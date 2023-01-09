ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiffrin trails Vlhova in 1st slalom run of record attempt

FLACHAU, Austria — (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin had the second-best time behind Olympic champion Petra Vlhova in the first run of a night slalom Tuesday as the American goes for a record 83rd win on the women's World Cup circuit. Shiffrin, who entered the race tied with fellow...
Record on hold as ill Shiffrin finishes 2nd in night slalom

FLACHAU, Austria (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin finished second to Olympic champion Petra Vlhova after feeling ill during a night slalom race Tuesday as she attempted to break the record for most wins on the women’s World Cup circuit. Shiffrin was sick between runs and vomited after...
Djokovic and Kyrgios headline Australian Open’s new sideshow

Roll up, roll up to Melbourne Park! The Australian Open wants you! But there is a cost. Master promoter Craig Tiley, already a busy man as chief executive of Tennis Australia and Australian Open tournament director, is on the tout. The Australian Open has been at the forefront of innovation...
Rafael Nadal has a ‘big chance to win the Australian Open’, says tennis legend

Seven-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1 Mats Wilander thinks Rafael Nadal has a good shot at a third Australian Open title, providing he arrives at the tournament healthy. Nadal is the Australian Open defending champion after coming back from two sets down against Daniil Medevdev to clinch...
Korda Dishes On Djokovic Battle, Coach Stepanek & Goals For 2023

Before the Adelaide International 1 final, multiple photos of a young Sebastian Korda with Novak Djokovic went viral. Ahead of the match, former World No. 1 Djokovic had high praise for the 22-year-old American. “[He is] one of the players that has kind of the cleanest striking technique that you...
Collins fights past Teichmann to secure quarterfinal spot in Adelaide

Former World No.7 Danielle Collins was made to work on Wednesday at the Adelaide International II, battling past Jil Teichmann to book her spot in the quarterfinals. Collins required an hour and 42 minutes to record the 6-3 7-6(2) victory, overcoming six double faults in the process. The 10th seed experienced some serving difficulty in the first set, hitting just 9 of 26 first serves. However, Teichmann was unable to capitalize, as Collins managed to win the majority of those points, in addition to 11 of 17 points behind her second serve. The 2022 Australian Open runner-up saved both break points faced, before obtaining a pair of breaks and escaping with the first set.
AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023: Unvaccinated Djokovic back, year later

Novak Djokovic had just wrapped up last season by winning the ATP Finals for a record sixth time when, rather than looking ahead to 2023, his mind immediately went back to the way 2022 began: He was unable to compete in last year's Australian Open after being deported from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19.That whole episode, and the decision to eschew the shots required for entry elsewhere, too, helped define his season and, perhaps to some, his legacy. So as he reflected on his triumph at the year-ending championships in Italy last November, Djokovic viewed it...
Nadal returns to Dubai Open after 15 years

World No 2 Rafael Nadal will travel to Dubai to compete at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships next month, marking the first time that the Spaniard will compete in the ATP 500 event since 2008. The tournament runs from February 27 to March 4 and is held in the...
WTA roundup: Belinda Bencic, Danielle Collins cruise in Adelaide

January 9 - Belinda Bencic of Switzerland and Danielle Collins were among those to win their first-round matches at the Adelaide International on Monday in Australia. Bencic, the No. 8 seed, beat Garbine Muguruza of Spain 6-3, 6-4 in 79 minutes. Collins, the American 10th seed, handled Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic in 76 minutes.
