FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Local Library Invites Children to Come and Read to a Dog!Camilo DíazPlymouth, MA
Renovation Update: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant GroupDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Duxbury Elementary School Cook's Husband Injured in Head-On Car Accident in PlymouthDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Just Announced! Plymouth & Kingston's Free Holiday Lights Tour!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
capecod.com
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Eastham
EASTHAM – On Wednesday at about 2:20 PM, Eastham dispatch received several 911 calls reporting a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Brackett Road near the Cape Cod 5 bank. Upon arrival, crews found a male, approximately 60-years-old lying in the road with obvious trauma to his head. Due to an extended time for a Medflight helicopter arrival, the patient was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with what appears to be potentially life-threatening traumatic injuries.
capecod.com
Police to conduct training on Ascapesket Road in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council has announced that on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, there will be police training activity at 390 Acapesket Rd, from about 8 AM until about 4 PM. They will make every effort to minimize the impact on the neighborhood but you will see police officers and vehicles conducting training in that area during the day.
kingstonthisweek.com
OPP at scene of barricaded person incident in Pembroke
Members of the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently on the scene of a barricaded person on Peter Street in the City of Pembroke. Assisting at the scene are the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Emergency Response Team (ERT), and the Canine...
newbedfordguide.com
Two-car accident on Allen Street leaves two New Bedford residents with injuries
At approximately 10:30pm Sunday night, the New Bedford Fire Department, Police Department, and EMS responded to reports of an accident at the intersection of Allen Street and Brownell Streets. Upon arrival, police found two seriously damaged cars with one upside down. Eyewitnesses sound they were woken up by loud sound...
capecod.com
Yarmouth Police Arrest Two Wanted Suspects in Separate Incidents
YARMOUTH – On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the Yarmouth Police Proactive Anti-Crime Team and Detectives assisted the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS) along with members of the Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team in locating and arresting two wanted individuals. The first wanted person, Dempsey Allen, Age...
capecod.com
Rollover crash reported on Bourne Bridge
BOURNE – A rollover crash was reported on the Bourne Bridge shortly before 6:30 PM Sunday. Two people were being evaluated for injuries. The off-Cape side of the bridge was closed and traffic coming onto the Cape was backed up. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Seven Roads Removed From Sandwich Plow List
SANDWICH – The Sandwich Department of Public Works has removed seven private roadways from the plowing list for this year. Forty-seven private roadways were removed from the list in May 2022 for pavement problems, road obstructions, or overgrown vegetation. Forty of those streets resolved the road issues and then...
Family walking dog along Cape Cod beach stumbles upon shark lurking close to shore
BOURNE, Mass. — A family walking their dog along a Cape Cod beach got quite the surprise Monday when they unexpectedly stumbled upon a shark that was lurking in the water just feet from the shoreline. Allie Nee told Boston 25 News that she was at Sagamore Beach in...
whdh.com
Plymouth woman recalls road rage stabbing in Quincy that sent her to the hospital
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Plymouth woman is still recovering after being stabbed with a pair of scissors during a road rage incident in Quincy on Saturday and she’s telling 7’s Victoria Price about the horrific experience. Hayley Driscoll, 22, says she was driving on Quincy Shore Drive...
theweektoday.com
Mattapoisett sells old fire station
MATTAPOISETT — The vacant fire station on County Road in Mattapoisett has a new owner and a new purpose. Marion-based Sky Development Ltd., which is owned by Michael and Katherine Sudofsky, purchased the former fire station for $675,000, said the Mattapoisett Select Board during a Jan. 10 meeting. Sky...
nbcboston.com
Cohasset Police Share Update on Walshe Family Dog
Among the subjects that amateur sleuths have been wondering about in the Ana Walshe missing person case is what happened to the family's dog. Walshe, missing since New Year's Day, had posted to Instagram about the dog, named Hans, several times. The German shepherd is a military dog, she said in one post.
I-Team: Evidence connected to Ana Walshe case found at Peabody trash facility
PEABODY- Investigators searching through trash at a transfer station in Peabody Monday found evidence connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team. The Cohasset mother has been missing since New Year's Day.Video from SkyEye showed investigators wearing protective suits and police officers with dogs at the facility on Newbury Street in Peabody.Police said Brian Walshe, Ana's husband, is charged with misleading investigators. Sources told the I-Team a search warrant was executed at their Cohasset home. A bloody knife that was found is being tested at the state lab for DNA.It is unclear what evidence was found...
WCVB
Malden man missing after spending New Year's weekend in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Police are searching for a Malden man who was reported missing after spending the New Year's weekend in Provincetown. Bruce Crowley, 56, was reported missing by a family member on Wednesday after staying on the Cape for the weekend, police said. Crowley is a white man...
New Bedford-Fairhaven bridge closed
New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell announced Sunday that the state has closed the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge.
whdh.com
Police announce conclusion of ground search in Cohasset for missing woman
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - The ground search by Massachusetts State Troopers and Cohasset Police Officers for Ana Walshe or evidence related to her disappearance is concluding, officials announced Saturday. Twenty Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team, a specialized unit trained in search and rescue operations, as...
NECN
Blood, Bloody Knife Found in Basement of Ana Walshe's Home, Prosecutors Allege
Blood, along with a bloody knife, were discovered by law enforcement in the basement of the Walshe family's home, prosecutors alleged during Brian Walshe's arraignment amid the search for his missing wife, Ana Walshe. Prosecutors also claimed that he lied about his whereabouts to law enforcement, and bought $450 worth...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces more store closings, including these Mass. stores
Bed Bath & Beyond added more store locations to its list of expected store closures announced in September. The company said it is planning on closing 150 stores but did not state when those closures would be happening. The list released in September included 3 Massachusetts locations. The stores are...
New Bedford Seafood Kitchen Closed Until Lent
NEW BEDFORD — Beloved New Bedford seafood standby Kyler's Catch will be temporarily closed until Lent — but don't worry, only the kitchen is closing, and it will be back soon. According to a Jan. 6 post on the Kyler's Catch Seafood Market and Kitchen Facebook page, the...
capeandislands.org
State to unveil potential locations for Bourne and Sagamore bridges
More details of the state’s plan to replace the Bourne and Sagamore bridges are expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks, including potential locations for the bridges and changes to local roads. As the state contemplates the design, the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce is advocating for roadway...
Firefighters battle fire at former home of missing Cohasset mom
COHASSET, Mass- — Firefighters responded to Jerusalem Road in Cohasset Friday afternoon after a large fire erupted at a home. Around 2:15 p.m., Cohasset Fire and Police responded to 725 Jerusalem Road and smoke was seen coming from the attic of the home. Cohasset crews struck a second alarm shortly after arriving on the scene.
