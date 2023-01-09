Read full article on original website
Fresh food at a hotel housing migrants is thrown in the trash because migrants won't eat itAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
In Queens, An NYPD officer jumped from a building and took his own life.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food every day because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Re-Opening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
rew-online.com
FirstService Residential Appointed Property Manager of The Axel at 545 Vanderbilt Avenue in Brooklyn
FirstService Residential, New York’s leading residential property management company, has been appointed manager for The Axel, a high-end rental tower in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill neighborhood. Located at 545 Vanderbilt Avenue, the 29-story building houses 284. apartments, 30,000 square feet of hotel-inspired amenity spaces, and 60,000 square feet of...
Energy company’s plan to place 150-ton batteries on Williamsburg rooftop ignites tenants’ fears
Microgrid has spent nearly $400,000 lobbying city officials to place the energy storage equipment on the roof of 315 Berry St. since 2020 Tenants say they are terrified of being "guinea pigs," but experts say the equipment is safer than e-bikes. [ more › ]
When Rent Prices Rose, This New Yorker Found a 320-Square-Foot Steal in Brooklyn
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Muralist and artist Maggie Antalek has been renting this 320-square-foot one-bedroom apartment in Brooklyn for six months. "This past spring, like many New Yorkers, I got the rug pulled out from under me and was forced to move out of an apartment I loved due to a drastic price increase ($1200 per month)."
rew-online.com
UAG Expands on Affordable Housing Portfolio with Groundbreaking of 13-12 Beach Channel Drive
Construction management firm Urban Atelier Group (UAG) is pleased to announce that they have broken ground on 13-12 Beach Channel Drive in Far Rockaway, Queens. Urban Atelier Group leads preconstruction and construction management services alongside Camber Property Group and BRC, with design led by Urban Architecture Initiative. The development will consist of an eight-story building with 146 affordable and supportive apartments, social service programming, and a community facility with various tenant amenities.
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Rosedale, Queens, where the properties are suburban but the taxes are not
The southeastern Queens community of Rosedale, where actors/brothers John and Nicholas Turturro grew up, speaks "city" with a distinct Long Island accent. Originally part of Springfield Gardens, it’s a transportation hub with highways and major thoroughfares in Queens and connectors to Nassau County. Francis Lewis Boulevard, the Cross Island Parkway, the Belt Parkway, Sunrise Highway, Conduit Avenue, and Merrick Boulevard run through it.
rew-online.com
L+M Development Partners, Triangle Equities and The Bluestone Organization Close $95.7 Million on Beach Green Dunes III
L+M Development Partners (L+M), in partnership with Triangle Equities and The Bluestone Organization, closed on $95.7 million in financing for Beach Green Dunes III, a mixed-use project in Far Rockaway, Queens today. The development will bring 146 affordable units, commercial and retail space, a community facility, and a new transit plaza to the Edgemere community. Financing was provided through tax-exempt bonds, subsidy loans from the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development and the New York City Housing Development Corporation, funding from Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and the New York City Council, along with low-income housing credits and energy tax credits. The project was designed by Bernheimer Architecture. Construction on the certified Passive House project will begin in the coming weeks, with an expected completion in 2024.
Brooklyn's greatest indoor amusement center opens.
Summary : There are more than 175 indoor amusement parks across the U.S., but New York City never had one until New Year's Eve. Owner Michael Karlewicz found 40,000 square feet to build an indoor playground in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The wait to enter spanned more than a city block.
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,036 a month in affordable housing lottery
Brooklyn apartment rents may be down a bit from their recent all-time highs, but they are still stratospheric. According to online rental platform Zumper, as of January 7, 2023, the average monthly rent for a studio apartment in Brooklyn was $3,250. Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment was $3,595.
Brooklyn teen finding business success with her own sneaker line
Manhattan restaurant sues NYC for $615,000 over destruction of outdoor dining shed
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) —- An East Village restaurant filed a $615,000 lawsuit against New York City and the Department of Transportation Thursday after its outdoor dining shed was destroyed. The dining shed, which cost $90,000, was torn down in October, Mimi Blitz, co-owner of Pinky’s Space, located near East First Street and First Avenue, […]
Mayor Adams unveils plans to turn NYC offices into 20,000 new apartments
Adams' proposals come as the pandemic has changed work policies, with people adopting hybrid working schedule The office conversion plan is a key component of the mayor and governor’s ambitious housing development goals. [ more › ]
brickunderground.com
Need to rent in NYC? Here's what to do before you even start looking at apartments
You’ve decided to move to New York City—congrats! Now you need a place to live. First-time and even seasoned renters will benefit from a refresher on how to get ready to land a rental apartment in the city. After all, the rental market here is tricky—some savvy preparation can help you beat the competition.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: NYC thieves steal $2 million worth of fine jewelry in under a minute
A gang of masked thieves stole up to $2 million worth of high-end jewelry on Sunday during a smash-and-grab heist in New York City. The crime occurred around 5 p.m. at Facets Fine Jewelry in Park Slope, Brooklyn, while shoppers and employees were still in the store, according to a report.
norwoodnews.org
Parkchester: Building Applications Filed with DOB for 7-Story, Mixed-Use Building at 2039 Westchester Ave
Building applications have been filed with NYC Department of Buildings (DOB) for a new, 7-story, mixed-use building at 2039 Westchester Avenue in the Parkchester section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Located between Pugsley Avenue and Olmstead Avenue, the lot is within walking distance of the Castle Hill Avenue subway station, serviced by the 6 train. Jai Patel of PHG Construction Corp. is listed as the owner behind the applications, according to YIMBY.
bkreader.com
Since Getting His First Camera, This Flatbush Resident Has Kept a Promise: to Document ‘Our Stuff’
In his Flatbush apartment, Chicago-born Bob Gore prepares for an upcoming exhibit and promotes his latest book “Know Justice, Know Peace: Black Lives Matter (BLM) New York City Protest Photos 2020.”. In 1964 as a teen, Gore participated in a demonstration organized by ministerial leaders of Chicago’s Westside Warren...
Brooklyn teen launches her own sneaker line
fox5ny.com
Boy beaten unconscious in NYC sneaker robbery
NEW YORK - A 16-year-old boy was beaten into unconsciousness on a Manhattan street by a group who stole his Air Jordan sneakers. The NYPD says it happened around 9:15 p.m. last Saturday in front of a McDonald's at 3543 Broadway in Hamilton Heights. The group walked up to the...
fox5ny.com
VIDEO: Smash-and-grab robbers snag $2M in jewels at NYC store
NEW YORK - Masked thieves made off with up to $2 million in jewelry in a quick smash-and-grab robbery at a high-end Brooklyn boutique. The trio went into Facets Jewelry in the Park Slope neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. A video showed one of them smashing display cases with hammers as...
New York Mega Millions players win $3M, $1M, but still no jackpot
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Even though the jackpot went unclaimed in Tuesday night’s massive Mega Millions drawing, allowing the top prize to roll from $1.1 billion to $1.35 billion, New York still won big. A ticket sold in Orange County’s Newburgh was good for $3 million, while another sold in Manhattan snagged $1 million, according […]
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Homeless Services Employee, Tonya Simmons, 47, Arrested
On Monday, January 09, 2023, at 2124 hours, the following 47-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 48th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Tonya Simmons. NYC Department of Homeless Services. Charges:. menacing;. criminal possession of a weapon. The investigation remains ongoing.
