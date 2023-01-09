ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Man in critical condition after being rescued from house fire

By Ashley McDowell
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V5jhI_0k7yg0Rm00

A man is in critical condition after his house caught fire on the 1300 block of Lakeside Avenue Saturday evening.

Officials from the Baltimore City Fire Department say it was an 87-year-old man who was rescued from the three-story house.

Black smoke poured out of the windows after the home went up in flames.

According to the Baltimore City Fire Department, the man was on the second floor of the house when he was rescued.

But according to one neighbor, the bars on the windows created quite an obstacle.

"The firemen did a lot trying to get him out, and having all those bars on the window, it took them a little longer,” said Darcell Mills, who lives a couple houses down from the victim.

Mills says this isn't the first time firefighters have been called to the victim's home.

"There's been quite a few fires involving him. This is the first time this house has been on fire, but there's been fires around his house, in the back. If you go in the back, you will see places of like burn fires in the back of the house,” said Mills.

Another neighbor that lives across the street says he was home when the victim was rescued from the flames.

"It was sad; I mean, I know that he lived over there and that he lived alone, and yeah, I’m worried about him, I’m glad they got here really quickly,” said Mark Gunnery, who lives across the street from the victim.

Baltimore fire officials said the victim was taken to the hospital and treated as a top priority due to his injuries.

There were no other injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

One person rescued from Northeast Baltimore house fire

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters rescued a person from the flames of a house fire in Northeast Baltimore on Saturday, according to the local firefighter's union.The fire broke out at a three-story house in the 1300 block of Lakeside Avenue, union officials said.The Baltimore City Fire Department said the fire victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with injuries that made him a top-priority patient.WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Shots fired in Hillendale, vehicle stolen near Loch Raven Village

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating after shots were fired in Hillendale and a vehicle was stolen near Loch Raven Village. At just after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, a known individual broke into a residence in the 1100-block of Chesaco Avenue in Rosedale (21237) and stole several items. Officers responded and the suspect was placed under arrest.
ROSEDALE, MD
Nottingham MD

Crash reported on I-695 in Parkville

PARKVILLE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday afternoon crash on I-695 in Baltimore County. The crash was reported at around 1 p.m. between the Loch Raven Boulevard and Perring Parkway exits. Several outer loop lanes are closed between the two exits. There has been no word on...
PARKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Body Found In Storage Container On Porch Of Baltimore Home

The body of a murder victim was found in a storage container after neighbors reported a "suspicious package" on the porch of a vacant home in Baltimore, authorities say.A "foul smell" had began emanating from the storage container, which was placed on the porch of the home in the 3500 block of Holm…
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

49-Year-Old Shot Critically Injured in Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 49-year-old man was shot multiple times on Saturday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore. The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 4000 Block of Bancroft Road at 4:50 pm to investigate the report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. He is currently in serious condition. Police said the victim was “standing in the block when an unknown vehicle pulled up and one of the occupants inside the vehicle opened fire, without warning.” If you have any information about The post 49-Year-Old Shot Critically Injured in Baltimore Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Woman Found Dead From Stab Wound in Ivy City

A woman was found dead from a stab wound in Northeast D.C. on Saturday, police say. The victim was 36-year-old Jasmine "Star" Mack. Friends of Mack confirmed that she identified as a transgender woman. Officers found Mack while doing a welfare check at the 2000 block of Gallaudet Street NE...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Body Hidden On Baltimore Porch Identified, Cause Of Death Revealed

Police have revealed the identity of a man found dead in a storage container on the porch of an abandoned Baltimore home. The body of Dustin Davis, 33, was found stuffed in a storage container on the porch of the home in the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue on the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 5, after neighbors complained of a foul smell, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Several Families Displaced After Early Morning Fire in Germantown

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a townhouse fire on the 13300 block of Demetrias Way (off Wisteria Dr) in Germantown on Sunday morning around 3:30am. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, damage is estimated to be $300,000 and several families have been displaced. One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
GERMANTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family identifies man struck by car and left hospitalized, offers reward for information

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- The Annapolis Police Department is searching for home surveillance video in connection to a hit and run that left an Eastport man fighting for his life.On Dec. 30, just before 9:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Chesapeake Avenue and State Street. The driver is accused of leaving the scene. Investigators are specifically looking for camera footage from residents who live along Chesapeake Avenue between 6th Street and Bay Ridge Avenue from 9:20 p.m. to 9:35 p.m. that Friday. Family members identified the victim as...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Nottingham MD

Police: Fatal hit-and-run victim struck by two vehicles in Anne Arundel County

GLEN BURNIE, MD—Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred late last month in Anne Arundel County. At just before 2 a.m. on December 28, 2022, troopers with the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack responded to the area of southbound I-97 at Maryland Route 648 for a report of a struck pedestrian. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim, identified as Delroy Roderick Ben, 54, of Glen Burnie, is now believed to have been struck by two vehicles: a 2010-18 black Audi A8 or S8 and a silver 2007-2013 Nissan Altima or Maxima (stock photos of the suspect vehicles pictured above). Ben, who was on the road for unknown reasons, was pronounced dead at the scene.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy