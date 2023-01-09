ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Texans fire head coach Lovie Smith after one season

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1haqtS_0k7yfnSD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IEVKc_0k7yfnSD00

The Houston Texans have fired head coach Lovie Smith, marking the second consecutive season the franchise fired its coach after one season.

Smith replaced David Culley, who took over the position in 2021 to fill the void after Bill O’Brien was fired. After Houston went 4-13 last season under Culley, it took a step further back this season, winning just three games. Following Sunday’s win over the Indianapolis Colts, which cost Houston the No. 1 pick, Smith was fired by the Texans.

Related: NFL coaches fired 2023

Just as they did with Culley, the Texans fired Smith less than a year after officially announcing him as head coach. In the process, Houston became the first NFL team since the 2020-’21 Jacksonville Jaguars (Doug Marrone and Urban Meyer) to first a head coach in consecutive seasons. In addition, the Texans are the first team since the 2015-’16 San Francisco 49ers (Jim Tomsula and Chip Kelly) to fire first-year head coaches in consecutive seasons.

Expectations weren’t ever high for the Texans in the regular season. Houston entered Week 1 as the favorite to land the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft order . After Smith’s team secured the top pick, guaranteeing Houston a shot at quarterback Bryce Youn g, he was fired.

Also Read:
NFL coaching candidates: Best head coach, coordinator and GM candidates in 2023

This will certainly be the last time Smith is an NFL head coach. After several successful years with the Chicago Bears (81-63), the defensive-minded coach went 8-24 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014-’15) and then posted a 17-39 record across five seasons at Illinois.

Turning 65 in May, Smith still has a future in the NFL either as a defensive coordinator or a position coach with additional responsibilities. Considering his wealth of experience, he could be a perfect addition to any NFL team that has an inexperienced head coach.

Evaluating the Houston Texans’ coaching vacancy after Lovie Smith’s firing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oEU0J_0k7yfnSD00
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston won’t have the best job available, even with the opportunity to draft a franchise-caliber quarterback. While the shot at Young is valuable as is the fact this is just 1-of-32 jobs at the highest level available, there are factors working against Houston.

Related: Houston Texans coaching candidates

Owner Cal McNair isn’t held in the highest regard around the NFL, especially among coaches and players. Barring a sudden willingness from the McNair family to sell the franchise, the Texans won’t be able to adequately address this factor working against them.

Recent history and a lack of stability also play a part in this. Houston tore its roster apart under general manager Nick Caserio then hired Culley as head coach out of nowhere. He was asked to coach one of the worst rosters in the NFL with the Deshaun Watson saga hanging over the team. When Houston fired him after he won four games, exceeding some external expectations, it diminished the organization’s reputation.

Related: NFL inside views Houston Texans as potential candidate to be sold

The process that culminated in Smith becoming the head coach also warrants a re-examination. By all accounts, Houston was prepared to name Josh McCown as its head coach in 2022. Despite his lack of NFL coaching experience, McNair, Caserio and executive Jack Easterby seemed to be sold on him.

Before he could be hired, Brian Flores filed a lawsuit aimed at the NFL’s racially-biased hiring practices. Shortly after, Houston backed away from McCown and promoted Smith to head coach.

Also Read:
2023 NFL mock draft: Colts, Raiders land QBs in Round 1 projection before Week 18

The Texans likely improved their reputation for prospective candidates by parting ways with Easterby during the regular season. However, concerns might remain about how quickly a team chaplain and character coach climbed the ladder and was allowed by McNair to make football decisions.

As the Texans’ coaching search begins, McNair and Caserio will have plenty of questions to answer from candidates brought in for interviews. The responses to those concerns along with the organization’s plan for the future will have a significant impact on who pursues this job.

More must-reads:

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Lovie Smith fired hours after costing Texans top pick

Lovie Smith cost the Houston Texans the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by going for two and the win on Sunday, but that is no longer his problem. The Texans fired Smith hours after their 32-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Team owner Cal McNair issued a statement thanking Smith for his... The post Lovie Smith fired hours after costing Texans top pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady looking at horrific financial situation

While Tom Brady’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue for at least one more game and his NFL career may or may not continue beyond this season, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best year for his personal life. Along with his marriage...
TAMPA, FL
104.5 The Team

New York Yankees Dump Ex-Outfielder From Broadcast Booth

Cameron Maybin was a good Major League Baseball player. He was never great but he was talented enough to find himself playing for 10 different teams over 15 seasons in the big leagues. Maybin's transition to the TV broadcast booth for games and analysis has definitely been solid. Unfortunately, just like his MLB career, the outfielder will be moving on to a new booth next season and it doesn't seem like Cameron Maybin wanted to leave.
BRONX, NY
News Talk 860 KSFA

Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
The Comeback

Texans G.M. reveals reason for Lovie Smith decision

On Sunday, the Houston Texans fired head coach Lovie Smith after just one season with the team, marking the second time in a row the team has fired their head coach after just one season. And after the big coaching decision, Texans general manager Nick Caserio explained the move. In a statement on Sunday afternoon, Read more... The post Texans G.M. reveals reason for Lovie Smith decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
HOUSTON, TX
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
The Spun

Breaking: Prominent NFL Assistant Coach Fired Monday

The Cleveland Browns ended their 2022 season in disappointment on Sunday, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers to wrap up the year. Monday morning, the Browns made a change. Cleveland has fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods on Monday morning. Woods was responsible for a disappointing Browns defense. Fans had been calling...
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

Damar Hamlin Released From Hospital

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and returning to Buffalo one week after suffering cardiac arrest. "Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart," Hamlin wrote on Twitter. "Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling.
BUFFALO, NY
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

95K+
Followers
71K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy