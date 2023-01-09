Capaccio: Arrow Up/Arrow Down: Patriots at Bills

The Buffalo Bills defeated the New England Patriots 35-23 on Sunday. It was their seventh win in a row, secured the second-overall seed in the AFC playoffs, and knocked the Patriots out of postseason contention.

Other win means I get to start with my Arrows Up again

ARROW UP

• Nyheim Hines

It was unbelievable start to an emotional week when Hines took the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown. Then he did it again, returning another kickoff 101 yards for a score. Hines finished the game with 235 yards in returns for an average of 58.8 yards per return.

• Coaching staff

Given the emotional events of the past week, the fact the Bills already had a short week, then even more abbreviated due to the situation, the coaching staff deserves a lot of credit for having their team ready to play both emotionally, as well as with a gameplan in hand.

• WR Stefon Diggs

Diggs had his first 100-yard game since Week 10, grabbing 7 passes for 104 yards, including a big 49-yard touchdown.

• 3 interceptions!

The Bills defense grabbed three interceptions for the first time since November 14 of last season, and took the ball away three times in any capacity for just the second time this season.

• LB Matt Milano

Milano had a key interception in the fourth quarter, had two other pass breakups, and finished with eight total tackles.

• LB Tremaine Edmunds

Edmunds also had an interception, added three pass breakups, a quarterback hurry, and finished with seven total tackles.

• DE Gregory Rousseau

Rousseau sacked Patriots quarterback Mac Jones on the very first series and finished with five total tackles, and a quarterback hurry.

• QB Josh Allen

Allen didn’t have a spectacular game, but his numbers were very good, throwing for 254 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 16 yards for a 270 yard day. And his deep ball was on target for two huge touchdowns.

• Third down offense and defense

The Bills were 7-of-12 for 58.3% on third down. The Patriots were 4-of-13, only 30.8%.

• Red zone defense

The Patriots made it inside the Bills 20-yard line four times, but only came away with two touchdowns (50%).

• Big-play passing game

The Bills got back to their big-play passing game, scoring on touchdowns of 49 yards to Stefon Diggs and 42 yards to John Brown.

• Penalties

The Bills committed only two accepted penalties for only 20 yards.

ARROW DOWN

• Pass rush

The Bills sacked MacJones on the first series. After that they didn’t generate much of pass rush most of the game and wound up with just the one sack.

• Long drives allowed

The Patriots scored three touchdowns. They came on drives of 74 yards, another 74 yards, and 90 yards. Each one of those drives was at least eight plays long.

• WR Gabe Davis

Davis was targeted ten times, but only had three catches. Some were no fault of his own, but one was a touchdown he should have had but didn’t come up with in the end zone.

• Three turnovers…..two in red zones

The Bills turned the ball over three times. One came on a fumble by Devin Singletary at their own 9-yard line. The other was an interception thrown by Josh Allen at the Patriots 15-yard line in a tie game. That led to New England taking the lead. A third came with 8:34 remaining in the game when Taiwan Jones had a punted ball go off his foot, allowing the Patriots to recover at the Bills 35 yard line.

