LSU Health Shreveport (LSUHS) has received continued accreditation with no citations from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME). The ACGME is an independent organization that sets and monitors professional education standards essential in preparing physicians to deliver safe, high-quality medical care and oversees the accreditation of residency and fellowship programs in the United States. Residency and fellowship, or graduate medical education (GME), refers to the period of education and training in a particular specialty or subspecialty after a physician’s graduation from medical school.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO