usf.edu
What DeSantis' conservative overhaul could mean for Sarasota's New College of Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced changes that would transform Sarasota's liberal arts school, the New College of Florida, into a conservative institution. WUSF'S Cathy Carter spoke with Sarasota Herald Tribune reporter Zac Anderson about the governor's plan. What can you tell us about the moves the governor set in...
floridapolitics.com
Sunshine Health’s Ambetter reminds Floridians to take advantage of open enrollment
It’s not too late to enroll in health coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace for 2023 — open enrollment runs through Jan. 15 and those who meet the deadline will be covered beginning Feb. 1. Providers, including Ambetter from Sunshine Health, are urging Floridians to take advantage of...
orangeobserver.com
Orlando Health welcomes first baby of 2023
Central Florida’s first baby of the New Year was born at 12:23 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, at Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies. Baby Olivia weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 18 inches in length. To mark the occasion, the Central Florida Diaper Bank is...
alachuachronicle.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Historic Executive Order Continuing Commitment to Stewardship of Florida’s Natural Resources
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order 23-06 (Achieving. Now for Florida’s Environment), to further advance the protection of Florida’s environment and water quality. The Executive Order directs strategic action with a focus on accountability, sound science, progress, and collaboration and includes a proposed $3.5 billion investment over four years for Everglades restoration and protection of our water resources, surpassing the historic investments of the past four years and making it the highest level of funding in Florida’s history. More information on Executive Order 23-06 can be found here.
Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 may be spreading in Florida
A new omicron subvariant of COVID-19 may be making its way into Florida. Some Palm Beach County doctors said they are seeing an uptick in positive cases and think it could be XBB.1.5.
iheart.com
The Role HOA’s Play in Florida’s Housing Affordability Challenges
The Role HOA’s Play in Florida’s Housing Affordability Challenges. Bottom Line: A quick search of Florida housing affordability nets greater than 116,000 news stories which have been written about the issue. It’s not a new issue and it’s not an issue that’s unique to Florida or South Florida specifically. It’s also not one with an easy fix. When it comes to housing affordability, or commonly the lack thereof in our state, the factor which matters most is supply vs demand. The bottom line is that Florida is and has been one of the top two destinations for relocations for over a decade – experiencing the fastest rise in population of any state since the 1980’s and last year when Florida was the fastest growing state on a rate basis. With that kind of sustained demand, it’s led to paying a premium to live here. No matter where here is. And speaking of here, there’s another immovable object for most which adds to Florida’s housing affordability challenges. Property insurance. It’s an oft discussed topic. It’s a topic which was addressed in two special state legislative sessions last year, most recently in December. And it is one in which if the litigation issue is truly fixed the average policy holder will see about $680 in annual relief. But there’s one which appears to be a huge factor and is seldom discussed. The role HOA’s play.
usf.edu
St. Augustine searches for flooding solutions
When a tropical storm flows into Northeast Florida, higher tides push the Matanzas River into the roads, homes and businesses of historic St. Augustine. The result is costly damage to centuries-old homes and tourist attractions, plus infrastructure that all must be dried out and repaired, only to flood again in the next big storm or even high tide due to recent water level rise.
Florida school district bans book about real-life gay penguin relationship, citing Parental Rights law
Lake County Schools claimed that the book "And Tango Makes Three" violates state law on teaching about sexual orientation or gender identity to kindergarten and third-graders.
First Coast News
Insurance industry expert says nixed provision gave Florida homeowners options when fighting insurance companies
NOCATEE, Fla. — A special Florida legislative session in December promised to aid Florida's homeowner's insurance crisis. But one insurance veteran says some new provisions will hurt homeowners. Previously, if a homeowner took its insurance company to court and won - attorney's fees were covered by the insurance company.
theapopkavoice.com
DOH: One in five Florida homes have elevated levels of radon
Residents are encouraged by the Florida Department of Health in Orange County to take action to protect their homes and families from the dangers of radon exposure during National Radon Action Month. National Radon Action Month is a nationwide campaign to educate Americans on the serious threat that radon poses...
Florida’s Citizens Property Insurance premium volume nearly doubles
Florida's insurer of last resort expects policies covered to double, cites continued instability in state insurance market.
usf.edu
Florida reports another uptick in COVID-19 cases as deaths pass 84,000
The case increase comes amid a nationwide surge in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations across the country. A new report from the state Department of Health shows the number of COVID-19 cases are still increasing. During the week of Dec. 30 through Thursday, the state had a reported 31,633 cases, compared...
Over $2.5 Billion Unclaimed: Florida Treasure Hunt Website Helps Floridians Locate and Claim Unclaimed Property
Lived or worked in Florida? You may be owed money or property. Florida's Treasure Hunt website is a valuable resource for residents and visitors of the Sunshine State who are interested in learning more about unclaimed property in Florida. "Florida has unclaimed property accounts with a total value of $2.5 billion. CFO Patronis is on a mission to spread holiday cheer and return every last cent back to its rightful owners. Since CFO Patronis took office in 2017, more than $1.8 billion in unclaimed property has been returned to Florida citizens."
usf.edu
2022 was the second-worst in manatee deaths, Florida wildlife agency says
Last year was the second-worst ever when it comes to manatee deaths in Florida. Some 800 mortalities were recorded in 2022. At the heart of the die-off are ongoing water quality problems and seagrass losses in the Indian River Lagoon, a crucial manatee habitat. Chronic starvation and malnutrition among manatees...
FAU Economist: Short-term Rentals, HOA Rules Help Drive Up Florida Rents
A Florida Atlantic University (FAU) researcher said this week that believes an abundance of short-term vacation rentals and oppressive restrictions from homeowner and condominium associations are contributing to Florida’s rental crisis. Short-term rentals, such as those listed on AirBnB and similar websites, keep units out of an already-depleted housing...
WCJB
Gainesville residents ask FL lawmakers to push for state auditing of GRU
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents are reaching beyond city leaders to state lawmakers to try to change Gainesville Regional Utilities. FL Sen. Jennifer Bradley, Rep. Chuck Clemons, Rep. Yvonne Hayes Hinson, and Rep. Chuck Brannan held a legislative delegation hearing today, two months before the start of the session.
Report shows Florida's pension system facing headwinds
(The Center Square) — The Florida Retirement System has shrunk over the last year and some analysts are saying that it will not survive on its current course, with new legislation likely not to have much of an impact. According to the Department of Management Service’s annual comprehensive financial...
Florida Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz denies that Florida is now a red state and resigns
There is no immediate front-runner to succeed Diaz.
January 12 deadline for FEMA assistance approaching
You can apply online at disaster assistance.gov, through the FEMA app, or by the phone at 800-621-3362.
cw34.com
Two Florida tickets come close to winning Mega Millions, jackpot climbs to $1.35B
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two tickets sold in Florida came close to winning the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday. According to the Mega Millions website, one ticket sold in Florida won the Match 5 prize of $1 million. A second ticket won the Match 5 prize but also scored the Megaplier bonus, raising their winnings to $3 million.
