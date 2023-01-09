Read full article on original website
SDSU John Stiegelmeier Claims Coach of the Year
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — South Dakota State's John Stiegelmeier claimed another national award Monday. He was selected as the 2022 American Football Coaches Association National Coach of the Year for the Football Championship Subdivision. Stiegelmeier earned his first AFCA National Coach of the Year honor after leading the Jackrabbits...
1973 Iowa / South Dakota Gitchie Manitou Murder Still Haunts
On the evening of November 17, 1973, five teenagers from Sioux Falls, South Dakota were attacked by a group of three murderous brothers at Gitchie Manitou State Preserve just across the South Dakota border in Iowa. Four of the teenagers were killed, and one was kidnapped and raped. Thirteen-year-old Sandra...
Did Outlaw Jesse James Really Jump South Dakota’s Devil’s Gulch?
It's 18 feet wide, 18 feet across. Could a horse with a rider make that jump? Well, maybe...if you were Jesse James and a posse were after you. Devil's Gulch is not only a beautiful tourist spot in Palisades State Park near Garretson, South Dakota it's where legendary Old West outlaw Jesse James made the leap of his life.
Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing Stores in Iowa, Minnesota
The final days of 2022 featured some very dire predictions for Bed Bath & Beyond, as one Wall Street analyst predicted that the retail chain might not survive 2023. Less than two weeks into the new year, Bed Bath & Beyond has announced more store closings. Business Insider says 62...
‘Sunday Focus With Christine Manika’ A Podcast About the People Who Make Sioux Falls Special
A Podcast About the People Who Make Sioux Falls, South Dakota Special. Join Christine Manika for Sunday Focus each week as she interviews the newsmakers who are shaping Sioux Falls' local government, the entertainment scene, and the everyday people who are making a difference in the community. Sunday Focus can...
Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: Falls Landing Bar & Grill
January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
Check Out This Stunning Drone Footage Of Snowy Sioux Falls
It's no secret the Sioux Empire saw record amounts of snow last week to ring in the New Year. Some might actually nickname the city "Snow Falls." Bad joke but you get the point!. Seeing snow pile up in our streets and driveways is not the most pleasant thing to...
Sioux Falls ‘Media One FunSki 2023′ Is January 20th and 21st
One of the most anticipated events of the winter months here in Sioux Falls is scheduled to hit the slopes of Great Bear Ski Valley later this month. It's the Media One FunSki. A 2-day outdoor event all about raising money to benefit Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety (formerly Children’s Inn).
Country Music Hall of Famers ‘Alabama’ Coming to Sioux Falls
There are numerous concerts and shows coming to the Sioux Empire this year. The list just keeps growing, and now there is another big country concert coming to Sioux Falls this summer. The South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation is proud to welcome...country supergroup Alabama to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on...
Best Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota Cities for Keeping Resolutions
Whether it's starting something or stopping something, a lot of us use January to hit the reset button in our lives by rolling out our annual New Year's resolutions. Some last a few days, while others take hold and become part of our lives. So what are we trying to...
What South Dakota Town Was Named to “Must Visit List” and Why
Those of us that are lucky enough to call South Dakota home already know that it is a special place. A recent article outlining 50 underrated cities from across the nation includes one in South Dakota as a 'must visit.'. Unsurprisingly, there are many SD gems, including Sioux Falls, that...
What Happens if a Sioux Falls City Plow Knocks down Your Mailbox?
Here's a great question for this time of the year, especially given the brutal winter we've been having up to this point. What happens if a Sioux Falls city plow accidentally hits your mailbox?. You can see how something like that could easily happen given the volume of snow we...
Biggest Snow Pile Ever Is Here In Sioux Falls [VIDEO]
The piles of snow around Sioux Falls are higher than in several past years. Too bad we can't load them up ourselves and take them to a drop-off site like leaves and tree branches in the fall. But, who'd want to?. At one of the city leaf drop-off sites in...
Minnesota Caveman Reappears at New Location
The elusive Minnesota Caveman has reappeared at a new spot, hours away from last year's location. If you're up for a road trip, this wandering landmark is well worth the drive. Plus, there's more than just one of them. What exactly is this odd piece of artwork and just how...
What’s This Sculpture In The Empire Mall In Sioux Falls?
My wife and I were in the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls recently and saw this interesting sculpture. Our curiosity was piqued so we walked over to have a closer look. The sculpture features 250 cell phones. A sign said these phones represent the number of drivers who were killed or injured in distracted driving-related crashes in 2021.
Sioux Falls Placing Residents on Pothole Patrol
How about the size of some of these potholes or should I say moon craters on Sioux Falls city streets right now?. Frightening is the only way to properly describe them. They are big, they are nasty, and they are just about everywhere on most of the well-traveled Sioux Falls city streets at the moment.
Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: Boki European Street Food
January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there is definitely one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
Late Start for Sioux Falls Schools January 5th
The first day back from the holiday break for Sioux Falls public school students and teachers will be delayed by a couple of hours. Classes and activities in the district have been canceled each of the last two days after more than a foot of snow fell on the area.
2023 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: Bread & Circus
January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
First Drifts, Now, ‘Windrows of Snow’ for Sioux Falls Motorists
Wintertime presents challenges for those in the country and in the city. Our friends in the country were, and still are, dealing with snow. In Sioux Falls one of the latest challenges is dodging or avoiding areas where crews are moving some of the piles from the shoulder of the road, 'back to the road' in what I call a windrow of snow, to be loaded onto trucks.
