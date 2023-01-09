ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dennis, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capecod.com

Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Eastham

EASTHAM – On Wednesday at about 2:20 PM, Eastham dispatch received several 911 calls reporting a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Brackett Road near the Cape Cod 5 bank. Upon arrival, crews found a male, approximately 60-years-old lying in the road with obvious trauma to his head. Due to an extended time for a Medflight helicopter arrival, the patient was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with what appears to be potentially life-threatening traumatic injuries.
EASTHAM, MA
capecod.com

Police to conduct training on Ascapesket Road in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council has announced that on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, there will be police training activity at 390 Acapesket Rd, from about 8 AM until about 4 PM. They will make every effort to minimize the impact on the neighborhood but you will see police officers and vehicles conducting training in that area during the day.
FALMOUTH, MA
kingstonthisweek.com

OPP at scene of barricaded person incident in Pembroke

Members of the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently on the scene of a barricaded person on Peter Street in the City of Pembroke. Assisting at the scene are the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Emergency Response Team (ERT), and the Canine...
PEMBROKE, MA
capecod.com

Yarmouth Police Arrest Two Wanted Suspects in Separate Incidents

YARMOUTH – On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the Yarmouth Police Proactive Anti-Crime Team and Detectives assisted the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS) along with members of the Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team in locating and arresting two wanted individuals. The first wanted person, Dempsey Allen, Age...
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Rollover crash reported on Bourne Bridge

BOURNE – A rollover crash was reported on the Bourne Bridge shortly before 6:30 PM Sunday. Two people were being evaluated for injuries. The off-Cape side of the bridge was closed and traffic coming onto the Cape was backed up. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Seven Roads Removed From Sandwich Plow List

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Department of Public Works has removed seven private roadways from the plowing list for this year. Forty-seven private roadways were removed from the list in May 2022 for pavement problems, road obstructions, or overgrown vegetation. Forty of those streets resolved the road issues and then...
SANDWICH, MA
theweektoday.com

Mattapoisett sells old fire station

MATTAPOISETT — The vacant fire station on County Road in Mattapoisett has a new owner and a new purpose. Marion-based Sky Development Ltd., which is owned by Michael and Katherine Sudofsky, purchased the former fire station for $675,000, said the Mattapoisett Select Board during a Jan. 10 meeting. Sky...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
nbcboston.com

Cohasset Police Share Update on Walshe Family Dog

Among the subjects that amateur sleuths have been wondering about in the Ana Walshe missing person case is what happened to the family's dog. Walshe, missing since New Year's Day, had posted to Instagram about the dog, named Hans, several times. The German shepherd is a military dog, she said in one post.
COHASSET, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Evidence connected to Ana Walshe case found at Peabody trash facility

PEABODY- Investigators searching through trash at a transfer station in Peabody Monday found evidence connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team. The Cohasset mother has been missing since New Year's Day.Video from SkyEye showed investigators wearing protective suits and police officers with dogs at the facility on Newbury Street in Peabody.Police said Brian Walshe, Ana's husband, is charged with misleading investigators. Sources told the I-Team a search warrant was executed at their Cohasset home. A bloody knife that was found is being tested at the state lab for DNA.It is unclear what evidence was found...
PEABODY, MA
whdh.com

Police announce conclusion of ground search in Cohasset for missing woman

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - The ground search by Massachusetts State Troopers and Cohasset Police Officers for Ana Walshe or evidence related to her disappearance is concluding, officials announced Saturday. Twenty Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team, a specialized unit trained in search and rescue operations, as...
COHASSET, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Seafood Kitchen Closed Until Lent

NEW BEDFORD — Beloved New Bedford seafood standby Kyler's Catch will be temporarily closed until Lent — but don't worry, only the kitchen is closing, and it will be back soon. According to a Jan. 6 post on the Kyler's Catch Seafood Market and Kitchen Facebook page, the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
capeandislands.org

State to unveil potential locations for Bourne and Sagamore bridges

More details of the state’s plan to replace the Bourne and Sagamore bridges are expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks, including potential locations for the bridges and changes to local roads. As the state contemplates the design, the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce is advocating for roadway...
BOURNE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy