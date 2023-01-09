ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Sister Wives’ Janelle Admits She’s ‘Not Waiting’ for Kody to Come Back Post-Separation: I’ve ‘Mourned That Part of Our Life’

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dEew5_0k7yivsU00
Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

Moving on! Sister Wives star Janelle Brown got real about her future with Kody Brown following their 2022 separation.

Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown and Kody Brown’s Relationship Timeline: Pics

Read article

“I’m not waiting for him. I’ve kind of mourned that that part of our life is gone,” Janelle, 53, said on part 3 of the Sister Wives: One-on-One special, which aired on Sunday, January 8. “I wasn’t heartbroken. It wasn’t heartbreaking for me like it was for Christine [Brown] .”

The Utah native, who spiritually wed Kody, 53, in 1993 , noted that the estranged couple “had this great run,” but things have changed. Janelle confirmed last month that she and the Wyoming native had been “ separated for several months .”

She explained during Sunday’s episode that when they tapped the tell-all in late 2022, the pair were just about “three months” away from celebrating 30 years of marriage. The fractures in their romance , however, began well before that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aH7JK_0k7yivsU00
Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

“He blew off our last anniversary. He just didn’t call me or anything,” Janelle explained, revealing that she and Kody “had a big fight right before Christmas” in 2021 which spilled over to their January 2022 anniversary.

The Strive With Janelle founder said that it wasn’t until March or April of 2022 that they finally chatted again on the phone. The estranged duo — who share children Logan , 28, Maddie , 27, Hunter , 25, Garrison , 24, Gabriel , 21, and Savanah , 18 — have weathered many storms in their relationship over the years.

During season 17 of the TLC series, fans watched as their issues came to a head over tension between Kody and two of their sons Gabriel and Garrison. The patriarch claimed that Janelle didn’t have his back when it came to his COVID-19 rules and allowed the boys to disrespect him.

A Breakdown of Where Kody Brown Stands With His Sister Wives, Exes

Read article

The strain between the couple grew when Janelle revealed during the season finale , which aired in December, that their kids would be in town for the holidays but she wasn't sure if they’d see the greater plural family.

“She never teamed with me. I’m not blaming her as far as fault . She never took my side,” Kody said during Sunday’s tell-all of the altercation. “Why is this so complicated? [The boys] went out and found homes when she had to move. Why couldn’t they go out and found homes so they could keep dating during COVID? That’s what I don’t understand.”

The father of 18 further claimed that all he wanted was to “protect my family” which is why he gave all of his children and spouses rules amid the coronavirus pandemic. Kody is currently married to fourth wife Robyn Brown . He split from wife Christine, 50, in 2021 and first wife Meri Brown confirmed last month that she and Kody had also parted ways.

While the polygymist insisted during the Sister Wives special that he hopes to “find a happy and beautiful place with Janelle” and to “reconcile” with all of his children, Janelle isn’t sure what she wants.

“Part of me thinks, ‘OK, my religion requires that you continue to make a marriage work.’ I deeply believe in my faith,” the mother of six confessed. “ I have been so much at peace that I don’t know how to reconcile that. I know I’m happy. I don’t want him to come back. But my faith requires that we are married eternally.”

She explained that the door “has to be” open to mending her relationship with Kody, but added, “I’m not interested in having anyone walk through that door.”

The former real estate agent admitted that at this point it’s “not” love that is making her question her decision to leave Kody, “it’s duty. It’s commitment.”

'Sister Wives' Stars Janelle and Kody's Family Photos With Their 6 Kids

Read article

Janelle added that she is “so mad about what’s happened with our kids” that she is “losing respect” for her estranged spouse.

“I think that if he had truly been watching out for me and my children, he would have figured out a way to make it work for the whole family instead of having his rules and hanging out with the wife staying where he was respected and obeyed,” she concluded.

Kody, meanwhile, doubled down on his plans to try and fix his relationship with Janelle down the line. “I love her,” he said, noting that he “absolutely” wanted to work things out.

The TLC personality, however, confessed that he “ won’t go to a place that I’m not respected ,” despite wanting Janelle back.

“Love doesn’t matter to me, respect matters to me,” he added. “I want to fix it, yes. That’s a whole new negotiation. We’re in a new place.”

Comments / 8

Cypress47
2d ago

He said flat out that he values respect over love. The Bible states that women should respect and obey they’re husbands, yeah. But what guys like Kody miss is that there’s a good reason that the sentence that precedes that verse is “husbands love your wives”. That’s the prerequisite for respect. Love. And if you love someone, you put their needs first. If someone is putting you first, it’s easy to respect them. He puts himself first, so the wives are not obligated to respect him, according to his own Bible. And he has zero understanding of that. If he was actually practicing the word of God, as he says, he would be reacting very differently, going out of his way to make things right (with his kids too). You don’t demand respect, you command it by example. By loving the people in your life. He’s a fool.

