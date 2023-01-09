Universal Parks & Resorts is bringing a theme park to Texas that will focus on entertaining young children, officials announced Wednesday. The “one-of-a-kind” park in the Dallas suburb of Frisco will include attractions, interactive shows and opportunities for meet-and-greets with characters, the company said in a news release. It is expected to be about a quarter of the size of the company’s large Orlando theme parks, according to Page Thompson, the company’s president of new ventures. “Even though it may be smaller in terms of acreage than our other parks, the quality of it, the level, worthy of the Universal name,” Thompson said...

FRISCO, TX ・ 10 MINUTES AGO