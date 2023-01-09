Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Djokovic, Nadal can only meet in final at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rivals Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal were placed on opposite halves of the Australian Open bracket in the draw Thursday, meaning the owners of a combined 43 Grand Slam singles titles could only meet in the final at Melbourne Park. Djokovic, a nine-time champion in...
Post Register
Messi scores in 1st game after World Cup as PSG wins
PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi scored in his first game since leading Argentina to the World Cup title as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain beat Angers 2-0 on Wednesday. Nearly four weeks after the final against France in Qatar, Messi needed only five minutes to make an impact. He turned neatly near the penalty area and threaded a pass to right back Nordi Mukiele, whose cross was turned in by 20-year-old forward Hugo Ekitiké.
Post Register
Müller still available for Germany after World Cup failure
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Thomas Müller ruled out international retirement Monday after Germany's failure at the World Cup, saying he will remain available for selection. The Bayern Munich forward suggested Dec. 1 he might have played his last game for Germany and paid tribute to the fans after Germany was knocked out in the group stage for the second World Cup in a row.
Rail and sail: a month-by-month guide to no-fly travel ideas in 2023
Visit the Vermeer exhibition in Amsterdam, spot puffins in Pembrokeshire or bag some Spanish peaks – and not an airport in sight
Comments / 0