Reply(1)
10
Dena Brock
2d ago

Does Robin realize that she also is not loved or respected by Kody, but that he loves her obedience and respect for him....run as fast as you can...then all you women file a class action lawsuit against him....he road that Dad train until the majority were 18 or older the dismissed them all just like he did with his wives....Robin is safe until the kids grow up...watch your back

Reply
6
Melissa Brown
2d ago

I had a feeling that stuff was going to happen once he married Robin yeah of course I know it took years but still like he obviously fell out of love with all of them prior to that he just made it look good I guess

Reply
4
Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Meri Brown to Kody: How Dare You Disrespect Me and Our Marriage?!?

And now, after footage went viral online of a clip from this Sunday’s Sister Wives tell-all special, we can only emphasize this question in even bolder font. In case you missed it, Meri will sit down with host Sukanya Krishnan on the aforementioned special and be shown a clip of Kody stating the following:
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Robyn Says She Wants Kody and His Estranged Wives to ‘Leave Me the Hell Out of It’ When It Comes to Their Drama

TLC At her breaking point! Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown shared her true feelings about her spouse, Kody Brown, seemingly pinning her against Meri, Janelle and Christine Brown. During part 3 of Sister Wives: One-on-One, which aired on Sunday, January 8, Janelle, 53, claimed that Robyn, 43, received preferential treatment when it came to her needs […]
UTAH STATE
toofab.com

Sister Wives Star Kody Brown Makes On-Air Plea to 'Estranged' Sons Gabe and Garrison

"If one of my little children had to die because someone had to get his pencil wet, that made me so mad" "Sister Wives" star Kody Brown opened up about his estrangement from two of his 18 children, sons Gabe and Garrison -- both of whom he shares with Janelle -- on Sunday's "One on One" special for the season.
HollywoodLife

Janelle Brown Hits The Gym As She Puts Her Health ‘First’ After Kody Brown Split: Watch

Janelle Brown, 53, gave her fans a glimpse into her fitness progress on Instagram Dec. 12, following her split from husband Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star posted a video with a montage of her transformation, including a clip of her lifting weights at the gym. “At what point do you decide it’s time to put your health first,” Janelle wrote on the video, before the footage showed her choosing a healthier lifestyle. “Because this has been a game changer,” she also wrote, adding, “I’m coming for you 2023.”
ARIZONA STATE
Page Six

Lisa Rinna’s new haircut divides ‘Housewives’ fans: ‘It’s giving Seed of Chucky’

Lisa Rinna is slowly changing her signature style. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — who is known for having the same haircut for decades — has recently been trying out wigs, but took her experimentation to the next level by getting a unique cut courtesy of renowned celeb stylist Sally Hershberger. “Chop chop,” Rinna, 59, captioned a new selfie featuring the Hershberger-like shag ‘do. Some fans were feeling the look, comparing it to Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell in “Hook” and “The Legend of Billie Jean.” However, others weren’t wowed by the spiked style, joking that her stylist must be “team Kathy” Hilton,...
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Reveals for 1st Time That Wife Janelle Briefly ‘Moved Out’ Years Before Official Split: ‘She Was Done’

History repeating itself? Sister Wives’ Kody Brown and estranged wife Janelle Brown had struggles well before they confirmed their split in December. “The family was in a bad place because Janelle moved out,” Kody, 53, revealed during part 2 of Sister Wives: One-on-One special, which aired on Sunday, January 1. “She was done. She moved […]
UTAH STATE
Popculture

'Sister Wives' Alum Marries Amid Kody Brown Divorce Drama

While news out of the Sister Wives world has been filled with drama and emotions all around, a recent development still stands as a dose of happiness for the family. According to InTouch Weekly, Sister Wives alum Logan Brown finally tied the knot on Saturday, Oct. 22. The couple had been waiting, with five years passing since the couple was engaged.
NEVADA STATE
OK! Magazine

Christine Brown Trolls Herself For Looking 'Like A Frickin' Polygamist' With New Hairstyle

Christine Brown is getting the last laugh after leaving her polygamous family. The Sister Wives star took a jab at her former lifestyle while trying a new hairstyle, taking to Instagram to show off her new do."I don’t know why I can’t do this hairstyle," said the 50-year-old as she showed off her locks, with the front pieces pulled back with bobby pins via her Instagram Story. "Everyone else looks cute with it, but I look like a frickin’ polygamist." HOW 'SISTER WIVES' STARS MERI, CHRISTINE & JANELLE BROWN COULD EARN MILLIONS FOLLOWING KODY SPLIT"It’s anger making," she jokingly added...
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Kody Reveals Why He ‘Favors’ Robyn Over Other Wives, Exes React to Not Being ‘Loyal Enough’ and More Tell-All Bombshells

Taking sides? Sister Wives’ Kody Brown denied he has a “favorite” wife — but he confessed to favoring fourth wife Robyn Brown amid drama with his other three spouses. “It’s not about a favorite, it’s about finding favor,” Kody, 53, said during part 3 of Sister Wives: One-on-One, which aired on Sunday, January 8. “The […]
UTAH STATE
AMY KAPLAN

Will 'Sister Wives' Be Canceled After 3 Wives Leave Kody Brown?

Fans of the show "Sister Wives" are still reeling from the news that Meri Brown and Kody Brown have split. The news came just days after Janelle Brown confirmed she and Kody have separated and over a year after Christine Brown left the family. That means only Robyn Brown remains married to Kody.
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

279K+
Followers
26K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy