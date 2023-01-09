Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
WIFR
Back to the 40′s Today
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy today with highs in the middle 40′s. A few sprinkles possibly mixing with snow tonight with lows close to freezing. Slight chance for a wintry mix tomorrow with highs in the mid to low 30′s. A flurries possible Thursday night. Cooler heading into the weekend and dry.
2023 Rockford Road Construction Project We’re Going to Love to Hate
The next big road construction project in the city of Rockford will create some major headaches, but it's very needed for the job to finish ahead of schedule. The Five Seasons: Winter Spring Summer Fall and Road Construction. The calendar doesn't show it, but that doesn't mean it doesn't exist....
An Open Letter to the Starbucks Baristas on Alpine in Rockford
Coffee for me, like many other people, is a staple. It is my lifeline. No one is allowed to speak to me before I’ve consumed at least 2 cups. I’m just not me without it. Luckily, there are so many amazing places in the Stateline to explore and try new blends!
rockrivercurrent.com
From red-light cameras to pension relief: Here are 10 ways Rockford wants help from Springfield in ’23
ROCKFORD — City Council members want Rockford to have the authority to decide for itself whether to install red-light cameras. They also want more funding from the state for police training, lead line replacement and for Goodwill’s Excel Center, a tuition-free adult charter school. Those requests are part...
MyStateline.com
Explosions, massive fire reported at La Salle chemical plant Wednesday
Multiple explosions were reported at Carus Chemical in La Salle on Wednesday morning, and billowing clouds of smoke could be seen emanating from the factory. (Video: WLS) Explosions, massive fire reported at La Salle chemical …. Multiple explosions were reported at Carus Chemical in La Salle on Wednesday morning, and...
MyStateline.com
Woman critically injured in shooting at Pinnons Foods
Rockford Police are investigating a reported shooting at Pinnon's Foods on N. Court Street on Wednesday. Woman critically injured in shooting at Pinnons Foods. Rockford Police are investigating a reported shooting at Pinnon's Foods on N. Court Street on Wednesday. Freeport auto parts store goes up in flames. Multiple fire...
Rockford says no to chickens
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An ordinance that would allow homeowners to keep up to four hens inside a permitted chicken coop was voted on at Rockford City Council Monday night. The “Hen Ordinance” did not pass city council, but this was not the first, or last, time that this issue will be discussed. “5 yes, […]
Pedestrian hit by school bus in downtown Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A pedestrian was struck by a school bus in downtown Rockford on Wednesday. According to Rockford Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Jefferson and Winnebago around 10:30 a.m. The victim was said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash but was taken to a local hospital. Police have […]
WIFR
Alpine Rd. resurfacing project to start this summer
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Part of S. Alpine Rd. is rugged and dangerous. Now drivers on one of the busiest roads in Rockford will soon have a smoother commute. After years of discussion, Rockford city council approves an agreement to repair a stretch of Alpine Rd. from Charles St. to just south of Collins Aerospace. One manager at a local tire shop says the road has gotten worse over time and people’s vehicles are paying the price.
WIFR
One hurt in shooting at N. Court and Fulton in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask the public to avoid the area near Pinnon’s Foods on Wednesday after a woman sustained life-threatening injuries. Rockford police shared the information just before 4 p.m. via social media:. <. Shooting investigation at Pinnons on N. Court and Fulton. Adult female sustained life-threatening...
WIFR
Rockford educators push parents to research school options
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “We saw a huge uptake in people looking up what their education options were,” said National School Week Foundation public awareness vice president Shelby Doyle. It’s a decision no parent takes lightly, where to send their kids to school. One way to start 2023...
Rockford looks to hen ordinance as egg prices rise
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Council is scheduled to take another look at the “Hen Ordinance” Monday night as egg prices continue to rise. It would allow Rockford residents to have hens at their homes. The ordinance, which passed committee last month, would allow residents to keep up to four hens, not roosters, inside […]
Hoo Haven needs help protecting eagles
DURAND, Ill. (WTVO) — Tuesday was national “Save the Eagles Day” across the nation, but it was just a regular day at the office for one local non-profit. Hoo Haven has been working to keep the national bird safe since 2005, and a little help can go a long way. Between rescues and rehabilitation, the […]
WIFR
Rockford school board approves solar panel proposal
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford public school’s electrical contract is set to expire this year, so chief operations officer Mike Phillips submitted a proposal to invest in solar panels. “Through this agreement, we’ll be saving the district approximately $15 million dollars over 20 years,” said Phillips. ForeFront...
Rockford house goes up in flames
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford house went up in flames Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to a house in the 600 block of Island Avenue around 9:02 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. They found smoke showing from the residence when they arrived. All occupants were out of the home. Units deployed a hose […]
rockrivercurrent.com
New Rockford police labor deal includes longer shifts designed to increase coverage at peak times
ROCKFORD — City police officers have a new labor deal that will increase wages and allow the department to test out longer half-day shifts for some officers. City Council members on Monday approved a labor agreement with the unions that represent both city police officers and firefighters. The unanimous vote came Monday evening after the contracts were discussed in closed session.
One hospitalized in Janesville house fire
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The resident of second-floor apartment was hospitalized with injuries after a house fire in Janesville on Wednesday. According to the Janesville Fire Department, firefighters were called to 832 Prairie Avenue at 1:15 p.m. and found smoke pouring from the back of the structure. Officials said the fire had engulfed the kitchen […]
WIFR
Neighbors concerned for safety after woman shot and killed at Pinnon’s
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In the many years Johnny Nelson has lived on the northwest side of Rockford, he’s learned being a neighbor and regular at Pinnon’s Meat Market, go hand in hand. “I walk in there everyday. This is the main meat market here in town, no...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rockford
Rockford might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Rockford.
Rockford’s Package Thieves Do Most Of Their Stealing On These 2 Days
Package theft, in the form of swiping stuff from front porches is big business, and it's getting bigger every year as more and more of us are doing our shopping online. A new study shows that two days of the week in particular are the most active for porch pirates.
