Action News Jax
Shiffrin trails Vlhova in 1st slalom run of record attempt
FLACHAU, Austria — (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin had the second-best time behind Olympic champion Petra Vlhova in the first run of a night slalom Tuesday as the American goes for a record 83rd win on the women's World Cup circuit. Shiffrin, who entered the race tied with fellow...
Record on hold as ill Shiffrin finishes 2nd in night slalom
FLACHAU, Austria (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin finished second to Olympic champion Petra Vlhova after feeling ill during a night slalom race Tuesday as she attempted to break the record for most wins on the women’s World Cup circuit. Shiffrin was sick between runs and vomited after...
Raging Novak Djokovic kicks his brother out of his coaching box during meltdown at Adelaide Open
RAGING Novak Djokovic booted his own brother of his coaching box during a spectacular meltdown. But the former world No1 then regained his composure to battle back from match point down and win the Adelaide Open. Things did not go all the Serb's way against American Sebastian Korda. The 35-year-old...
Djokovic and Kyrgios headline Australian Open’s new sideshow
Roll up, roll up to Melbourne Park! The Australian Open wants you! But there is a cost. Master promoter Craig Tiley, already a busy man as chief executive of Tennis Australia and Australian Open tournament director, is on the tout. The Australian Open has been at the forefront of innovation...
Aussie tennis great Wally Masur pinpoints VERY out-of-character changes Rafael Nadal has made
Aussie tennis great Wally Masur has pinpointed the very unusual changes Rafael Nadal has made to his game ahead of the Australian Open, explaining 'it's not Rafa Nadal'.
Yardbarker
Rafael Nadal has a ‘big chance to win the Australian Open’, says tennis legend
Seven-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1 Mats Wilander thinks Rafael Nadal has a good shot at a third Australian Open title, providing he arrives at the tournament healthy. Nadal is the Australian Open defending champion after coming back from two sets down against Daniil Medevdev to clinch...
atptour.com
Korda Dishes On Djokovic Battle, Coach Stepanek & Goals For 2023
Before the Adelaide International 1 final, multiple photos of a young Sebastian Korda with Novak Djokovic went viral. Ahead of the match, former World No. 1 Djokovic had high praise for the 22-year-old American. “[He is] one of the players that has kind of the cleanest striking technique that you...
tennisuptodate.com
Collins fights past Teichmann to secure quarterfinal spot in Adelaide
Former World No.7 Danielle Collins was made to work on Wednesday at the Adelaide International II, battling past Jil Teichmann to book her spot in the quarterfinals. Collins required an hour and 42 minutes to record the 6-3 7-6(2) victory, overcoming six double faults in the process. The 10th seed experienced some serving difficulty in the first set, hitting just 9 of 26 first serves. However, Teichmann was unable to capitalize, as Collins managed to win the majority of those points, in addition to 11 of 17 points behind her second serve. The 2022 Australian Open runner-up saved both break points faced, before obtaining a pair of breaks and escaping with the first set.
AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023: Unvaccinated Djokovic back, year later
Novak Djokovic had just wrapped up last season by winning the ATP Finals for a record sixth time when, rather than looking ahead to 2023, his mind immediately went back to the way 2022 began: He was unable to compete in last year's Australian Open after being deported from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19.That whole episode, and the decision to eschew the shots required for entry elsewhere, too, helped define his season and, perhaps to some, his legacy. So as he reflected on his triumph at the year-ending championships in Italy last November, Djokovic viewed it...
ng-sportingnews.com
Novak Djokovic injury: Serbian in doubt for Australian Open, Nick Kyrgios practice match
Novak Djokovic is in doubt for the Australian Open after being forced to withdraw with injury from a practice match at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. The world No.5 quit the exhibition contest against Daniil Medvedev after one set because of an apparent left hamstring issue. It's the same hamstring which...
tennismajors.com
Nadal returns to Dubai Open after 15 years
World No 2 Rafael Nadal will travel to Dubai to compete at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships next month, marking the first time that the Spaniard will compete in the ATP 500 event since 2008. The tournament runs from February 27 to March 4 and is held in the...
WTA roundup: Anna Blinkova upends Marie Bouzkova in Hobart
Russia’s Anna Blinkova recorded a 7-5, 6-4 win over top-seeded Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic in a second-round match
WTA roundup: Belinda Bencic, Danielle Collins cruise in Adelaide
January 9 - Belinda Bencic of Switzerland and Danielle Collins were among those to win their first-round matches at the Adelaide International on Monday in Australia. Bencic, the No. 8 seed, beat Garbine Muguruza of Spain 6-3, 6-4 in 79 minutes. Collins, the American 10th seed, handled Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic in 76 minutes.
