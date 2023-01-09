Read full article on original website
METRORail train derails after crash with chase suspect in stolen car, HPD says
An officer executed a traffic stop and claimed to have spotted marijuana and ecstasy in the suspect's car. Officials said three people on board the red line train sustained minor injuries.
HPD: Man accidentally crashes car into SW Houston restaurant
HOUSTON — A Meyerland-area seafood restaurant had to close early Wednesday night after a man crashed his car through the front of the building while customers were inside. No serious injuries were reported, but several people were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. An 11-year-old was among those who were injured, police said.
Only on 13: 'Where's your boyfriend now?' Woman robbed after rejecting man at N. Houston gas station
The victim said she thought she was going to die based on the look in the man's eyes. In a story you'll only find on ABC13, the woman wonder's if the robbery was about money or ego.
A Texas Woman Wanted For Robbery Wore High Heels During The Crimes & Smelled Bad (VIDEO)
A Texas woman is suspected of committing a string of robberies in the Houston area in December while wearing high heels and reeking "heavily" of body odor. The Houston Police Robbery Division shared surveillance footage last week of a white female who they say is wanted for at least four counts of robbery by threat at different establishments in the Galleria area of west Houston.
Missouri City officer accused of assaulting boyfriend with police baton and Taser
The Houston mayoral candidate is charged with continuous family violence assault. In one instance, records say a video shows her yelling at her boyfriend and striking him multiple times with a baton.
New video shows customers leaving taqueria after robber was shot and killed
HOUSTON — A new video shows the moments after a customer shot and killed a robber at a southwest Houston taqueria last week. In the video, you can see what it was like for the customers as they left the restaurant last Thursday. The customer who shot the robber is also seen getting into a truck and leaving the restaurant.
Chase with wrong-way driver near Galleria caught on dash cam
HOUSTON — An intense chase between a wrong-way driver and Houston police was caught on dash cam video early Tuesday. Houston police said they were chasing a driver after realizing he was in a stolen pickup truck at a gas station. They tried to pull him over, but the police said the driver just turned off his headlights and just kept going.
Man wanted for stealing liquor bottles and pointing gun at employee in Northshore area, HPD says
Police said the man first acted like a customer and walked around the store looking at different liquor bottles before grabbing two of them and running out of the store without paying.
Houston woman killed in fiery head-on collision while attempting to pass vehicle on Central Texas road
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said a Houston woman driving a 2017 Volvo SUV was killed after colliding head-on with a Ford F-350 pickup on FM 485. DPS troopers said the woman was travelling westbound on FM 485 about 5 miles west of Hearne,...
'It’s just a nightmare' | Houston bar owners sick of break-ins sleeping at their establishments
HOUSTON — Houston restaurant and bar owners are sleeping inside their establishments in an effort to stop bandits from raiding their liquor shelves and cash registers. For weeks, thieves have broken into their businesses, stealing thousands of dollars in cash and alcohol and causing significant damage each time. The...
HPD: Houston saw increase in property crime while violent crime decreased in 2022
HOUSTON — Though the number of violent crimes was down across the City of Houston last year, the number of non-violent crimes increased, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner. Finner said non-violent crime was up 7% in 2022 compared to 2021, largely due to catalytic converter thefts, auto...
Bicyclist and motorcycle driver killed in 'very avoidable' crash in East Downtown, HPD says
Police said a man and his wife were in a dedicated bike lane, crossing the street with the right of way, when a speeding motorcycle slammed into the husband.
Baytown high school student killed in possible drive-by, police say
BAYTOWN, Texas — An investigation is underway after a teenager was shot and killed at an apartment complex, according to Baytown police. It happened Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m. at The Park At Sorrento Apartments on Shady Hill Drive near Highway 330. Police said they were called out to...
Caught on video: Man seen breaking into taqueria where robber was shot, killed by customer
HOUSTON — The owner of a taqueria said national attention brought on by a deadly shooting at his restaurant has not deterred criminals from targeting his business. Sometime early Tuesday, the restaurant was broken into and three video poker machines were taken. The owner shared surveillance with KHOU 11 News of the incident.
TWO KILLED IN CRASH NEAR NAVASOTA
Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Grimes County. The accident happened around 4:45 p.m. on Highway 90 near County Road 409, just east of Navasota. DPS reports that a 2001 Ford F-250 was traveling northbound when it crossed into the southbound lane, striking a 2016...
HPD: 2 men dead in motorcycle, bicycle crash in EaDo
HOUSTON — Two men were killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and a bicycle in east downtown Houston late Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened just after 10 p.m. on Palmer Street near McKinney Street. Houston police said officers responded and found both a...
HCSO: Misunderstanding leads to brief detention of adults who dropped off infant who died from SIDS
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people were briefly detained Tuesday due to a misunderstanding after a dead child was brought to a northwest Harris County hospital, according to authorities. Initially, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office officials said the two people were detained due to a "death investigation." They...
Customer who shot robber at Texas taco shop could face charges through grand jury
The customer captured on surveillance video shooting and killing a robber at a southwest Houston taco shop is reportedly ready to talk to police.
Investigators find most credit card skimmers in Houston
A new financial crime-fighting unit in Texas, the Financial Crimes Intelligence Center, says it prevented nearly $50 million in credit card fraud after cracking down on credit card skimming. FOX 26 Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan speaks with FCIC Director and Chief Investigator Adam Colby on ways to prevent fraud and watch out for skimmers.
Houston police seek woman accused of cashing lottery ticket stolen during convenience store robbery
Police are calling the woman a person of interest after the lottery ticket was stolen when a man reached over the counter at a store and took money from the register hours earlier.
