Westbury, NY

Nassau PD: Car stolen as driver filled up tank at Westbury gas station

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Nassau police say a driver at a Westbury gas station had their car stolen as he was filling up the tank on Sunday morning.

It's a problem that police are warning residents about after a similar crime earlier this week.

Police say the suspect stole the high-end car, ripping the hose right off at the Shell station on Carmen Avenue.

The incident was caught on surveillance cameras.

Nassau police say a 43-year-old man had just started filling up his 2022 Mercedes when the suspect in a grey sweatshirt got out of another car and into the Mercedes, then sped away snapping off the gas pump nozzle in the process.

Nassau police say a woman in Mineola had her car stolen while at the gas station on Monday. The car was later found in New Jersey.

In this latest case, police say the car thief sped away in the Mercedes with an accomplice's car behind him down Carmen Avenue until the Mercedes got into a minor accident at the intersection of Hempstead Turnpike.

Police say the suspect went west on Hempstead Turnpike after abandoning the car near Park Boulevard and the entrance of Eisenhower Park.

Nassau police are now advising motorists to turn off cars and lock doors while filling up.

Greg Costa, of Westbury, said he does that automatically now and keeps his keys on his belt.

"Because you never know who's around you, because one moment your back is turned and you never know who's coming up," Costa said.

There was also another gas pump car theft in Glen Head last month.

Some motorists think that people are leaving their cars running while filling up to keep the cabin warm. However, many said Sunday night a little chill may be worth while if it means keeping potential criminals at bay.

