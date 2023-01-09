Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: Huskers land former Stanford OT Walter RouseThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (Red Balls: thirteen, fourteen; White Balls: fifteen, twenty) (twenty-four, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-two, forty-five; Lucky Ball: six) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 1,350,000,000. MyDaY. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska women find three-point touch in dominant win vs. Penn State, 80-51
Two basketball games are never the same, but this was really something. An 80-51 win for the Nebraska women’s basketball team on Wednesday against Penn State was fueled in part by a big turnaround from beyond the arc. In its last game, Nebraska shot just 2-for-25 on three-pointers in...
North Platte Telegraph
Stanford transfer Walter Rouse commits to Nebraska
One of the most established left tackles in all of college football is coming to Nebraska. Walter Rouse didn’t expect that to be the case even a few days ago. The Stanford transfer had long planned to turn to the NFL draft after the season. As he pivoted to the portal and made official visits last week to Oklahoma, Iowa and NU, he imagined the Huskers would be his least impressive stop.
North Platte Telegraph
Williams remains upbeat as Husker women work through 'interesting dynamic'
When Nebraska women’s basketball coach Amy Williams reviews previous games, she gets a reminder of a player the Huskers aren’t able to use right now. The Huskers have lost all three games since starting guard Allison Weidner injured her knee. The first two came against top-15 opponents in Michigan and Indiana. Then came Saturday’s 57-45 loss against Rutgers, which was disappointing because Rutgers is ranked No. 175 in NET rankings, which is one tool the NCAA uses in creating its tournament field in March.
North Platte Telegraph
Kaitlyn Hord signs pro contract with Romanian team
Former Nebraska volleyball player Kaitlyn Hord will begin her professional career in Romania. The middle blocker has signed with CSM Volei Alba Blaj in Transylvania, Romania, the Nebraska volleyball program announced on Wednesday. Hord played as a graduate transfer at Nebraska in 2022, when she led NCAA Division I in...
North Platte Telegraph
Huskers look to build off home momentum and "be tough" against Illinois
Fred Hoiberg’s group has won three of its last four games, including a pair of wins over Big Ten foes Iowa and Minnesota. Nebraska sits at 9-7 on the season and the Huskers are .500 in conference play at 2-2. They’re playing with some momentum and enter Tuesday night’s game riding the high of an overtime win in Minneapolis on Saturday.
North Platte Telegraph
Virginia receiver Billy Kemp transfers to Nebraska
LINCOLN - Nebraska struck gold on receiver transfer additions the previous two offseasons. It will have a chance to do so again after landing another veteran Power Five performer out of the portal on Monday night. Former Virginia wideout Billy Kemp committed to the Huskers following a weekend visit to...
North Platte Telegraph
Jacobson: Let western Nebraska build gambling ‘racinos’ sooner
Western Nebraskans ought to be able to start gambling “racinos” now since the state’s existing horse-racing tracks are being allowed to proceed, said state Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte. Jacobson Monday introduced Legislative Bill 148, which would overrule lawmakers’ 2022 decision to delay new horse track-casino...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief
LINCOLN — “Win Big Money” and “Win $15,000 Today” read the signs at a small outlet at a strip mall in Kearney, Nebraska. One wall of the mostly barren shop is lined with video machines that are a dead ringer for slot machines that are now being played at Nebraska’s first legal casinos in Lincoln and Grand Island.
North Platte Telegraph
Arena to open more concession stands and make other changes to reduce lines at Husker games
Pinnacle Bank Arena has taken several steps to address the long lines experienced at concession stands during last month’s Nebraska-Iowa basketball game. Those lines led Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts to release a statement addressing the issue on Dec. 30. He said that NU would work with the arena to address the lines that frustrated fans who missed large parts of the game while waiting for something to eat or drink.
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: Thanks, Max Duggan, for representing everything Council Bluffs stands for
For having Kevin White’s back. White was covering the Metro Conference high school track meet years ago at Burke Stadium for the Council Bluffs Nonpareil. Officials asked him to leave the press box because he was covering two Council Bluffs schools. Thanks, Max. For representing Bob Nielsen. Nielsen was...
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha lawyer named to sort out complex Lincoln estate in $40 million bank fraud case
LINCOLN — With 12 lawyers looking on, a Lancaster County judge on Wednesday approved the appointment of an attorney to sort out the tangled estate of deceased Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks. “This is a unique case, which is probably an understatement,” said Brandon Tomjack, who represents Midstates Bank of...
North Platte Telegraph
New Unicam bills target early voting, renewable energy, worship limits
Western Nebraska’s two senior state senators have introduced bills reflecting several topics advocated by a variety of conservative advocates. District 47 Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard Tuesday offered a pair of bills to carry out the “voter ID” initiative voters approved Nov. 8 (Legislative Bill 230) but also require in-person Election Day voting and greatly restrict early voting (LB 228).
North Platte Telegraph
Bills would require in-person voting, identification for Nebraskans
Nebraskans would no longer be able to cast early ballots and would have only a few options for voter identification under a pair of bills introduced in the Legislature on Tuesday. One bill (LB228) would require in-person voting in primary and general elections, save for military personnel or nursing home...
North Platte Telegraph
Lengthy list of South and North Omaha grant proposals whittled to 35
OMAHA — A year after debate launched over a whopping $335 million law aimed largely at lifting North and South Omaha, 35 recommended grant winners have emerged from a pack of 367. On Tuesday, the legislative committee overseeing the Economic Recovery Act grant program announced its project picks, which...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska man sentenced after 665 animals removed from home
PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man who had 665 animals in his home was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison for animal cruelty. Edward Luben, 57, of Papillion, pleaded guilty to three counts of felony cruelty to animals resulting in death. In exchange for the pleas, the Sarpy County Attorney's Office dismissed nine other charges of cruelty to animals, including four felonies, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
North Platte Telegraph
Core of Nebraska’s oldest city poised for renewal, though development partner drops out
BELLEVUE — One partner has pulled out but another says it will push forward on a real estate redevelopment billed as a kickoff to renewal in Olde Town Bellevue. Amid fanfare last summer, officials in Nebraska’s oldest and third largest city unveiled plans for a $12 million mixed-use apartment building on the site of the now-razed City Hall.
North Platte Telegraph
After more than eight hours of debate, state lawmakers approve committee appointments
LINCOLN — After more than eight hours of sometimes rancorous debate over two days, state legislators on Monday approved the committee assignments for the 2023 session. The 40-7 vote came after several Democratic senators in the Nebraska Legislature criticized the process of picking committee members as defying tradition and past practices.
North Platte Telegraph
Two from Gothenburg Health serve on Health Information Technology Board
The Health Information Technology Board is composed of healthcare professionals from across Nebraska. Gothenburg Health, the hospital furthest west with representation on the board, is represented by two board members, Dr. Anna Dalrymple and Lynn Edwards, the hospital said in a press release. The HIT Board was created by LB...
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha man shoots himself after police respond to domestic disturbance call
OMAHA -- An Omaha man reportedly shot and killed himself in the presence of police during a domestic disturbance Monday morning. According to the Omaha Police Department, police were called to a residence near 167th and Q streets for a domestic disturbance at 10:15 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, they saw 41-year-old Loren Dexter in the front of the residence.
Comments / 0