‘Sister Wives’ Drama: Meri Brown Drops Kody and Robyn Brown From Instagram, Follows Psychologists Instead
Meri Brown has admitted that her marriage to Kody Brown is over. 'Sister Wives' fans aren't convinced by her words. Her Instagram following list tells a story, though.
Sister Wives stars & polygamous couple Christine and Nathan Collier split after Kody’s breakup from three wives
NATHAN and Christine Collier, who shared their family drama on Sister Wives, have split after friend Kody Brown's breakup from his three wives, The U.S. Sun can exclusively reveal. The Colliers made an appearance on the hit TLC show in season 8. After a three-year battle in the US District...
Sister Wives' Christine Brown Claims Kody Found Her 'Unattractive' Because He Didn't Like When She 'Vented' To Him
Christine Brown is spilling the tea on the driving force behind her bombshell split from Kody Brown. Although the TLC star's relationship with the Brown family patriarch had been strained for years, the mother-of-six — she shares Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely with her estranged ex — pulled the plug on their spiritual marriage after Kody told her he was no longer interested in intimacy and that he didn't find her attractive anymore. And while the father-of-18 insisted his fading attraction to her was because of the allegedly horrible way that she treated his other wives, in a...
Popculture
'Sister Wives' Star Returns to Family's Flagstaff Home Amid Split From Kody Brown
After joining the exodus of wives from Kody Brown's plural family on Sister Wives, one has already returned to Flagstaff. According to InTouch Weekly, Janelle Brown has made her way back to Arizona after an extended stay with her daughter Maddie and other family members. According to InTouch, Brown shared...
1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton is hardly recognizable after returning from food rehab center
Tammy Slaton weighed 290 kg when she starred in the TLC reality show 1000-lb Sisters, along with her sister, Amy Slaton. Now, she has surprised her fans with a startling body transformation - having an epic weight loss.
Man leaves his wife for his young patient, and after he pays for everything, she and her boyfriend evict him
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. A male nurse married for over 15 years was at work one night. Supposedly happily married, he was assigned a younger female patient in her late thirties one fateful night.
Todd Chrisley Says Daughter Chloe's Biological Mother Has 'No Rights' to Her amid His Conviction
"At the end of the day, Chloe's family is who Chloe has been raised with," Todd Chrisley said on the latest episode of his Chrisley Confessions podcast Todd Chrisley is making his feelings known about daughter Chloe Chrisley's future. On the latest episode of his Chrisley Confessions podcast, the reality star, 53, opened up about the news that Chloe's biological mother is planning to regain custody of the 10-year-old following his recent conviction. Todd and wife Julie Chrisley — who were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and...
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown shares full-body pic & drowns in baggy sweater after 100 pound weight loss & split from Kody
SISTER Wives star Janelle Brown has shared a new photo showing off her dramatic 100-pound weight loss following her split from ex Kody. In the photo, the red Christmas sweater nearly swallowed Janelle, 53, as it hung on her thinner frame. "Merry Christmas 2022!" Janelle captioned the family snap, adding...
The Brown Family’s Finances: Which Wife Has Had the Most Business Success Outside of ‘Sister Wives’?
The Brown family's finances seem to be in a precarious position now that several of Kody Brown's wives have left him. Which of the sister wives earned the most?
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown’s Aunt Kristyn Decker Calls Her ‘False Representation’ on the TLC Show ‘Pathetic’
Christine Brown's aunt, Kristyn Decker, says the producers creating false storylines on the episode of 'Sister Wives' she was on was 'pathetic,' especially the infamous bathroom scene.
What Cory Hardrict is Asking For in Divorce From Tia Mowry
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry are divorcing after 14 years of marriage. in Hardrict's response to Mowry's divorce petition, he disagrees on why they split.
