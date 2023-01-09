School will be in session today following a social media threat last night in Kingdom City. The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office reports it was contacted just before 11 p.m. last night about a threat of violence toward the North Callaway High School via social media. A criminal investigation was initiated, and a juvenile suspect had been arrested around midnight. He was taken into custody, then turned over to juvenile authorities.

CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO