When Nebraska women’s basketball coach Amy Williams reviews previous games, she gets a reminder of a player the Huskers aren’t able to use right now. The Huskers have lost all three games since starting guard Allison Weidner injured her knee. The first two came against top-15 opponents in Michigan and Indiana. Then came Saturday’s 57-45 loss against Rutgers, which was disappointing because Rutgers is ranked No. 175 in NET rankings, which is one tool the NCAA uses in creating its tournament field in March.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 16 HOURS AGO