How some Northern California school districts are responding to the harsh weather
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA — Multiple school districts in Northern California issued a response to what they expect to be harsh weather starting tonight and heading into next week.
Amador County Unified School District
- All campuses closed on Jan. 9
Christian Brothers High School
- Classes resume on Jan. 10.
Elk Grove Unified School District
- C.W. Dillard Elementary and Cosumnes River Elementary, Charles Mack Elementary, Joseph Sims Elementary, Daylor, and Las Flores High School will be closed on Jan. 10. Other schools in the district will begin school tomorrow.
Folsom Cordova Unified School District
- Cordova High School, Mills Middle School, Cordova Gardens, and Peter J. Shields closed on Jan. 10 due to power outages and storm damage. Other schools are open.
Galt Joint Union Elementary School District
- All schools open as normal on Jan. 10.
Galt Joint High School District
- School will resume on Jan. 10.
Gold Oak Union School District (El Dorado County)
- School will be closed on Jan. 10.
Grass Valley School District
- School will be closed on Jan. 10.
Jesuit High School
- School will resume on Jan. 10.
- All schools open as normal on Jan. 10. Turner Academy will be closed on Jan. 10 due to power outage.
- All schools open as normal on Jan. 10.
Natomas Unified School District
- All schools open as normal on Jan. 10.
River Delta Unified
- Closed on Jan. 10
Sacramento City Unified School District
- All schools open as normal on Jan. 10 except for Success Academy, Pony Express Elementary, John Morse Therapeutic Center, Sutterville Elementary, and Rosa Parks K-8.
San Juan Unified School District
- Grand Oaks Elementary in Citrus Heights and John Barrett Middle School in Carmichael are closed on Jan. 10 due to power outages. All other schools open as normal on Jan. 10.
San Joaquin Delta College
- School will resume on Jan. 10.
St. Francis High School
- School will resume on Jan. 10.
St. HOPE Public Schools
- All schools open as normal on Jan. 10.
Stockton Unified School District
- All schools closed on Jan. 10
Tahoe Truckee Unified
- All schools closed on Jan. 10
Turlock Unified School District
- School will resume on Jan. 10.
Woodland Joint Unified
- All schools open except Sci-Tech Academy in Knights Landing
