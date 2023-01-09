L+M Development Partners (L+M), in partnership with Triangle Equities and The Bluestone Organization, closed on $95.7 million in financing for Beach Green Dunes III, a mixed-use project in Far Rockaway, Queens today. The development will bring 146 affordable units, commercial and retail space, a community facility, and a new transit plaza to the Edgemere community. Financing was provided through tax-exempt bonds, subsidy loans from the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development and the New York City Housing Development Corporation, funding from Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and the New York City Council, along with low-income housing credits and energy tax credits. The project was designed by Bernheimer Architecture. Construction on the certified Passive House project will begin in the coming weeks, with an expected completion in 2024.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO