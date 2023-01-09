Read full article on original website
Shopper Complains Robot Staff At New Restuarant Collected An Automatic 10% TipC. HeslopLas Vegas, NV
Universal brings new thrills to North Texas and Las Vegas with upcoming theme parksLarry LeaseLas Vegas, NV
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Brand Set To Open a Second Location In Las VegasMadocLas Vegas, NV
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
Frontier Airlines offers free flights to people who adopt stray kittensB.R. ShenoyLas Vegas, NV
WeightWatchers' New Baked By Melissa Collab Brings Limited Edition Cupcakes
In a timely promotion tying into the season of New Year's resolutions, WeightWatchers has teamed up with Baked by Melissa to create a line of limited-edition cupcakes, according to an announcement shared with Mashed. According to an inflation calculator, cakes, cupcakes, and cookies have all increased in price by 3.77%...
The Salmon Flavored Martini Made Its Home At This LA Restaurant
Some may regard the act of adding egg whites to cocktails a bit odd, although they are an essential ingredient in beverages such as whiskey sours and gin fizzes. That isn't without good reason — many people wouldn't consider eggs as a food you enjoyed uncooked. Nonetheless, egg whites, once shaken up to create a foam-like texture, add a unique texture and protein to alcoholic beverages (via Saunder's Eggs).
The Oldest Soda In The World Is Still Around Today
Some soft drink brands are household names; in some places, "Can I have a Coke?" may not even refer to Coca-Cola, but rather an interchangeable word for soda instead. That's the legacy Coca-Cola has left behind, one in which the brand name represents soft drinks all around the world. Per History of Soft Drinks, Coca-Cola was introduced in 1886, and it tops the list of the most popular soda products ever. It further strengthens its hold on the market with the second most popular soft drink, Coke Zero, followed by Diet Coke.
Popculture
Rice Recall: What to Know
Rice lovers who live in the U.K. need to look at the label before eating due to a recall issued in December. Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
I found a cup at Dollar Tree for $1.25 – it comes with a foldable spoon and it’s perfect for oats and dairy products
DOLLAR Tree could have bargains available on kitchen essentials, with a shopper finding what she calls the perfect budget cup to help store certain meals. The spot from the discounted retailer comes from TikTok influencer everythingerikar. To her 115,000 followers, she often shares her shopping hauls at Trader Joe’s along...
Thrillist
Ben & Jerry's Is Releasing a New Ice Cream Flavor Brimming with Your Favorite Toppings
My gratitude list is growing by the day and includes tequila-infused chocolate bars, two Mexican Pizza creations hitting Taco Bell, and now, an all-new ice cream brimming with salted caramel and chocolate chip cookie dough. Our good pals, Ben & Jerry, are launching a pint created in partnership with award-winning director, filmmaker, and TV producer Ava DuVernay.
Andrew Zimmern Thinks The Menu Highlights The 'Insanity Of Our Food World'
The comedy-horror film, "The Menu," has piqued the interest of anyone in the know, including celebrity Chef Andrew Zimmern. The movie, which is streaming on HBO Max, was released on November 18, 2022, and has taken in $74,673,535 worldwide, with $9,004,957 during its domestic opening (per Box Office Mojo). Considered more disturbing than scary, "The Menu" tells the story of a couple who travels to a private island to dine in an exclusive restaurant spearheaded by celebrity Chef Julian Slowik (via Creepy Catalog).
Pepsi Tries to Copy Popular Coca-Cola Soda (But Make it Better)
The food and beverage conglomerate hopes its new product will capture the sought-after Gen Z cohort.
Finally, The Robots have taken Over: Inside McDonald's new fully-automated restaurant
Inside the first fully automated McDonald's in America where robots have taken overPhoto byMcDonald. McDonald's recently developed a fully automated restaurant in Texas that is entirely controlled by machines, removing the need for human interaction, this has left people on the internet divided.
Padma Lakshmi Called Out All Restaurant Owners After Noma's Closure
If you're keeping up with news from the food world, especially in the arena of fine dining, then you've probably heard that Noma is officially closing for good. This Copenhagen dining destination, a three-Michelin star eatery that was also named the best restaurant in the world on several occasions, was headed by chef René Redzepi. But Redzepi, who has previously copped to acting like a bully toward his staff, says that the restaurant's model "just doesn't work" in many ways — "Financially and emotionally, as an employer and as a human being" (via The New York Times).
A former Noma intern at the $500-a-person restaurant said she was forbidden to laugh and paid nothing to assemble beetles out of fruit leather in silence
Noma intern Namrata Hegde said she couldn't laugh and didn't learn much about cooking at René Redzepi's restaurant, per a New York Times article.
Krispy Kreme Just Dropped Its First Donut Collection Of 2023
The folks at Krispy Kreme love to keep things exciting, dropping new limited-time donuts several times a year to keep customers coming back for more. Last winter, the brand geared up for Christmas with the Santa's Bake Shop bundle, a` collection that touted three new holiday-themed donuts (per a press release). The flavors included sugar cookie, gingerbread, and red velvet cake. It also re-released its Santa Belly Donut which resembled the jolly good fellow, and a chocolate iced donut with holiday sprinkles.
Pizza Hut's Cherished Big New Yorker Pizza Is Back After 24 Years
The '90s are calling, and it says "The Big New Yorker" pizza from Pizza Hut is back on the menu. The company announced the return of its New York-style pizza for a limited time only starting on February 1, 2023. This comes after the menu item was first introduced by the food chain 24 years ago in 1999.
What Is 'Deluxe Style' At Subway?
We all know that there's an absurd number of combos possible at Subway. You can choose a sandwich from the menu and customize it, or you can create your own from scratch. You can add extra cheese. You can mix sauces. You can even order a tuna sandwich with pickles and Splenda, and earn your place on the list of Subway's strangest sandwich orders. The world is your sandwich –- sorry, oyster.
Ben & Jerry’s Just Launched a New Flavor with One of Our Favorite Cookie Brands
If I were to make one of those in/out lists (you know the ones that popped up across the internet just prior to our countdown to 2023), number one on the “in” list would be “nostalgia.” A bite that has the power to unlock my fondest memories? I’ll take two, please.
Little Caesars Vs. Pizza Hut: Which Is Better?
If you're like most Americans, you love a good slice of pizza — especially when it's fast, fresh, and you don't have to cook it. Little Caesars and Pizza Hut are two of the most well-known pizza chains in the country, coming in third and second in total sales among pizza restaurants as of 2021 (via Statista). But which one is the best option for you? Is one better than the other when it comes to food quality, value, delivery and pickup options, or menu variety?
McDonald's, Beyond Meat introduce the Double McPlant
McDonald's will expand its plant-based sandwich offerings in the U.K. and Ireland next week with the Double McPlant, the fast-food chain announced on Thursday.
Five grocery items that were discontinued in 2022 – from Trader Joe’s popcorn to Kellogg’s cereal
AS the year comes to an end, so do five common grocery items that shoppers may be shocked to see go. Grocery stores like Trader Joe's or Kroger have a revolving door of new products to get customers excited. Trader Joe's is especially known for its seasonal products like Jingle...
West Coast, Get Ready — Dunkin' Is Coming, and It's Bringing 'Insta-Ready' Gen Z Drinks With It
The coffee shop's sales topped $10 billion in 2021, and its coming in at #5 on our 2023 Franchise 500.
