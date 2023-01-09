ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

ESPN Sioux Falls

SDSU John Stiegelmeier Claims Coach of the Year

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — South Dakota State's John Stiegelmeier claimed another national award Monday. He was selected as the 2022 American Football Coaches Association National Coach of the Year for the Football Championship Subdivision. Stiegelmeier earned his first AFCA National Coach of the Year honor after leading the Jackrabbits...
BROOKINGS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Minnesota Caveman Reappears at New Location

The elusive Minnesota Caveman has reappeared at a new spot, hours away from last year's location. If you're up for a road trip, this wandering landmark is well worth the drive. Plus, there's more than just one of them. What exactly is this odd piece of artwork and just how...
MINNESOTA STATE
ESPN Sioux Falls

What’s This Sculpture In The Empire Mall In Sioux Falls?

My wife and I were in the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls recently and saw this interesting sculpture. Our curiosity was piqued so we walked over to have a closer look. The sculpture features 250 cell phones. A sign said these phones represent the number of drivers who were killed or injured in distracted driving-related crashes in 2021.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls Placing Residents on Pothole Patrol

How about the size of some of these potholes or should I say moon craters on Sioux Falls city streets right now?. Frightening is the only way to properly describe them. They are big, they are nasty, and they are just about everywhere on most of the well-traveled Sioux Falls city streets at the moment.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

2023 Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: Bread & Circus

January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

ESPN Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, SD
ABOUT

ESPN Sioux Falls has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

 https://espnsiouxfalls.com/