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Reveals She Doesn't Believe Kody Truly 'Realizes' Her Worth
Meri Brown appears to be slowly coming to terms with her split from Kody and his apparent lack of appreciation for her over their more than 30 years of marriage.In a sneak peek for the next installment of the Sister Wives: One on One special, the mother-of-one — she shares 27-year-old Leon with the 53-year-old — reveals an epiphany she had about the Brown family patriarch. "I don't think Kody realizes the s**t that I am," she jokes to tell-all host Sukanya Krishnan with a playful flip of her hair. "And if he hasn't realized it so far, you know,...
Janelle Brown Hits The Gym As She Puts Her Health ‘First’ After Kody Brown Split: Watch
Janelle Brown, 53, gave her fans a glimpse into her fitness progress on Instagram Dec. 12, following her split from husband Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star posted a video with a montage of her transformation, including a clip of her lifting weights at the gym. “At what point do you decide it’s time to put your health first,” Janelle wrote on the video, before the footage showed her choosing a healthier lifestyle. “Because this has been a game changer,” she also wrote, adding, “I’m coming for you 2023.”
Sister Wives' Robyn Says It 'Feels Disrespectful' to Bring in More Wives After Kody's Splits
Robyn also addressed how she's coping with monogamy after Kody's relationships with his other three wives broke down, admitting, "It's messing with my identity. It's not the future I wanted" Robyn Brown is opening up about what her future in polygamy looks like after her husband Kody Brown's recent splits. Kody, 53, has gone through three breakups over the last several months. While his third wife Christine Brown publicized their split in November 2021, his separations from first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown were revealed during the three-part Sister Wives: One...
Kendra Wilkinson's Son Hank Jr. and Daughter Alijah Look All Grown Up in Rare Vacation Photos
Kendra Wilkinson shares daughter Alijah Mary, 8, and son Hank Jr., 12, with ex Hank Baskett Kendra Wilkinson is sharing quality time with her kids over the holidays. The Kendra Sells Hollywood star, 37, shared a rare photo with her two kids — daughter Alijah Mary, 8, and son Hank Jr., 12 — as the family enjoyed some downtime in Maui, Hawaii. "Happy Holidays 🌺," she captioned the shots on Instagram, the first of which shows the reality star smiling while surrounded by palm trees with her kids. Wilkinson smiles in a...
Holiday Chaos! See Photos of ‘Little People, Big World’ star Amy Roloff’s Messy Home
Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff is doing some major decluttering as she tidies up after the chaotic holiday season. “The wrapping gifts room clean up,” the TLC star, 60, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 26, alongside a photo of the messy space. “The New Year is almost here — may need our workout room.” In the snap, her former fitness space was littered with shopping bags, open boxes and miscellaneous gifts clearly meant for her grandchildren.
toofab.com
Sister Wives Star Kody Brown Makes On-Air Plea to 'Estranged' Sons Gabe and Garrison
"If one of my little children had to die because someone had to get his pencil wet, that made me so mad" "Sister Wives" star Kody Brown opened up about his estrangement from two of his 18 children, sons Gabe and Garrison -- both of whom he shares with Janelle -- on Sunday's "One on One" special for the season.
Will 'Sister Wives' Be Canceled After 3 Wives Leave Kody Brown?
Fans of the show "Sister Wives" are still reeling from the news that Meri Brown and Kody Brown have split. The news came just days after Janelle Brown confirmed she and Kody have separated and over a year after Christine Brown left the family. That means only Robyn Brown remains married to Kody.
Popculture
Duggar Couple Expecting Again Just 7 Months After Welcoming First Baby
Jedidiah Duggar and his wife Katelyn (Nakatsu) Duggar are expecting baby number two! The Counting On alum and his wife announced this week that they were adding another member to the family just seven months after Katey gave birth to their firstborn son, Truett Oliver Duggar. "We have some news,...
90 Day Fiancé's Asuelu Posted A Video With His Kids, And Now I Have Questions About His Relationship With Kalani And More
The latest update on Kalani and Asuelu has fans questioning their relationship status.
