orangeobserver.com

Orlando Health welcomes first baby of 2023

Central Florida’s first baby of the New Year was born at 12:23 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, at Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies. Baby Olivia weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 18 inches in length. To mark the occasion, the Central Florida Diaper Bank is...
ORLANDO, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Historic Executive Order Continuing Commitment to Stewardship of Florida’s Natural Resources

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order 23-06 (Achieving. Now for Florida’s Environment), to further advance the protection of Florida’s environment and water quality. The Executive Order directs strategic action with a focus on accountability, sound science, progress, and collaboration and includes a proposed $3.5 billion investment over four years for Everglades restoration and protection of our water resources, surpassing the historic investments of the past four years and making it the highest level of funding in Florida’s history. More information on Executive Order 23-06 can be found here.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

The Role HOA’s Play in Florida’s Housing Affordability Challenges

The Role HOA’s Play in Florida’s Housing Affordability Challenges. Bottom Line: A quick search of Florida housing affordability nets greater than 116,000 news stories which have been written about the issue. It’s not a new issue and it’s not an issue that’s unique to Florida or South Florida specifically. It’s also not one with an easy fix. When it comes to housing affordability, or commonly the lack thereof in our state, the factor which matters most is supply vs demand. The bottom line is that Florida is and has been one of the top two destinations for relocations for over a decade – experiencing the fastest rise in population of any state since the 1980’s and last year when Florida was the fastest growing state on a rate basis. With that kind of sustained demand, it’s led to paying a premium to live here. No matter where here is. And speaking of here, there’s another immovable object for most which adds to Florida’s housing affordability challenges. Property insurance. It’s an oft discussed topic. It’s a topic which was addressed in two special state legislative sessions last year, most recently in December. And it is one in which if the litigation issue is truly fixed the average policy holder will see about $680 in annual relief. But there’s one which appears to be a huge factor and is seldom discussed. The role HOA’s play.
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

St. Augustine searches for flooding solutions

When a tropical storm flows into Northeast Florida, higher tides push the Matanzas River into the roads, homes and businesses of historic St. Augustine. The result is costly damage to centuries-old homes and tourist attractions, plus infrastructure that all must be dried out and repaired, only to flood again in the next big storm or even high tide due to recent water level rise.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
theapopkavoice.com

DOH: One in five Florida homes have elevated levels of radon

Residents are encouraged by the Florida Department of Health in Orange County to take action to protect their homes and families from the dangers of radon exposure during National Radon Action Month. National Radon Action Month is a nationwide campaign to educate Americans on the serious threat that radon poses...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

Florida reports another uptick in COVID-19 cases as deaths pass 84,000

The case increase comes amid a nationwide surge in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations across the country. A new report from the state Department of Health shows the number of COVID-19 cases are still increasing. During the week of Dec. 30 through Thursday, the state had a reported 31,633 cases, compared...
FLORIDA STATE
Dylan Barket

Over $2.5 Billion Unclaimed: Florida Treasure Hunt Website Helps Floridians Locate and Claim Unclaimed Property

Lived or worked in Florida? You may be owed money or property. Florida's Treasure Hunt website is a valuable resource for residents and visitors of the Sunshine State who are interested in learning more about unclaimed property in Florida. "Florida has unclaimed property accounts with a total value of $2.5 billion. CFO Patronis is on a mission to spread holiday cheer and return every last cent back to its rightful owners. Since CFO Patronis took office in 2017, more than $1.8 billion in unclaimed property has been returned to Florida citizens."
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

2022 was the second-worst in manatee deaths, Florida wildlife agency says

Last year was the second-worst ever when it comes to manatee deaths in Florida. Some 800 mortalities were recorded in 2022. At the heart of the die-off are ongoing water quality problems and seagrass losses in the Indian River Lagoon, a crucial manatee habitat. Chronic starvation and malnutrition among manatees...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Gainesville residents ask FL lawmakers to push for state auditing of GRU

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents are reaching beyond city leaders to state lawmakers to try to change Gainesville Regional Utilities. FL Sen. Jennifer Bradley, Rep. Chuck Clemons, Rep. Yvonne Hayes Hinson, and Rep. Chuck Brannan held a legislative delegation hearing today, two months before the start of the session.
GAINESVILLE, FL

