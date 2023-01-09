ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humble, TX

KHOU

HPD: Man accidentally crashes car into SW Houston restaurant

HOUSTON — A Meyerland-area seafood restaurant had to close early Wednesday night after a man crashed his car through the front of the building while customers were inside. No serious injuries were reported, but several people were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. An 11-year-old was among those who were injured, police said.
HOUSTON, TX
Narcity USA

A Texas Woman Wanted For Robbery Wore High Heels During The Crimes & Smelled Bad (VIDEO)

A Texas woman is suspected of committing a string of robberies in the Houston area in December while wearing high heels and reeking "heavily" of body odor. The Houston Police Robbery Division shared surveillance footage last week of a white female who they say is wanted for at least four counts of robbery by threat at different establishments in the Galleria area of west Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Chase with wrong-way driver near Galleria caught on dash cam

HOUSTON — An intense chase between a wrong-way driver and Houston police was caught on dash cam video early Tuesday. Houston police said they were chasing a driver after realizing he was in a stolen pickup truck at a gas station. They tried to pull him over, but the police said the driver just turned off his headlights and just kept going.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

TWO KILLED IN CRASH NEAR NAVASOTA

Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Grimes County. The accident happened around 4:45 p.m. on Highway 90 near County Road 409, just east of Navasota. DPS reports that a 2001 Ford F-250 was traveling northbound when it crossed into the southbound lane, striking a 2016...
NAVASOTA, TX
KHOU

HPD: 2 men dead in motorcycle, bicycle crash in EaDo

HOUSTON — Two men were killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and a bicycle in east downtown Houston late Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened just after 10 p.m. on Palmer Street near McKinney Street. Houston police said officers responded and found both a...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Investigators find most credit card skimmers in Houston

A new financial crime-fighting unit in Texas, the Financial Crimes Intelligence Center, says it prevented nearly $50 million in credit card fraud after cracking down on credit card skimming. FOX 26 Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan speaks with FCIC Director and Chief Investigator Adam Colby on ways to prevent fraud and watch out for skimmers.
HOUSTON, TX
