How some Northern California school districts are responding to the harsh weather

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 1 day ago

Storm-related damage leads to school closures in our region 00:50

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA — Multiple school districts in Northern California issued a response to what they expect to be harsh weather starting tonight and heading into next week.

Amador County Unified School District

  • All campuses closed on Jan. 9

Christian Brothers High School

  • Classes resume on Jan. 10.

Elk Grove Unified School District

  • C.W. Dillard Elementary and Cosumnes River Elementary, Charles Mack Elementary, Joseph Sims Elementary, Daylor, and Las Flores High School will be closed on Jan. 10. Other schools in the district will begin school tomorrow.

Folsom Cordova Unified School District

  • Cordova High School, Mills Middle School, Cordova Gardens, and Peter J. Shields closed on Jan. 10 due to power outages and storm damage. Other schools are open.

Galt Joint Union Elementary School District

  • All schools open as normal on Jan. 10.

Galt Joint High School District

  • School will resume on Jan. 10.

Gold Oak Union School District (El Dorado County)

  • School will be closed on Jan. 10.

Grass Valley School District

  • School will be closed on Jan. 10.

Jesuit High School

  • School will resume on Jan. 10.

Lodi Unified School District

  • All schools open as normal on Jan. 10. Turner Academy will be closed on Jan. 10 due to power outage.

Modesto City Schools

  • All schools open as normal on Jan. 10.

Natomas Unified School District

  • All schools open as normal on Jan. 10.

River Delta Unified

  • Closed on Jan. 10

Sacramento City Unified School District

  • All schools open as normal on Jan. 10 except for Success Academy, Pony Express Elementary, John Morse Therapeutic Center, Sutterville Elementary, and Rosa Parks K-8.

San Juan Unified School District

  • Grand Oaks Elementary in Citrus Heights and John Barrett Middle School in Carmichael are closed on Jan. 10 due to power outages. All other schools open as normal on Jan. 10.

San Joaquin Delta College

  • School will resume on Jan. 10.

St. Francis High School

  • School will resume on Jan. 10.

St. HOPE Public Schools

  • All schools open as normal on Jan. 10.

Stockton Unified School District

  • All schools closed on Jan. 10

Tahoe Truckee Unified

  • All schools closed on Jan. 10

Turlock Unified School District

  • School will resume on Jan. 10.

Woodland Joint Unified

  • All schools open except Sci-Tech Academy in Knights Landing

CBS Sacramento

Recent California storms can take physical, mental toll on communities

ARDEN-ARCADE – There is often a side not seen in how severe weather impacts communities. A physical toll is noticeable when it comes to damage and cleanup. But doctors warn it could also be affecting your mental health.In an Arden-Arcade neighborhood, residents are not dealing with a flooding issue or downed trees. "Well, mostly it's cold," Sally Seymour said. "I've got plenty of batteries – I've got plenty of candles."Instead, these homes have not had electricity since Sunday."We had the storm and then the power went out," Glenn Thomayer said. "Came back on and then went off again."Power outages, downed...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Tornado confirmed to have touched down in Northern California

(KTXL) — The National Weather Service announced that a tornado touched down in Calaveras County in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The EF-1 tornado touched down about 6 miles northeast of the community of Milton, located about 32 miles east of Stockton. According to the NWS, a line of severe thunderstorms moved across the […]
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Storm-weary Californians clean up, brace for another torrent

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Laurie Morse shoveled wet sand into bags in the pouring rain Wednesday, preparing to stack them along her garage in a last-ditch effort to keep out a rising creek on California's central coast, as the storm-ravaged state braced for another round of lashing rains and damaging winds.Morse's roof was leaking, and along with her neighbors near Santa Cruz, she's spent every day of 2023 trying to figure out how to keep her house dry after an unrelenting onslaught of violent weather caused widespread damage over the past two weeks. Cars were submerged, trees uprooted and roofs...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Northern California Storm Recap: Tuesday, January 10

A winter storm warning remains in effect in Northern California after severe thunderstorms raced across the region early Tuesday, bringing gusty winds, lightning and torrential rain to a region battered by days of severe weather and where tens of thousands remain without power. In the Sierra, more snow is continuing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California reservoirs filling quickly from storms

Oakland, California - The heavy rains and abundant snowfall in California in recent weeks have many people wondering what impact the storms have had on the state's reservoirs and severe drought. The Marin Municipal Water District has had California's best luck with its water supply so far. Marin's only concern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sjvsun.com

Valadao rolls out sweeping overhaul of Calif. water policy

A comprehensive overhaul of water policy affecting the San Joaquin Valley is back on the table, courtesy of Rep. David Valadao (R–Hanford). Valadao initially introduced the Working to Advance Tangible and Effective Reforms (WATER) for California Act last September and is bringing it back, this time with a Republican-controlled House. The entire California Republican delegation joined Valadao as co-sponsors on the bill.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Malek Sherif

The Governor of California has announced that 12 people have died due to the harsh weather during the previous 10 days

On Sunday, California Governor Gavin Newsom said that 12 individuals had lost their lives during the previous 10 days due to the state's harsh weather. By Sunday night, hundreds of thousands of Northern California homes and businesses were without power; almost 3,000 people had been evacuated; and about 200 people were sleeping in shelters. After "rising water may soon spill over onto highways in Wilton and shut off evacuation routes," the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services issued an evacuation order for Wilton on Sunday night.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

Search Called off for Boy Swept Away by California Flooding

LOS ANGELES — Rescuers have ended the search for a 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in central California Monday morning after it became unsafe for divers to continue. The search was called off around 3 p.m. because the current and rising water levels of the Salinas...
PASO ROBLES, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman found dead in recycling truck in Northern California

Police are investigating Monday after a woman was found dead in a load of recycling picked up by a truck in Northern California.The body was discovered Thursday morning at the Samoa Resource Recovery Center in Humboldt County, according to the Eureka Police Department.Trucks deliver loads of recycling to the center from around the coastal region."Based on the pickup route, it is believed the female had been picked up from within the city limits of Eureka," police said in a statement.It's not clear how the unidentified woman ended up in the truck, if she was dead when she was picked up or if she was the victim of foul play or an accident.SF Gate reported that the body was found in a truck owned by Recology, a waste management company, which operates in California, Oregon and Washington. An autopsy is planned, SF Gate reported.The gruesome discovery comes about three months after a woman's body was found in a donation bin in Newhall, California.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

IRS is giving Californians dealing with storm damage more time to file taxes

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - The IRS is offering a lifeboat of sorts to Californians dealing with storm damage.Those living in one of the 31 counties under the federal emergency declaration will get one extra month to file taxes. Counties within our region that qualify are Stanislaus, San Joaquin, Sacramento, Placer, Sutter, Yuba, Yolo, and El Dorado counties.People experiencing storm damage in these areas now have until May 15th to file.
CALIFORNIA STATE
