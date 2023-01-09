Read full article on original website
Champaign ranked top 50 for bed bugs in U.S.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Orkin Pest control has released the worst bedbugs cities in the U.S. For a third year in a row, officials say Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia are ranked in the top three. Orkin says the list is based on treatment data from the metro areas...
Champaign police report traffic stops up 430% in 2022
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The Champaign Police Department, CPD, reported traffic stops were up 430.1 % in 2022. Officers pulled over 2,693 cars in 2022, which is a large increase from 508 cars in 2021. Sergeant Brian Maloney said the difference is due to COVID-19 restrictions being reduced last...
Missing teen in Monticello located near Sangamon River
MONTICELLO,Ill. (WICS) — Police in Monticello and Piatt County found Kayden Kelley, 18, who went missing on Friday. Kelley was last seen on Bell Avenue in Monticello during the afternoon Friday possibly walking toward Allerton Park. Kelley was located by the Sangamon River. An Illinois State Police air unit...
Woman arrested for flashing gun in road rage incident
RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — A woman was arrested in Urbana and is facing charges of unlawful use of a weapon, disorderly conduct, and aggravated assault. The Urbana Police Department says Sashay S. Pirant, 37, of Rantoul, Illinois, displayed a handgun from the driver’s seat of a moving vehicle in a road rage incident on Tuesday, that occurred on Kirby Avenue between Neil and Fourth streets, Champaign.
The history and possible future of School of Choice
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The School of Choice program has been a part of Unit 4 for a decade, and the replacement of it is something parents and Unit 4 have disagreed about since the beginning. Now as the final steps of this process come to an end, we look at how School of Choice began in Unit 4, and how families feel about the new possible future.
$150,000 donor-grant to Decatur Public Schools District #61 Prep Academy
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A $150,000 donor-advised grant was given to Decatur Public Schools District #61 on Wednesday. The donor-advised grant was from Dr. Elizabeth Jeffery and David Snoeyenbos to Decatur and it will support Decatur Public Schools Prep Academy. The grant funding will be distributed over two years,...
Fire crews respond to home fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a home fire in the 1300 block of Williamsburg Dr. in Champaign on Tuesday morning. Officials reported heavy smoke and fire coming from a bedroom window while on the scene. Crews quickly extinguished the fire. We're told the cause...
Missing endangered woman from Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WICS) — The Normal Police Department is searching for a woman who has not been seen or heard from by her family for 30 days. It is unknown where Julie Harris, 50, was last seen. Harris is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds,...
Hotel in Urbana robbed at knifepoint
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — A hotel in Urbana was robbed at knifepoint on Sunday according to the Urbana Police Department. Police say an unknown person entered a Best Western and demanded money from a victim. The offender threatened the victim by displaying a weapon that looked like a knife.
Flags to fly half-staff in honor of Maroa Fire Chief
MAROA, Ill. (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker has ordered all flags across the state to be flown at half-staff from sunrise on Monday, January 9th, till sundown Tuesday, January 10th in honor of fallen Maroa Fire Department, Chief Larry Peasley. On Wednesday, the Maroa Fire Department announced that Chief...
18-year-old sentenced for shooting that injured 7-year-old
RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — A man has been sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections on Monday for a shooting in Rantoul that injured two young girls and three men. Moffett Deleon, 18, who was 16 at the time of his arrest was sentenced to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Police searching for suspect who damaged 8 air conditioning units
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Police is searching for a suspect who damaged eight air conditioning units. We're told between 5 p.m. on December 16 and 3:20 a.m. on December 17, an unknown suspect damaged eight air conditioning units located in the parking area at 202 East Green Street in Champaign.
Roads closed to accommodate first responders attending fire chief's funeral
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — County Highway 38 will be closed between Sawyer Road and Wood Street on Tuesday. The reason for the closure is to accommodate the first responders who will be attending Maroa Fire Chief Larry Peasley's funeral. The course will start at 8 a.m. and continue until...
Man arrested for fleeing police with 2-year-old in car
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A Decatur man is facing charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, armed violence, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and endangering the life of a child. Police say they attempted to make a stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. The vehicle originally stopped...
Fire chief honored in memorial after 43 years of service
MAROA, Ill. (WCCU) — There was an outpouring of love from family and colleagues of the late Maroa Fire Chief Larry Peasley on Tuesday morning at Peasley's memorial service. He died from a heart attack on January 4th. Lieutenant J.T. Grider said Chief Peasley was loving, supportive, and courageous...
