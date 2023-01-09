ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Detroit News

MSU Trustee Vassar makes history to chair board after split vote

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees made history on Wednesday with the election of Trustee Rema Vassar as the new chair — the first Black woman to lead the board and among the few trustees who have lived outside Lansing elected to serve in recent memory. Vassar, a...
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Third threat closes Richmond Community Schools on Thursday

A third threat targeting Richmond Community Schools this month has led to the district to announce that school will close on Thursday, the superintendent said. At 6:43 p.m. Wednesday, the Richmond Middle School principal received a notification from the state's OK2SAY safety program that a student would go there "with a gun and is not afraid to use it," Brian Walmsley said in a letter.
RICHMOND, MI
Detroit News

Michigan expanding 'baby courts' in bid to keep families together

Detroit — When Angela Klusek's newborn son was taken away from her by Child Protective Services, she expected the state of Michigan would be against her as she tried to regain custody. But the Detroit mother found that wasn't the case. She was enrolled in Wayne County's Infant-Toddler court...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan nurses burned out over staffing issues

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 7,000 nurses in New York City walked off the job Monday. The picket lines formed after weekend negotiations over a new contract stalled. Background: Nurses strike for 2nd day at two big NYC hospitals. The nursing shortages aren’t just a New York issue. Nurses...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Ann Arbor K9 officer dies from terminal illness

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Ann Arbor Police Department announced that a retired K9 officer has passed away from a terminal illness. The K9 officer, Flex, joined the department in 2018 and partnered with Sgt. Jeffrey Shafer. The department says after Flex retired he lived with the Shafer family."We are thankful for K9 Flex's service to this department and ask that you keep the Shafer family in your thoughts," the police department said in a Facebook post.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Michigan Democrats' first bills include right-to-work repeal, prevailing wage

Lansing — With new majorities in place, Michigan Democrats outlined their first proposals of the 2023-2024 term that would repeal the state's right-to-work law, restore a prevailing wage policy and expand anti-discrimination protections. Democrats announced their initial bills on Wednesday, the first session day of the year and the...
Detroit News

Carvana dealership in Novi has license revoked for three years

A Novi dealership of used-car retailer Carvana this week admitted to violating the Michigan Vehicle Code and has agreed to have its dealer license revoked for three years. Arizona-based Carvana Co., known for its vehicle vending machines, still can sell and deliver vehicles in Michigan as a part of ongoing e-commerce sales through its out-of-state licenses. Michigan residents, however, will have to retitle the car in-state once it's received, according to a statement from the Michigan Secretary of State.
NOVI, MI
Detroit News

Ross, Ilitch seek taxpayer subsidies for half of $1.5B District Detroit project

Detroit's Downtown Development Authority board Wednesday approved nearly $50 million in funding for an ambitious $1.5 billion project to transform the District Detroit, signing off on the first of several public aid requests that will total nearly $800 million. All told, the tax incentives requested by the Ilitch family's Olympia...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Whitmer to visit Norway, Switzerland in five-day investment trip

Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will spend five days in Norway and Switzerland next week on an "investment mission" aimed at attracting business investments to Michigan. The tour will focus on auto manufacturing and clean energy investment possibilities, her office said Wednesday. She will stop in Oslo and Zurich for...
MICHIGAN STATE

