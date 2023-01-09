ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Unattended air fryer leads to house fire in Beaver County

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j0L4w_0k7yehC400

CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Firefighters in Beaver County had to put out flames inside a home after an air fryer caught on fire and began to spread.

Chippewa Volunteer Fire Department was called to the Highland Meadows neighborhood for reports of a house fire at around 8:30 p.m. Friday night.

The owner of the house had returned and noticed the house was full of smoke. They rescued a family pet and then called 911.

Emergency crews said the fire started with an air fryer that was plugged in but not in use. Firefighters say there are no active recalls from air fryer manufacturers at this time but they have seen many reports related to fires started by unattended air fryers.

A firefighter made entry to the kitchen after putting out a fire in a small room on the home’s basement level.

Firefighters said the fire remained mostly contained to the kitchen. They believe the fire’s spread was limited because the door was closed and it limited the amount of oxygen able to keep the flames alive.

The Chippewa Volunteer Fire Department reminds everyone to close their bedroom doors when they go to bed and to make sure they unplug air fryers that are not in use.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bkaMB_0k7yehC400

RAW: Emergency crews battle flames at apartment building in Allegheny County RAW: Emergency crews battle flames at apartment building in Allegheny County

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

Related
wdadradio.com

BLAIRSVILLE, BLACK LICK FIRE DEPARTMENTS CALLED OUT FOR VEHICLE FIRE

Fire crews from Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were on the scene early this morning for a vehicle fire. Firefighters were dispatched at 2:09 this morning according to Indiana County 911 to a location in the westbound lanes of Route 22. Black Lick fire officials say the incident was near the intersection of 22 and Lintner Road, as a tractor trailer’s wheels reportedly caught fire. When crews arrived, they found no fire, and determined that hot brakes and a blown tire on the trailer were the cause of the fire.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Firefighters say plugged in air fryer caught fire in Chippewa Township home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Firefighters say an air fryer caught on fire while it was plugged in, but not in use, at a home in Beaver County.The fire started around 8:30 p.m. on Friday in a home in the Highland Meadows neighborhood in Chippewa Township. No one was home when it started, but the homeowner came back to the smoke detectors going off and got their pet out.Firefighters found the fire in a small room in the basement."A major factor in this particular fire being contained was the fact that the door to the room was closed, limiting the fires access to 'oxygen. This simple act, prevented the fire from growing and potentially involving the entire home," firefighters said on Facebook. "Please remember to close your bedroom doors when going to bed. It could save your life!"There are no active recalls for the air fryer, but firefighters recommend keeping air fryers unplugged when not in use and away from any other heat source.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Family displaced after fire consumes Canonsburg house

CANONSBURG, Pa. — A family is displaced after their Canonsburg home caught fire Tuesday evening. Sky 4 over the scene saw heavy smoke and flames shooting out from a house near Dawson Street and Valley Road. Several fire departments had responded, shutting down the road leading to the house.
CANONSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Driver flown to hospital after Westmoreland County crash

A serious crash sent one person to the hospital in Washington Township, Westmoreland County. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Route 380 and Old Greensburg Road. An SUV went off the road, took out a guardrail and flipped over into a creek, police said. The driver...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Man gets arm stuck in machine at mine

A coal miner was injured after he got his arm stuck in a machine in a Pennsylvania mine. ABC News Partner WTAE says a 22 year-old-man in Donegal Township, Westmoreland County was sent flown to a hospital. The incident happened at the Rustic Ridge Mine in Donegal Township about a mile underground according to WTAE. […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Elderly couple alerted to house fire by their dog

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) An elderly couple on Elm Street in Martins Ferry say they owe their lives to their little dog, who woke them when their house was on fire in the middle of the night. Daisy, a Yorkie, is a service dog who alerts Bob Rodgers when his wife, Donna, is about to […]
MARTINS FERRY, OH
wpxz1041fm.com

PARKER MAN DIES IN PAINT TOWNSHIP VEHICLE CRASH

A 19 year old man from Parker was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Paint Township yesterday morning. Pennsylvania State Police in Clarion say the crash occurred around quarter until 7 a.m. when Jerry Fair pulled out of a parking lot and onto route 66 in front of a tractor trailer that was traveling north. The International Harvester impacted Fair’s Subaru on the driver’s side, leading to the fatality.
PARKER, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man flown to hospital after arm gets caught in machinery at Donegal mine

DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was injured Monday night when his arm became trapped in a mining machine at the Rustic Ridge mine in Donegal Township, Westmoreland County. Our partners at the Trib report that emergency crews were called to the mine on County Line Road shortly after 9 p.m. for a report that a 22-year-old worker’s arm was caught in a machine about a mile underground.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Warren family safe after Monday morning fire

The Warren Fire Department responded to a fire on the 800 block of Swallow Street Monday morning. Around 4:50 a.m., crews found flames coming from the second floor of the home. Everyone in the house made it safely outside. According to the Warren Professional Fire Fighters Local 204 Facebook "...
WARREN, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
115K+
Followers
143K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy