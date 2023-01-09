ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

FOX40

Tornado confirmed to have touched down in Northern California

(KTXL) — The National Weather Service announced that a tornado touched down in Calaveras County in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The EF-1 tornado touched down about 6 miles northeast of the community of Milton, located about 32 miles east of Stockton. According to the NWS, a line of severe thunderstorms moved across the […]
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

'We're working 24/7': Sacramento tree removal services scramble to meet needs during storms

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With the series of storms that pummeled much of the Sacramento region comes the inevitable clean-up. In some cases, though, the process is slow going. Jane Hemmerling has lived in her Colonial Heights home for more than a decade, she said. On Saturday, as winds howled, a large tree from her neighbor’s yard snapped, falling onto her home.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Central Valley sees early morning tornado warnings as thunderstorms move through

SACRAMENTO -- As a Severe Thunderstorm Warning went into effect early Tuesday morning for parts of the Central Valley, several areas also saw tornado warnings. Wind gusts of more than 70 mph were possible with the storms.The Tornado Warnings were active for parts of Modesto, Ceres, Riverbank, Rancho Calaveras, Valley Springs, and San Andreas.Peak wind gusts of 62 mph were recorded near Angels Camp amid the storm. San Francisco (KSFO) also saw 59 mph gusts, while Lincoln had 56 mph, Sacramento International Airport had 54 mph, and Tracy got 50 mph winds. According to the National Weather Service, there haven't been any reports of tornado damage so far.All Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado Warnings expired a little before 5 a.m. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Storms continue to soak region

Just when everyone thought New Year’s week brought the “storm of the century” into the region and it couldn’t get worse, Mother Nature has continued to flex her muscle once again over the last several days and continues to do so through this week. In the...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Elk Grove man dies assisting PG&E with storm cleanup in Mendocino County

An Elk Grove-based contractor assisting Pacific Gas and Electric Company with storm cleanup in Mendocino County was killed while on the job over the weekend. The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office said that 37-year-old Edgar Castillo was driving a tree service truck in the 41000 block of Mountain View Road in Manchester when it veered off the roadway and rolled over, killing Castillo and injuring another passenger.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

2 Northern California zoos closed, reeling from storm aftermath

There are businesses out there that are dependent on the weather and can only operate successfully when conditions are safe. The Sacramento Zoo is one of them, but it is currently reeling from the aftermath of this week’s rainstorms. Staff members were hard at work Wednesday morning as they...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Storm Updates: Overnight thunderstorm, tornado warning in Northern California

(KTXL) — An atmospheric river is bringing more rain and winds to California, the latest in an ongoing series of storms that have battered the state since Dec. 27, 2022. The National Weather Service issued river flood warnings for parts of El Dorado and Sacramento counties near the Consumnes River, and the area around Wilton is under an evacuation order in anticipation of flooding from the river.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Photos and videos of storm damage in Placer County

(KTXL) — From the city streets of Roseville, to the Lincoln countryside and up to the forests of the Sierra Nevada, Placer County saw downed trees, flooding and whiteouts during the region’s recent storms, a series of atmospheric rivers that have hit the state since the last days of December. Below, a collection of images […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Fallen tree delays river rescue at Discovery Park

(KTXL) — A man was rescued from the American River on Tuesday morning at Discovery Park, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Before putting a boat in the water, Rescue 20 had to clear a path along the Garden Highway entrance that was blocked by a fallen tree. Once the man was rescued he was […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Storms damage community center in Sacramento's Del Paso Heights

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A beloved community center is closing it's doors in Sacramento's Del Paso Heights neighborhood, and the recent severe storms are to blame. "It's flooded inside," said Dr. Gina Warren, CEO for Neighborhood Wellness. "The wind blew the ceiling partially off, and a lot of rain entered into our building."
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Northern California Storm Recap: Tuesday, January 10

A winter storm warning remains in effect in Northern California after severe thunderstorms raced across the region early Tuesday, bringing gusty winds, lightning and torrential rain to a region battered by days of severe weather and where tens of thousands remain without power. In the Sierra, more snow is continuing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
abc10.com

Lemon Hill residents without power for several days in a row

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the past 3 days, Sacramento resident Terri Pullen has spent her time dealing with a power outage in her home off Lemon Hill Avenue. "The refrigerator, everything in the fridge is gone bad, I got to clean that out, and it's completely dark. I mean, we don't light that many candles, but It's just completely dark and it's cold," she told ABC10. "So I haven't been able to sleep very well."
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

How many trees were knocked down during the Sacramento storms?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Since late December, Northern California has been hit with winter storms involving heavy rain and winds.  The heavy weather conditions caused several trees to fall in Sacramento, leading to the city receiving hundreds of requests about downed or uprooted trees, fallen tree limbs, and debris blocking roadways.  On Jan. 6, the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Cleanup in Stockton continues after storms leaves flooding, downed trees

STOCKTON, Calif. — The city of Stockton has reopened most streets impacted by flooding and downed trees from recent days of strong rain and wind. As of Monday night, only11 streets remain partially or completely closed to traffic. Stockton officials emphasized that while the latest overnight storm didn't bring...
STOCKTON, CA

