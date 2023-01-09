Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit News
MSU Trustee Vassar makes history to chair board after split vote
The Michigan State University Board of Trustees made history on Wednesday with the election of Trustee Rema Vassar as the new chair — the first Black woman to lead the board and among the few trustees who have lived outside Lansing elected to serve in recent memory. Vassar, a...
Detroit News
Third threat closes Richmond Community Schools on Thursday
A third threat targeting Richmond Community Schools this month has led to the district to announce that school will close on Thursday, the superintendent said. At 6:43 p.m. Wednesday, the Richmond Middle School principal received a notification from the state's OK2SAY safety program that a student would go there "with a gun and is not afraid to use it," Brian Walmsley said in a letter.
A man dubbed the 'Michigan Monster' is facing a long list of charges, highlighting a major problem here in Michigan: Human Trafficking
On a new Daily J podcast, WWJ’s Zach Clark hears about a shocking human trafficking case out of Flint and heads to the front lines to see what the fight against trafficking looks like in Michigan.
Detroit News
Michigan expanding 'baby courts' in bid to keep families together
Detroit — When Angela Klusek's newborn son was taken away from her by Child Protective Services, she expected the state of Michigan would be against her as she tried to regain custody. But the Detroit mother found that wasn't the case. She was enrolled in Wayne County's Infant-Toddler court...
100 Year Old Family Shop in Detroit Considered the Best Bagels in Michigan
For over 100 years, and four generation, a family owned bagel shop had been turning out the delicious carbs we all love, and now they're getting some big kudos for their efforts. Eat This, Not That! recently compiled a list of the "Best Bagels in Every State" and Detroit founded...
Michigan attorney accused of embezzling millions from Carhartt heiress’ trust
WAYNE COUNTY, MI -- A Detroit area attorney is accused of embezzling millions of dollars from the late Gretchen Carhartt Valade, the granddaughter of the man who founded the Carhartt workwear company. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday, Jan. 11 that Wayne County attorney David P. Sutherland, 57, of...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 150 store closings, 10 in Michigan
Bed Bath & Beyond added more stores to its list of planned closures on Tuesday, which were initially announced in September. The company expects to close 150 stores, including 10 in Michigan. Closure dates have not been released. The company said the plan includes laying off about 20% of its...
Shocking Video: Michigan Man Hit In The Head With Bowling Ball
Bowling is supposed to be a fun game everyone can enjoy from young to old. You can ask the staff to set up the bumpers as I do so you don't keep throwing gutter balls. Fun fact: it's still possible to throw gutter balls with the bumpers. Shocking Video: Michigan...
WILX-TV
Michigan nurses burned out over staffing issues
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 7,000 nurses in New York City walked off the job Monday. The picket lines formed after weekend negotiations over a new contract stalled. Background: Nurses strike for 2nd day at two big NYC hospitals. The nursing shortages aren’t just a New York issue. Nurses...
wemu.org
Downtown Ypsilanti investment surging with ownership changes, Michigan Medicine addition
With some ownership changes, the western part of downtown Ypsilanti is beginning the process of getting a makeover. The Ypsilanti institution Abe’s Coney Island closed last year. It will become Dos Hermanos Mexican Grill. It’s the restaurant version of the grocery store on the same block. A couple doors down, Earthen Jar will open up a restaurant.
Ann Arbor K9 officer dies from terminal illness
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Ann Arbor Police Department announced that a retired K9 officer has passed away from a terminal illness. The K9 officer, Flex, joined the department in 2018 and partnered with Sgt. Jeffrey Shafer. The department says after Flex retired he lived with the Shafer family."We are thankful for K9 Flex's service to this department and ask that you keep the Shafer family in your thoughts," the police department said in a Facebook post.
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
Detroit News
Michigan Democrats' first bills include right-to-work repeal, prevailing wage
Lansing — With new majorities in place, Michigan Democrats outlined their first proposals of the 2023-2024 term that would repeal the state's right-to-work law, restore a prevailing wage policy and expand anti-discrimination protections. Democrats announced their initial bills on Wednesday, the first session day of the year and the...
Tv20detroit.com
Major construction coming to local roads in Wayne, Oakland & Macomb counties
(WXYZ) — While some construction is on pause for the winter, getting around metro Detroit will soon become a little more frustrating. That's because local roads are getting ready for some big makeovers across Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. Some of the work even kicked off this week. 10...
Multiple Michigan counties, cities experiencing outage of 911 services
Multiple counties and cities across Michigan are experiencing an apparent 911 outage on Tuesday, including Monroe and Lapeer Counties, as well as Grosse Pointe Farms.
Detroit News
Carvana dealership in Novi has license revoked for three years
A Novi dealership of used-car retailer Carvana this week admitted to violating the Michigan Vehicle Code and has agreed to have its dealer license revoked for three years. Arizona-based Carvana Co., known for its vehicle vending machines, still can sell and deliver vehicles in Michigan as a part of ongoing e-commerce sales through its out-of-state licenses. Michigan residents, however, will have to retitle the car in-state once it's received, according to a statement from the Michigan Secretary of State.
Shift in Lansing could mean changes for Michigan's gun laws
“People are different. You know we’re facing different issues. That means we just had the young child who brought a gun to school for a six-year-old,“ said Kristina Vitek visiting Southfield today.
Detroit News
Ross, Ilitch seek taxpayer subsidies for half of $1.5B District Detroit project
Detroit's Downtown Development Authority board Wednesday approved nearly $50 million in funding for an ambitious $1.5 billion project to transform the District Detroit, signing off on the first of several public aid requests that will total nearly $800 million. All told, the tax incentives requested by the Ilitch family's Olympia...
Detroit News
Whitmer to visit Norway, Switzerland in five-day investment trip
Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will spend five days in Norway and Switzerland next week on an "investment mission" aimed at attracting business investments to Michigan. The tour will focus on auto manufacturing and clean energy investment possibilities, her office said Wednesday. She will stop in Oslo and Zurich for...
Kent Co. man wins over $337K jackpot from Michigan Lottery
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent County man is excited to be $337,757 richer after winning the Michigan Lottery Fantasy 5 jackpot. The 64-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the Coit Libation Station in Grand Rapids back in October. “I play Fantasy 5...
Comments / 0