Q2 Billings Area Weather: Your forecast for the new week

By Ed McIntosh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VNVDP_0k7ygysl00

Clouds will come and go. Winds will be strong at times near the mountains. But temperatures stay consistently 10 to 15 degrees above early January averages for another week.

Strong winds will impact the mountain foothills around Livingston to Nye overnight leading to wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph possible. Winds will taper off through the morning.

Morning sunshine will turn to more clouds later in the day. Snow showers will impact mainly the mountains late Monday, but accumulations will be light.

A disturbance Tuesday night and Wednesday will bring a few sprinkles or showers to the lower elevations.

Temperatures in lower elevations will start mainly in the 20s and some low 30s. Expect it to be cooler in northeast Montana and the Bighorn Basin of northern Wyoming.

Highs wind up in the mid-30s to 40s consistently through the week. Some low 50s are expected by Friday.

