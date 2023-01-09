Man in critical condition after being rescued from house fire

A man is in critical condition after his house caught fire on the 1300 block of Lakeside Avenue Saturday evening.

Officials from the Baltimore City Fire Department say it was an 87-year-old man who was rescued from the three-story house.

Black smoke poured out of the windows after the home went up in flames.

According to the Baltimore City Fire Department, the man was on the second floor of the house when he was rescued.

But according to one neighbor, the bars on the windows created quite an obstacle.

"The firemen did a lot trying to get him out, and having all those bars on the window, it took them a little longer,” said Darcell Mills, who lives a couple houses down from the victim.

Mills says this isn't the first time firefighters have been called to the victim's home.

"There's been quite a few fires involving him. This is the first time this house has been on fire, but there's been fires around his house, in the back. If you go in the back, you will see places of like burn fires in the back of the house,” said Mills.

Another neighbor that lives across the street says he was home when the victim was rescued from the flames.

"It was sad; I mean, I know that he lived over there and that he lived alone, and yeah, I’m worried about him, I’m glad they got here really quickly,” said Mark Gunnery, who lives across the street from the victim.

Baltimore fire officials said the victim was taken to the hospital and treated as a top priority due to his injuries.

There were no other injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.