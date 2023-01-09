Read full article on original website
bossierpress.com
High school girls basketball: Parkway, Benton, Haughton post 1-5A victories
The Parkway Lady Panthers, Benton Lady Tigers and Haughton Lady Bucs won District 1-5A games Tuesday night. Parkway defeated Airline 75-46 at Airline, Benton downed Captain Shreve 51-24 at Benton and Haughton topped Southwood 51-33 at Haughton. In the other 1-5A game, Natchitoches Central defeated Byrd 59-46. Defending champion Parkway...
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Parkway edges Airline; PCA’s Pittman gets 200th victory
The Parkway Panthers edged the Airline Vikings 68-66 in a District 1-5A game Tuesday night at Airline,. In the other 1-5A games involving parish teams, Benton fell to Captain Shreve 61-40 at Benton and Haughton lost to Southwood 69-45 at Haughton. In the other 1-5A game, Natchitoches Central nipped Byrd...
bossierpress.com
High school soccer: (Updated) Parkway boys and girls, Haughton boys get district wins; Bossier boys’ winning streak reaches 14
The Parkway boys and girls and Haughton boys won District 1-II matches Tuesday night. The Panthers defeated Minden 7-3 at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium. The Lady Panthers defeated Huntington 9-0 at Cargill Park. The Bucs downed Huntington 8-0 at Cargill. In a non-district boys match, Bossier defeated...
bossierpress.com
High school wrestling: Benton defeats Airline in dual meet; Parkway a winner last week
The Benton Tigers defeated the Airline Vikings 45-24 in a dual match Tuesday night at Airline. Benton’s winners were Kolin Giles (120), Jack McGuire (126), Mohammed Jamhour (138), Andrew Morse (145), Brayden Lowrery (152), Cooper Reagan (160), Aiden Woods (170), Luke Campbell (182) and Myuan Carey (285). Airline’s winners...
bossierpress.com
LSU Health Shreveport Receives Continued Accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education
LSU Health Shreveport (LSUHS) has received continued accreditation with no citations from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME). The ACGME is an independent organization that sets and monitors professional education standards essential in preparing physicians to deliver safe, high-quality medical care and oversees the accreditation of residency and fellowship programs in the United States. Residency and fellowship, or graduate medical education (GME), refers to the period of education and training in a particular specialty or subspecialty after a physician’s graduation from medical school.
bossierpress.com
BOSSIER CHAMBER ANNOUNCES 2022 BUSINESS AND BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR WINNERS
On Tuesday, January 10, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce honored top business and community. leaders at the 75th Annual Gala, celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Bossier Chamber. The event kicked off with a cocktail hour prior to the program and hosted hundreds of business professionals at the Bossier Civic Center for their largest networking event, presented by Barksdale Federal Credit Union.
bossierpress.com
Bossier City Police Corporal receives national certification for emergency management training
Today, Bossier City Police Cpl. George Fanning received a national certification for extensive emergency management training and experience in response to multiple types of natural and other disasters. Col. Gene Barattini, Military Emergency Management Academy State Director, presented Cpl. Fanning with the Military Emergency Management Specialist (MEMS) badge, the first...
bossierpress.com
UNITED WAY RECEIVES $25,000 FROM RAYMOND JAMES IN SUPPORT OF THE IMAGINATION LIBRARY
United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA) has been awarded a $25,000 sponsorship from investment banking company Raymond James in support of United Way’s educational program, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Studies show that 50 percent of children in Northwest Louisiana enter kindergarten without the tools they need to be...
bossierpress.com
BCPD investigates complaint of peace officer impersonation
In November 2022, Bossier City Police received a complaint regarding an incident that took place at a business in the 3100 block of Airline Drive. The complaint alleged that an individual in an unmarked police model SUV identified himself as a police officer after he became involved in a disagreement that took place in the business’ parking lot.
bossierpress.com
BOSSIER CITY COUNCIL REDUCES PUBLIC TRANSIT BUDGET FOR 2023
During the Tuesday, January 10, 2023 Bossier City Council Meeting, council members voted in one reading to reduce SporTran’s budget for 2023. The annual public transit budget for the City was approximately $900,000 until this. week. The new budget is $500,000 per year. SporTran leadership was notified of. the...
