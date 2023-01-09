ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

WIFR

Back to the 40′s Today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy today with highs in the middle 40′s. A few sprinkles possibly mixing with snow tonight with lows close to freezing. Slight chance for a wintry mix tomorrow with highs in the mid to low 30′s. A flurries possible Thursday night. Cooler heading into the weekend and dry.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Explosions, massive fire reported at La Salle chemical plant Wednesday

Multiple explosions were reported at Carus Chemical in La Salle on Wednesday morning, and billowing clouds of smoke could be seen emanating from the factory. (Video: WLS) Explosions, massive fire reported at La Salle chemical …. Multiple explosions were reported at Carus Chemical in La Salle on Wednesday morning, and...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Woman critically injured in shooting at Pinnons Foods

Rockford Police are investigating a reported shooting at Pinnon's Foods on N. Court Street on Wednesday. Woman critically injured in shooting at Pinnons Foods. Rockford Police are investigating a reported shooting at Pinnon's Foods on N. Court Street on Wednesday. Freeport auto parts store goes up in flames. Multiple fire...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford says no to chickens

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An ordinance that would allow homeowners to keep up to four hens inside a permitted chicken coop was voted on at Rockford City Council Monday night. The “Hen Ordinance” did not pass city council, but this was not the first, or last, time that this issue will be discussed. “5 yes, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pedestrian hit by school bus in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A pedestrian was struck by a school bus in downtown Rockford on Wednesday. According to Rockford Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Jefferson and Winnebago around 10:30 a.m. The victim was said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash but was taken to a local hospital. Police have […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Alpine Rd. resurfacing project to start this summer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Part of S. Alpine Rd. is rugged and dangerous. Now drivers on one of the busiest roads in Rockford will soon have a smoother commute. After years of discussion, Rockford city council approves an agreement to repair a stretch of Alpine Rd. from Charles St. to just south of Collins Aerospace. One manager at a local tire shop says the road has gotten worse over time and people’s vehicles are paying the price.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

One hurt in shooting at N. Court and Fulton in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask the public to avoid the area near Pinnon’s Foods on Wednesday after a woman sustained life-threatening injuries. Rockford police shared the information just before 4 p.m. via social media:. <. Shooting investigation at Pinnons on N. Court and Fulton. Adult female sustained life-threatening...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford educators push parents to research school options

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “We saw a huge uptake in people looking up what their education options were,” said National School Week Foundation public awareness vice president Shelby Doyle. It’s a decision no parent takes lightly, where to send their kids to school. One way to start 2023...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford looks to hen ordinance as egg prices rise

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Council is scheduled to take another look at the “Hen Ordinance” Monday night as egg prices continue to rise. It would allow Rockford residents to have hens at their homes. The ordinance, which passed committee last month, would allow residents to keep up to four hens, not roosters, inside […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Hoo Haven needs help protecting eagles

DURAND, Ill. (WTVO) — Tuesday was national “Save the Eagles Day” across the nation, but it was just a regular day at the office for one local non-profit. Hoo Haven has been working to keep the national bird safe since 2005, and a little help can go a long way. Between rescues and rehabilitation, the […]
DURAND, IL
WIFR

Rockford school board approves solar panel proposal

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford public school’s electrical contract is set to expire this year, so chief operations officer Mike Phillips submitted a proposal to invest in solar panels. “Through this agreement, we’ll be saving the district approximately $15 million dollars over 20 years,” said Phillips. ForeFront...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford house goes up in flames

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford house went up in flames Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to a house in the 600 block of Island Avenue around 9:02 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. They found smoke showing from the residence when they arrived. All occupants were out of the home. Units deployed a hose […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

New Rockford police labor deal includes longer shifts designed to increase coverage at peak times

ROCKFORD — City police officers have a new labor deal that will increase wages and allow the department to test out longer half-day shifts for some officers. City Council members on Monday approved a labor agreement with the unions that represent both city police officers and firefighters. The unanimous vote came Monday evening after the contracts were discussed in closed session.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

One hospitalized in Janesville house fire

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The resident of second-floor apartment was hospitalized with injuries after a house fire in Janesville on Wednesday. According to the Janesville Fire Department, firefighters were called to 832 Prairie Avenue at 1:15 p.m. and found smoke pouring from the back of the structure. Officials said the fire had engulfed the kitchen […]
JANESVILLE, WI

