Read full article on original website
Related
KMZU
Chillicothe woman facing involuntary manslaughter, drug charges released to federal custody
CHILLICOTHE – A Chillicothe woman held at the Randolph County Jail on charges out of Livingston County has been released to federal custody. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox says in a news release Tehya R. Kelley, 24, was released Wednesday to the custody of the U.S. Marshal's on a federal conspiracy violation charge.
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City Police investigating disturbance resulting in death
JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Police Department is investigating a disturbance that resulted in a death. Early Saturday afternoon at 12:01 p.m., the Jefferson City Communications center began receiving calls reporting a disturbance with shots being fired near the intersection of Broadway and Atchison Streets. Responding officers found...
Jefferson City man accused of 2019 Thanksgiving murders pleads guilty
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man who was accused of killing two people on Thanksgiving in 2019 has pleaded guilty to murder. Torry A. Upchurch, 30, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, according to the Cole County prosecutor Locke Thompson. Upchurch was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and six other felonies. The post Jefferson City man accused of 2019 Thanksgiving murders pleads guilty appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Accused murderer Emma Adams refused to appear in Boone County court
COLUMBIA — A Columbia woman accused of murder refused to appear in court Thursday. Prosecutors charged 20-year-old Emma Adams with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence, and abandoning a corpse. A video link from the Boone County Jail showed Adams refusing to appear before a judge. Adams...
KOMU
Audrain County man admits to rape of 13-year-old runaway
ST. LOUIS - A Mexico, Missouri man faces a minimum of 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas. Jacob Burney, 24, pleaded guilty to transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal...
KOMU
Suspect in 1984 rape and attempted murder case pleads not guilty
BOONE COUNTY - The suspect in a 1984 rape and attempted murder case appeared virtually in Boone County court Friday for a formal arraignment. James Frederick Wilson, 59, waived his arraignment and pleaded not guilty to forcible rape with a weapon and first-degree assault with a deadly weapon. Judge Brouck...
KOMU
Columbia woman accused of stabbing man, burning his body pleads not guilty
BOONE COUNTY − The Columbia woman accused of stabbing a man and burning his body appeared virtually in Boone County court Friday after she "refused" to show up for a scheduled arraignment Thursday. Emma Adams, 20, waived her formal arraignment and pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, armed criminal...
kjluradio.com
One person dead, another arrested after Saturday afternoon shooting in Jefferson City
One person is arrested for a weekend murder in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department reports officers were called Saturday, around noon, to the intersection of Broadway and Atchison Streets to investigate a disturbance involving gunshots. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old Jefferson City resident suffering from a...
krcgtv.com
Man arrested in St. Louis in connection to December shots fired incident
ST. LOUIS — A man was arrested Thursday in connection to a shots fired incident with injury that happened December 19, 2022 in Columbia. According to a release from the Columbia Police Department, at 8:45 a.m., officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Terrance Andra Johnson Jr, 27, of Columbia.
kjluradio.com
Juvenile arrested for making social media threat against Callaway County school
School will be in session today following a social media threat last night in Kingdom City. The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office reports it was contacted just before 11 p.m. last night about a threat of violence toward the North Callaway High School via social media. A criminal investigation was initiated, and a juvenile suspect had been arrested around midnight. He was taken into custody, then turned over to juvenile authorities.
abc17news.com
Boone County parents concerned as student returns to high school after making threats
FLORENCE, Kentucky (WLWT) — A student in Boone County returns to the classroom after allegedly making death threats against his classmates. At a meeting on Thursday, parents pleaded with the Boone County Board of Education to overturn the decision. Deanne Corbin has students and children at Conner High School...
ktvo.com
2 northeast Missouri residents charged after found with 1 pound of meth
LINN COUNTY, Mo. — A traffic stop in northeast Missouri turned up more than a pound of methamphetamine and landed two area residents in jail. A Linn County sheriff's deputy pulled the suspects' car over last week because the plates did not match the vehicle. The defendants are Kyle...
kwos.com
CoMo murder suspect charged in stabbing death
A suspect accused in a grisly Columbia murder refuses to appear in court. 20 – year old Emma Adams is facing murder charges. She’s accused of stabbing a victim to death and attempting to burn the body in a fire pit in a Columbia neighborhood. Investigators says they found a bloody knife at the scene. Adams is in the Boone County Jail on an $1 – million bond.
kwos.com
CoMo police name man shot by officers
The Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was shot and killed in a standoff with Columbia police. Officers say 28-year old Jordan Pruyn was allegedly assaulting others before officers responded to Clark Lane, just west of Ballenger Lane around 1:15 p.m. yesterday Wednesday. Police chief Geoff Jones says Pruyn charged toward officers with a knife after barricading himself inside a mobile home for several hours. That’s when officers opened fire.
krcgtv.com
Juvenile in custody, accused of social media threat against North Callaway High School
A juvenile was taken into custody, accused of making a threat against North Callaway High School. In a Facebook post, Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism said the school district learned of the social media threat at 10:46 pm Thursday. District officials immediately contacted the sheriff's department. At 12:03 Friday morning,...
kjluradio.com
Bland man faces several felony charges after meth, 11 firearms are taken from his home
A Gasconade County man faces several felony charges after officers serve a search warrant at his home near Bland. The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office says deputies, along with the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, searched the home in the 4300 block of Highway B Tuesday. They found one ounce of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and 11 firearms.
Jefferson City woman charged following police chase
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City woman faces several charges after allegedly leading police on a vehicle chase throughout the city on Tuesday. Larhonda Bruce, 35, was charged with resisting arrest/traffic stop by fleeing and creating a substantial risk of injury, leaving the scene of an accident, exceeding the posted speed limit by 26 The post Jefferson City woman charged following police chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Moniteau County Sheriff’s investigating potential threat against California School
MONITEAU Co., Mo. (KMIZ) According to a social media post by the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement is investigating a potential threat against the California R-1 School District. On Wednesday night, law enforcement said they received information from the public of a possible threat and are investigating the situation. Sheriff's said they identified and The post Moniteau County Sheriff’s investigating potential threat against California School appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City Correctional Center inmate dies
The Missouri Department of Corrections said a 55-year-old inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center has died. Willie Gibbs was pronounced dead at Capital Region Medical Center Sunday at 11:41 am. The department said in a press release that Gibbs died of natural causes. Gibbs had been serving a 60-year...
krcgtv.com
Man dead after officer-involved shooting after standoff in Columbia
Columbia police said a man was shot and killed by officers during a standoff Wednesday. Police officials said officers shot 28-year-old Jordan Pruyn after he attacked them with a knife in the 4200 block of Clark Lane. Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said Pruyn barricaded himself inside a trailer and...
Comments / 0