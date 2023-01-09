Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Related
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys Arrest Warrant
An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie pass rusher Sam Williams in conjunction with his alleged role in a car crash last month. The misdemeanor warrant is for reckless driving, per the Plano (Tex.) Police Department. The wreck occurred back on December 22. ...
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady looking at horrific financial situation
While Tom Brady’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue for at least one more game and his NFL career may or may not continue beyond this season, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best year for his personal life. Along with his marriage...
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WLWT 5
Want to buy tickets to Bengals-Ravens Wild Card playoff game? Here's how much it'll cost
CINCINNATI — It's officially playoff week in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals are officially in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, finishing 12-4 in the regular season and winning the AFC North division. Up next, the Bengals will host a playoff game at Paycor Stadium next week, with the...
WLWT 5
Former Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson is engaged
Former Cincinnati Bengals player Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson is engaged. The former Bengal proposed to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. He shared a tweet Sunday with pictures of his past tweets, one saying, "Let me try this again, if Messi makes this I'm proposing to @SharelleRosado_ on my birthday." Also included in the tweet was a picture of a ring on her hand.
WLWT 5
Global soccer tournament with $1M prize to feature former USL FC Cincinnati players
CINCINNATI — If you're an FC Cincinnati fan, you'll have a unique opportunity to cheer on some of its early teammates later this year. A new global competition called The Soccer Tournament will take place in June 2023 in North Carolina. It is a 32-team competition that will feature a seven versus seven styles of play. The tournament will feature a World Cup-style play and elimination protocols, with the winning team taking home $1 million.
WLWT 5
Demand for Bengals tickets, gear builds along with fan excitement for playoff game
CINCINNATI — Ticket demand is strong, confidence is even stronger, and the excitement is building for prime time Wild Card Sunday in Cincinnati. Fans are as lit as last Monday night's light show that preceded the Bengals-Bills game. According to the front office, you can expect another light show...
WLWT 5
'Stranger Things' cast member to perform national anthem at Bengals game Sunday
The Cincinnati Bengals are hosting the Baltimore Ravens for back-to-back weekend games this Sunday. This time, the two are facing off in the AFC Wild Card round. The team is getting fans hyped for Sunday's game with some special performances and shows. A cast member from season four of "Stranger...
Comments / 0