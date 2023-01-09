ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mashed

WeightWatchers' New Baked By Melissa Collab Brings Limited Edition Cupcakes

In a timely promotion tying into the season of New Year's resolutions, WeightWatchers has teamed up with Baked by Melissa to create a line of limited-edition cupcakes, according to an announcement shared with Mashed. According to an inflation calculator, cakes, cupcakes, and cookies have all increased in price by 3.77%...
Mashed

The Salmon Flavored Martini Made Its Home At This LA Restaurant

Some may regard the act of adding egg whites to cocktails a bit odd, although they are an essential ingredient in beverages such as whiskey sours and gin fizzes. That isn't without good reason — many people wouldn't consider eggs as a food you enjoyed uncooked. Nonetheless, egg whites, once shaken up to create a foam-like texture, add a unique texture and protein to alcoholic beverages (via Saunder's Eggs).
Mashed

The Oldest Soda In The World Is Still Around Today

Some soft drink brands are household names; in some places, "Can I have a Coke?" may not even refer to Coca-Cola, but rather an interchangeable word for soda instead. That's the legacy Coca-Cola has left behind, one in which the brand name represents soft drinks all around the world. Per History of Soft Drinks, Coca-Cola was introduced in 1886, and it tops the list of the most popular soda products ever. It further strengthens its hold on the market with the second most popular soft drink, Coke Zero, followed by Diet Coke.
Popculture

Rice Recall: What to Know

Rice lovers who live in the U.K. need to look at the label before eating due to a recall issued in December. Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
Thrillist

Ben & Jerry's Is Releasing a New Ice Cream Flavor Brimming with Your Favorite Toppings

My gratitude list is growing by the day and includes tequila-infused chocolate bars, two Mexican Pizza creations hitting Taco Bell, and now, an all-new ice cream brimming with salted caramel and chocolate chip cookie dough. Our good pals, Ben & Jerry, are launching a pint created in partnership with award-winning director, filmmaker, and TV producer Ava DuVernay.
Mashed

Andrew Zimmern Thinks The Menu Highlights The 'Insanity Of Our Food World'

The comedy-horror film, "The Menu," has piqued the interest of anyone in the know, including celebrity Chef Andrew Zimmern. The movie, which is streaming on HBO Max, was released on November 18, 2022, and has taken in $74,673,535 worldwide, with $9,004,957 during its domestic opening (per Box Office Mojo). Considered more disturbing than scary, "The Menu" tells the story of a couple who travels to a private island to dine in an exclusive restaurant spearheaded by celebrity Chef Julian Slowik (via Creepy Catalog).
Mashed

Padma Lakshmi Called Out All Restaurant Owners After Noma's Closure

If you're keeping up with news from the food world, especially in the arena of fine dining, then you've probably heard that Noma is officially closing for good. This Copenhagen dining destination, a three-Michelin star eatery that was also named the best restaurant in the world on several occasions, was headed by chef René Redzepi. But Redzepi, who has previously copped to acting like a bully toward his staff, says that the restaurant's model "just doesn't work" in many ways — "Financially and emotionally, as an employer and as a human being" (via The New York Times).
Mashed

Krispy Kreme Just Dropped Its First Donut Collection Of 2023

The folks at Krispy Kreme love to keep things exciting, dropping new limited-time donuts several times a year to keep customers coming back for more. Last winter, the brand geared up for Christmas with the Santa's Bake Shop bundle, a` collection that touted three new holiday-themed donuts (per a press release). The flavors included sugar cookie, gingerbread, and red velvet cake. It also re-released its Santa Belly Donut which resembled the jolly good fellow, and a chocolate iced donut with holiday sprinkles.
Mashed

What Is 'Deluxe Style' At Subway?

We all know that there's an absurd number of combos possible at Subway. You can choose a sandwich from the menu and customize it, or you can create your own from scratch. You can add extra cheese. You can mix sauces. You can even order a tuna sandwich with pickles and Splenda, and earn your place on the list of Subway's strangest sandwich orders. The world is your sandwich –- sorry, oyster.
Mashed

Little Caesars Vs. Pizza Hut: Which Is Better?

If you're like most Americans, you love a good slice of pizza — especially when it's fast, fresh, and you don't have to cook it. Little Caesars and Pizza Hut are two of the most well-known pizza chains in the country, coming in third and second in total sales among pizza restaurants as of 2021 (via Statista). But which one is the best option for you? Is one better than the other when it comes to food quality, value, delivery and pickup options, or menu variety?
Mashed

Mashed

