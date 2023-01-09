Read full article on original website
Tornado confirmed to have touched down in Northern California
(KTXL) — The National Weather Service announced that a tornado touched down in Calaveras County in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The EF-1 tornado touched down about 6 miles northeast of the community of Milton, located about 32 miles east of Stockton. According to the NWS, a line of severe thunderstorms moved across the […]
KCRA.com
Tornado with 90 mph winds hit Calaveras County and uprooted trees, National Weather Service says
A tornado with 90 mph winds touched down in Calaveras County during Tuesday’s early morning severe weather and caused extensive tree damage, the National Weather Service confirmed on Wednesday. Straight-line 75 mph winds near Oakdale in Stanislaus County caused property damage minutes earlier. The National Weather Service said that...
KCRA.com
'We're working 24/7': Sacramento tree removal services scramble to meet needs during storms
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With the series of storms that pummeled much of the Sacramento region comes the inevitable clean-up. In some cases, though, the process is slow going. Jane Hemmerling has lived in her Colonial Heights home for more than a decade, she said. On Saturday, as winds howled, a large tree from her neighbor’s yard snapped, falling onto her home.
Central Valley sees early morning tornado warnings as thunderstorms move through
SACRAMENTO -- As a Severe Thunderstorm Warning went into effect early Tuesday morning for parts of the Central Valley, several areas also saw tornado warnings. Wind gusts of more than 70 mph were possible with the storms.The Tornado Warnings were active for parts of Modesto, Ceres, Riverbank, Rancho Calaveras, Valley Springs, and San Andreas.Peak wind gusts of 62 mph were recorded near Angels Camp amid the storm. San Francisco (KSFO) also saw 59 mph gusts, while Lincoln had 56 mph, Sacramento International Airport had 54 mph, and Tracy got 50 mph winds. According to the National Weather Service, there haven't been any reports of tornado damage so far.All Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado Warnings expired a little before 5 a.m.
goldcountrymedia.com
Storms continue to soak region
Just when everyone thought New Year’s week brought the “storm of the century” into the region and it couldn’t get worse, Mother Nature has continued to flex her muscle once again over the last several days and continues to do so through this week. In the...
KCRA.com
Northern California Live Storm Updates: Sierra chain controls in effect, tornado damage confirmed from Tuesday's storm
Northern California is dealing with more wet weather as thousands of people across KCRA 3's coverage area remain without power, a day after severe thunderstorms brought gusty winds, lightning and torrential rain to the region. Those traveling to the Sierra on Wednesday should still expect chain controls and slow going,...
abc10.com
TIMELINE | Increased thunderstorm activity expected in the valley along with heavy mountain snow
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A strong line of thunderstorms early Tuesday morning woke many Northern Californians, prompting severe thunderstorm warnings from the National Weather Service and even a pair of tornado warnings. Precipitation chances continue throughout the day and Wednesday before a much needed break in rain Thursday. There is...
KCRA.com
Elk Grove man dies assisting PG&E with storm cleanup in Mendocino County
An Elk Grove-based contractor assisting Pacific Gas and Electric Company with storm cleanup in Mendocino County was killed while on the job over the weekend. The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office said that 37-year-old Edgar Castillo was driving a tree service truck in the 41000 block of Mountain View Road in Manchester when it veered off the roadway and rolled over, killing Castillo and injuring another passenger.
KCRA.com
2 Northern California zoos closed, reeling from storm aftermath
There are businesses out there that are dependent on the weather and can only operate successfully when conditions are safe. The Sacramento Zoo is one of them, but it is currently reeling from the aftermath of this week’s rainstorms. Staff members were hard at work Wednesday morning as they...
Sierra Sun
Truckee-Tahoe ski resorts report 2 feet of snow with much more on way; Nevada County declares emergency
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The latest snowstorm to hit the Truckee-Tahoe region dropped about 2 feet of snow in the last 24 hours which led to an emergency declaration and the closure of highways and schools on Tuesday and much more snow may be on the way. Tahoe ski resorts...
Fox40
Storm Updates: Overnight thunderstorm, tornado warning in Northern California
(KTXL) — An atmospheric river is bringing more rain and winds to California, the latest in an ongoing series of storms that have battered the state since Dec. 27, 2022. The National Weather Service issued river flood warnings for parts of El Dorado and Sacramento counties near the Consumnes River, and the area around Wilton is under an evacuation order in anticipation of flooding from the river.
'I was kind of scared to drive that night' | Sacramento driver, semitruck flipped over by high winds
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento truck driver recalls "escaping death" after 70 mph winds abruptly flung him and his big rig trailer on its side, skirting across the asphalt during one of the worst winter storms of the year so far. 42-year-old Barry Kunkel took his normal route from...
Photos and videos of storm damage in Placer County
(KTXL) — From the city streets of Roseville, to the Lincoln countryside and up to the forests of the Sierra Nevada, Placer County saw downed trees, flooding and whiteouts during the region’s recent storms, a series of atmospheric rivers that have hit the state since the last days of December. Below, a collection of images […]
Fallen tree delays river rescue at Discovery Park
(KTXL) — A man was rescued from the American River on Tuesday morning at Discovery Park, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Before putting a boat in the water, Rescue 20 had to clear a path along the Garden Highway entrance that was blocked by a fallen tree. Once the man was rescued he was […]
KCRA.com
Winter storm's worst brings out neighbors' best after trees fall on Fair Oaks home
FAIR OAKS, Calif. — The first chapter of 2023 started with widespread damage for thousands of families across the greater Sacramento area. Massive trees, once standing in rain-soaked Earth, succumbed to extremely high-wind gusts and heavily damaged or destroyed everything in their path. Kim Becker and her daughter Lauren...
Storms damage community center in Sacramento's Del Paso Heights
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A beloved community center is closing it's doors in Sacramento's Del Paso Heights neighborhood, and the recent severe storms are to blame. "It's flooded inside," said Dr. Gina Warren, CEO for Neighborhood Wellness. "The wind blew the ceiling partially off, and a lot of rain entered into our building."
KCRA.com
Northern California Storm Recap: Tuesday, January 10
A winter storm warning remains in effect in Northern California after severe thunderstorms raced across the region early Tuesday, bringing gusty winds, lightning and torrential rain to a region battered by days of severe weather and where tens of thousands remain without power. In the Sierra, more snow is continuing...
abc10.com
Lemon Hill residents without power for several days in a row
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the past 3 days, Sacramento resident Terri Pullen has spent her time dealing with a power outage in her home off Lemon Hill Avenue. "The refrigerator, everything in the fridge is gone bad, I got to clean that out, and it's completely dark. I mean, we don't light that many candles, but It's just completely dark and it's cold," she told ABC10. "So I haven't been able to sleep very well."
How many trees were knocked down during the Sacramento storms?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Since late December, Northern California has been hit with winter storms involving heavy rain and winds. The heavy weather conditions caused several trees to fall in Sacramento, leading to the city receiving hundreds of requests about downed or uprooted trees, fallen tree limbs, and debris blocking roadways. On Jan. 6, the […]
KCRA.com
Cleanup in Stockton continues after storms leaves flooding, downed trees
STOCKTON, Calif. — The city of Stockton has reopened most streets impacted by flooding and downed trees from recent days of strong rain and wind. As of Monday night, only11 streets remain partially or completely closed to traffic. Stockton officials emphasized that while the latest overnight storm didn't bring...
