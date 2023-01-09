Read full article on original website
Related
1 person taken to hospital following apartment fire in Montgomery Co.
BETHESDA, Md. — Several people were rescued and one person was taken to an area hospital following a Bethesda apartment fire Friday afternoon. According to a spokesperson from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, the fire was reported just before 4:30 p.m. in the 10300 block of Westlake Drive near Arizona Circle.
Man found shot to death inside car in Temple Hills, police say
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — A man was found fatally shot inside a vehicle late Friday night in Temple Hills, Maryland, police said. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to a neighborhood on Afton Street for a report of a shooting around 11:15 p.m., police said. Once...
Police ask for help identifying suspect in Northwest DC armed robbery
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect involved in an armed robbery in Northwest D.C. on Friday night. Just before 10:30 p.m., police say a man entered a building in the 1300 block of L Street, Northwest, brandished a handgun, took money from the cash register and one of the employees.
'No room for error' | Neighbors concerned by Lee Chapel Road after 2 teens killed in crash
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A car crash in Fairfax County left two teenagers dead and one injured Tuesday night and, now, a person who lives nearby is speaking out on the concerns of the road. Just before 9:30 p.m., officers responded to Lee Chapel Road, nearby Fairfax County Parkway,...
2 shootings reported minutes apart in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened just minutes apart in Southeast D.C. Friday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the first shooting was reported at 6:26 p.m. in the 2800 block of Hartford Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who had...
Man hit by gunfire in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was hit by gunfire in Northwest D.C. Friday night. A call came in around 10 p.m. about a shooting in the 1900 block of 8th Street Northwest, near Florida Avenue. The man was found conscious and breathing when he was taken...
Electric school bus hits the road in Arlington, Virginia
ARLINGTON, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above covers a similar electric bus program in Montgomery County, Maryland. The first fleet of electric school buses has hit the roads in Arlington. According to a release from Arlington County, three new buses were purchased thanks to a nearly $800K grant...
2 women shot while passengers in DC Uber
WASHINGTON — Two women were shot in Northwest D.C. early Saturday morning while riding in an Uber. The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. in the 3300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest – near Morton Street, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Police said they responded to the area and...
Armed suspect robs 16-year-old of jacket in Hyattsville, Maryland
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was robbed by an armed suspect at a store in Hyattsville Friday night. According to a series of tweets from Hyattsville Police, the robbery happened at a store in the 6200 block of Belcrest Road. When officers arrived, they learned...
Person in custody after CVS employee stabbed in robbery
BETHESDA, Md. — Police are investigating after an employee was stabbed during an attempted robbery at a CVS in Bethesda, Maryland on Thursday afternoon. The call came in around 4 p.m. about a man who was attempting to rob the CVS at 7809 Wisconsin Ave. and stabbed a female employee in the process.
Suspect in Silver Spring McDonald's stabbing attacked 3 victims without warning, documents say
SILVER SPRING, Md. — The suspect who police say stabbed three men at a Silver Spring McDonald's this week attacked the victims without warning, and the suspect is accused of stabbing another person last month, according to a probable cause statement filed in court. The stabbing at the downtown...
Incurable and deadly disease discovered for the first time in Fairfax Co. deer
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is offering hunters recommendations after a deer legally harvested in Fairfax County tested positive for a deadly, progressive neurological disease. The deer was found to have chronic wasting disease (CWD), which officials describe as an incurable disease found...
DC Councilmember gets body camera footage of Karon Blake shooting scene
WASHINGTON — It’s been one week since the shooting death of 13-year-old Karon Blake in Brookland. Many neighbors are still searching for answers as to what led to his death. DC Police have yet to identify the man who shot Blake. However, they claim the man walked out...
Police: 2 juveniles dead, teen seriously injured after crash in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX STATION, Va. — Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department are investigating after a crash left two juveniles dead and a teen seriously injured Tuesday evening. Police say the crash, involving one car, occurred in the 7000 block of Lee Chapel Road in Fairfax Station just before 9:30...
17-year-old dies after being shot while walking home in Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. — A teenager has died after being shot while walking home Friday in Waldorf, Maryland, officials said. The Charles County Sheriff's Office first tweeted about the shooting just after 3 p.m. The shooting occurred in the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place. Officers arrived at...
'Critical' missing man in DC found safe
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department said that a D.C. man who went missing Friday has been found safe. He was last seen around 11 a.m. in the 1900 block of 13th Street, Northwest. Police tweeted around 11:30 p.m. that he had been located. No other information on this...
Two men charged with fleeing from Montgomery County Police in a stolen car
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Two Montgomery County men were taken into custody Wednesday following a brief pursuit in a stolen car, police say. On Wednesday, the Montgomery County Department of Police located a stolen 2016 Chevrolet Equinox parked on Glenallen Avenue. Around 1:24 p.m., officers saw two men get into...
Police charge 19-year-old with murder in SE DC double homicide
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have made an arrest in a deadly October shooting in D.C. Three people were shot, and two ultimately died. Officers arrested 19-year-old Amarii Fontanelle of Southeast, D.C. Thursday and charged him with two counts of First Degree Murder While Armed for his alleged involvement in the shooting.
DC Police release photos of suspects wanted in connection to shooting that left 6 and 9-year-olds injured
WASHINGTON — One man has been arrested and police continue to search for several suspects following a shooting that left two children injured as they were getting off a Metrobus Wednesday afternoon. The shooting was reported in the area of 14th Street and Fort Stevens Drive just before 4:15...
Man dies after falling into train tracks at U Street station, WMATA says
WASHINGTON — A man is dead after losing his balance and falling onto a train track bed at U Street station in Northwest D.C. late Tuesday night, causing suspensions on the Green Line. At about 9:30 p.m. Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said Green Line trains were single-tracking between...
WUSA9
Washington, DC
48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 0