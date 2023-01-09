ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Jamaal Williams breaks Barry Sanders' Lions record with TD

By Eric Woodyard
ESPN
ESPN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1syWDb_0k7yiwlD00

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Facing his old team while wearing Honolulu blue and silver, former Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams etched his named in the Detroit Lions ' record book on Sunday night at Lambeau Field.

With a goal-line score at 5:55 in the fourth quarter, Williams passed Lions Hall of Famer Barry Sanders with his 17th rushing touchdown of the season for the most in Lions history.

Sanders set the mark in 1991.

Williams scored his 16th touchdown at 8:05 in the third quarter from the goal line, which was set up by a 43-yard completion from Lions quarterback Jared Goff to receiver Kalif Raymond .

It was Williams' first rushing touchdown in four career games against the Packers. He spent the first four seasons of his career in Green Bay, from 2017 to 2020.

"Jamaal is a threat anywhere on the field, but he is just a beast in goal line, and the way he, [RB D'Andre] Swift and the line have all come together is really fun to watch," Sanders said in a statement to ESPN. "I am really happy for all the players and coaches, and I hope he goes for the NFL record and not just the team record."

Comments / 0

 

