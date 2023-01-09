ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Sister Wives' Christine Brown Claims Kody Found Her 'Unattractive' Because He Didn't Like When She 'Vented' To Him

Christine Brown is spilling the tea on the driving force behind her bombshell split from Kody Brown. Although the TLC star's relationship with the Brown family patriarch had been strained for years, the mother-of-six — she shares Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely with her estranged ex — pulled the plug on their spiritual marriage after Kody told her he was no longer interested in intimacy and that he didn't find her attractive anymore. And while the father-of-18 insisted his fading attraction to her was because of the allegedly horrible way that she treated his other wives, in a...
People

Todd Chrisley Says Daughter Chloe's Biological Mother Has 'No Rights' to Her amid His Conviction

"At the end of the day, Chloe's family is who Chloe has been raised with," Todd Chrisley said on the latest episode of his Chrisley Confessions podcast Todd Chrisley is making his feelings known about daughter Chloe Chrisley's future. On the latest episode of his Chrisley Confessions podcast, the reality star, 53, opened up about the news that Chloe's biological mother is planning to regain custody of the 10-year-old following his recent conviction. Todd and wife Julie Chrisley — who were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and...
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Reveals She Doesn't Believe Kody Truly 'Realizes' Her Worth

Meri Brown appears to be slowly coming to terms with her split from Kody and his apparent lack of appreciation for her over their more than 30 years of marriage.In a sneak peek for the next installment of the Sister Wives: One on One special, the mother-of-one — she shares 27-year-old Leon with the 53-year-old — reveals an epiphany she had about the Brown family patriarch. "I don't think Kody realizes the s**t that I am," she jokes to tell-all host Sukanya Krishnan with a playful flip of her hair. "And if he hasn't realized it so far, you know,...
HollywoodLife

Janelle Brown Hits The Gym As She Puts Her Health ‘First’ After Kody Brown Split: Watch

Janelle Brown, 53, gave her fans a glimpse into her fitness progress on Instagram Dec. 12, following her split from husband Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star posted a video with a montage of her transformation, including a clip of her lifting weights at the gym. “At what point do you decide it’s time to put your health first,” Janelle wrote on the video, before the footage showed her choosing a healthier lifestyle. “Because this has been a game changer,” she also wrote, adding, “I’m coming for you 2023.”
People

Sister Wives' Robyn Says It 'Feels Disrespectful' to Bring in More Wives After Kody's Splits

Robyn also addressed how she's coping with monogamy after Kody's relationships with his other three wives broke down, admitting, "It's messing with my identity. It's not the future I wanted" Robyn Brown is opening up about what her future in polygamy looks like after her husband Kody Brown's recent splits. Kody, 53, has gone through three breakups over the last several months. While his third wife Christine Brown publicized their split in November 2021, his separations from first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown were revealed during the three-part Sister Wives: One...
People

Kendra Wilkinson's Son Hank Jr. and Daughter Alijah Look All Grown Up in Rare Vacation Photos

Kendra Wilkinson shares daughter Alijah Mary, 8, and son Hank Jr., 12, with ex Hank Baskett Kendra Wilkinson is sharing quality time with her kids over the holidays. The Kendra Sells Hollywood star, 37, shared a rare photo with her two kids — daughter Alijah Mary, 8, and son Hank Jr., 12 — as the family enjoyed some downtime in Maui, Hawaii. "Happy Holidays 🌺," she captioned the shots on Instagram, the first of which shows the reality star smiling while surrounded by palm trees with her kids. Wilkinson smiles in a...
In Touch Weekly

Holiday Chaos! See Photos of ‘Little People, Big World’ star Amy Roloff’s Messy Home

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff is doing some major decluttering as she tidies up after the chaotic holiday season. “The wrapping gifts room clean up,” the TLC star, 60, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 26, alongside a photo of the messy space. “The New Year is almost here — may need our workout room.” In the snap, her former fitness space was littered with shopping bags, open boxes and miscellaneous gifts clearly meant for her grandchildren.
toofab.com

Sister Wives Star Kody Brown Makes On-Air Plea to 'Estranged' Sons Gabe and Garrison

"If one of my little children had to die because someone had to get his pencil wet, that made me so mad" "Sister Wives" star Kody Brown opened up about his estrangement from two of his 18 children, sons Gabe and Garrison -- both of whom he shares with Janelle -- on Sunday's "One on One" special for the season.
Will 'Sister Wives' Be Canceled After 3 Wives Leave Kody Brown?

Fans of the show "Sister Wives" are still reeling from the news that Meri Brown and Kody Brown have split. The news came just days after Janelle Brown confirmed she and Kody have separated and over a year after Christine Brown left the family. That means only Robyn Brown remains married to Kody.
Popculture

Duggar Couple Expecting Again Just 7 Months After Welcoming First Baby

Jedidiah Duggar and his wife Katelyn (Nakatsu) Duggar are expecting baby number two! The Counting On alum and his wife announced this week that they were adding another member to the family just seven months after Katey gave birth to their firstborn son, Truett Oliver Duggar. "We have some news,...
People

People

