A Novi dealership of used-car retailer Carvana this week admitted to violating the Michigan Vehicle Code and has agreed to have its dealer license revoked for three years. Arizona-based Carvana Co., known for its vehicle vending machines, still can sell and deliver vehicles in Michigan as a part of ongoing e-commerce sales through its out-of-state licenses. Michigan residents, however, will have to retitle the car in-state once it's received, according to a statement from the Michigan Secretary of State.

NOVI, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO