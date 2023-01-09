ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school girls basketball: Parkway, Benton, Haughton post 1-5A victories

The Parkway Lady Panthers, Benton Lady Tigers and Haughton Lady Bucs won District 1-5A games Tuesday night. Parkway defeated Airline 75-46 at Airline, Benton downed Captain Shreve 51-24 at Benton and Haughton topped Southwood 51-33 at Haughton. In the other 1-5A game, Natchitoches Central defeated Byrd 59-46. Defending champion Parkway...
HAUGHTON, LA
High school soccer: (Updated) Parkway boys and girls, Haughton boys get district wins; Bossier boys’ winning streak reaches 14

The Parkway boys and girls and Haughton boys won District 1-II matches Tuesday night. The Panthers defeated Minden 7-3 at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium. The Lady Panthers defeated Huntington 9-0 at Cargill Park. The Bucs downed Huntington 8-0 at Cargill. In a non-district boys match, Bossier defeated...
HAUGHTON, LA
LSU Health Shreveport Receives Continued Accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education

LSU Health Shreveport (LSUHS) has received continued accreditation with no citations from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME). The ACGME is an independent organization that sets and monitors professional education standards essential in preparing physicians to deliver safe, high-quality medical care and oversees the accreditation of residency and fellowship programs in the United States. Residency and fellowship, or graduate medical education (GME), refers to the period of education and training in a particular specialty or subspecialty after a physician’s graduation from medical school.
SHREVEPORT, LA
BOSSIER CHAMBER ANNOUNCES 2022 BUSINESS AND BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR WINNERS

On Tuesday, January 10, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce honored top business and community. leaders at the 75th Annual Gala, celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Bossier Chamber. The event kicked off with a cocktail hour prior to the program and hosted hundreds of business professionals at the Bossier Civic Center for their largest networking event, presented by Barksdale Federal Credit Union.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
Bossier City Police Corporal receives national certification for emergency management training

Today, Bossier City Police Cpl. George Fanning received a national certification for extensive emergency management training and experience in response to multiple types of natural and other disasters. Col. Gene Barattini, Military Emergency Management Academy State Director, presented Cpl. Fanning with the Military Emergency Management Specialist (MEMS) badge, the first...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
BCPD investigates complaint of peace officer impersonation

In November 2022, Bossier City Police received a complaint regarding an incident that took place at a business in the 3100 block of Airline Drive. The complaint alleged that an individual in an unmarked police model SUV identified himself as a police officer after he became involved in a disagreement that took place in the business’ parking lot.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
BOSSIER CITY COUNCIL REDUCES PUBLIC TRANSIT BUDGET FOR 2023

During the Tuesday, January 10, 2023 Bossier City Council Meeting, council members voted in one reading to reduce SporTran’s budget for 2023. The annual public transit budget for the City was approximately $900,000 until this. week. The new budget is $500,000 per year. SporTran leadership was notified of. the...
BOSSIER CITY, LA

