vigo County School Corporation Board of Trustees meeting, News 10 -- like many community members -- still had questions. News 10's Kit Hanley secured a sit-down interview with the Interim Superintendent, Dr. Tom Balitewicz.
Terre Haute house fire sends one to hospital
*Editors Note: The following story has been updated to show that no firefighters were injured during the incident. TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A house fire sent one resident to the hospital and left two dogs dead overnight in Terre Haute. According to Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry, firefighters were dispatched at approximately 2:17 […]
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
After two suspected catalytic converter thieves were busted - here's how Vigo County residents can keep better track of theirs
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are facing charges after alleged catalytic converter thefts. We first told you on Monday about the recent arrests of Roger Hicks and Mark Hicks in Terre Haute. They're from Columbus, Ohio. We've received court documents with some details about their arrests. Last Friday,...
