ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGR550

Capaccio: Arrow Up/Arrow Down: Patriots at Bills

By Sal Capaccio
WGR550
WGR550
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28YoO1_0k7yceKd00

The Buffalo Bills defeated the New England Patriots 35-23 on Sunday. It was their seventh win in a row, secured the second-overall seed in the AFC playoffs, and knocked the Patriots out of postseason contention.

Other win means I get to start with my Arrows Up again

ARROW UP

Nyheim Hines

It was unbelievable start to an emotional week when Hines took the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown.  Then he did it again, returning another kickoff 101 yards for a score.  Hines finished the game with 235 yards in returns for an average of 58.8 yards per return.

Coaching staff

Given the emotional events of the past week, the fact the Bills already had a short week, then even more abbreviated due to the situation, the coaching staff deserves a lot of credit for having their team ready to play both emotionally, as well as with a gameplan in hand.

WR Stefon Diggs

Diggs had his first 100-yard game since Week 10, grabbing 7 passes for 104 yards, including a big 49-yard touchdown.

3 interceptions!

The Bills defense grabbed three interceptions for the first time since November 14 of last season, and took the ball away three times in any capacity for just the second time this season.

LB Matt Milano

Milano had a key interception in the fourth quarter, had two other pass breakups, and finished with eight total tackles.

LB Tremaine Edmunds

Edmunds also had an interception, added three pass breakups, a quarterback hurry, and finished with seven total tackles.

DE Gregory Rousseau

Rousseau sacked Patriots quarterback Mac Jones on the very first series and finished with five total tackles, and a quarterback hurry.

QB Josh Allen

Allen didn’t have a spectacular game, but his numbers were very good, throwing for 254 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 16 yards for a 270 yard day. And his deep ball was on target for two huge touchdowns.

Third down offense and defense

The Bills were 7-of-12 for 58.3% on third down.  The Patriots were 4-of-13, only 30.8%.

Red zone defense

The Patriots made it inside the Bills 20-yard line four times, but only came away with two touchdowns (50%).

Big-play passing game

The Bills got back to their big-play passing game, scoring on touchdowns of 49 yards to Stefon Diggs and 42 yards to John Brown.

Penalties

The Bills committed only two accepted penalties for only 20 yards.

ARROW DOWN

Pass rush

The Bills sacked MacJones on the first series.  After that they didn’t generate much of pass rush most of the game and wound up with just the one sack.

• Long drives allowed

The Patriots scored three touchdowns.  They came on drives of 74 yards, another 74 yards, and 90 yards.  Each one of those drives was at least eight plays long.

• WR Gabe Davis

Davis was targeted ten times, but only had three catches.  Some were no fault of his own, but one was a touchdown he should have had but didn’t come up with in the end zone.

• Three turnovers…..two in red zones

The Bills turned the ball over three times. One came on a fumble by Devin Singletary at their own 9-yard line. The other was an interception thrown by Josh Allen at the Patriots 15-yard line in a tie game. That led to New England taking the lead. A third came with 8:34 remaining in the game when Taiwan Jones had a punted ball go off his foot, allowing the Patriots to recover at the Bills 35 yard line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XYnft_0k7yceKd00
Photo credit outlet liquor

Follow me on Twitter @SalSports

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

John Harbaugh fires back at Bengals’ accusations of Ravens’ dirty tactics

John Harbaugh responded to the Cincinnati Bengals accusations of the Baltimore Ravens utilizing dirty tactics in Week 18, per Jamison Hensley. “I studied the game really closely,” Harbaugh said. “It’s clear our players played a clean game, as they always do. Millions of fans watched the game as well, and they saw the same thing. So, I would just say let them be the judges.”
BALTIMORE, MD
New York Post

Damar Hamlin’s inspirational late-night text to Bills teammates: ‘Thinking about y’all’

After an emotional stretch for the Bills, they entered the weekend with an uplifting message from safety Damar Hamlin. In the early hours of Saturday morning — 2:31 a.m. to be exact, Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White said — Hamlin sent players a text from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center: “I’m thinking about y’all. I’m sorry that I did that to y’all.” “For him to check on us when he’s the person going through what he’s going through, that just shows what type of person he is for him to check on us in a situation like that, when he’s the one...
Yardbarker

Bills QB Josh Allen Wins Weekly Award, Preps for Dolphins

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named the NFL's FedEx Air Player of the Week for his Week 18 performance against the New England Patriots, the league announced Wednesday. As voted on by the fans, Allen beat out Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

NFL’s handling of Damar Hamlin game called into question again in damning new report

More news continues to filter out from the fallout of Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s scary collapse last Monday, and the more we learn, the worse it looks for the NFL. A damning ESPN report published Monday night, exactly a week after Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Bengals, documented the confusion that ensued in the following minutes – with mixed messaging coming from the league that eventually forced the teams to take action when no one else would. “The ambulance left the field … and it was crystal clear from everyone’s perspective that we could not...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs headline nine Bills who will determine playoff fate

The Buffalo Bills have enjoyed yet another successful regular season. But now, it's a win-or-go-home tournament. And the prize is a Super Bowl trophy, which has eluded this franchise throughout its history. Quarterback Josh Allen and his crew of insanely talented Bills have as good a chance as any team to walk away with a ring.
BUFFALO, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Bills Stadium Chanting ‘Hamlin’ Will Give You The Chills

Yesterday was incredible. You could not have written the story of the Buffalo Bills game any better. Especially in the beginning. It was the first game the Buffalo Bills have played since Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin was critically injured on Monday Night Football. It has been absolutely humbling, not to...
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid

Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: Football World Furious With National Title Game Photo

Ahead of tonight's College Football Playoff National Championship Game at SoFi Stadium in California, a photo has been going viral that has fans absolutely fuming. College football insider Josh Pate took to Twitter this morning to reveal a "Tailgating Prohibited" sign placed outside of SoFi Stadium. It was reported over the weekend that tailgating would not be allowed for the game, but chances are not everyone got the memo.
CALIFORNIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills vs. Dolphins: Wednesday injury reports

LB Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand) OL Liam Eichenberg (hand) RB Raheem Mostert (thumb) OL Brandon Shell (knee/ankle) QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee/right finger) FB Alec Ingold (thumb) LB Jaelan Phillips (toe/wrist) WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle) WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip/groin) RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (illness) Full practice. CB...
The Daily Advance

These stats will blow your mind

I wanted to share with you this week a few things I heard recently on the Dan Le Batard show with Stugotz podcast. I have mentioned their show a few times in columns, including crediting them with helping me get through a very challenging pandemic. A few of the things I wanted to share were stats, offered by one of their interns. This particular intern is well known for being Regis Philbin’s son-in-law and providing some really mind blowing statistics. ...
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
993
Followers
4K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550

Comments / 0

Community Policy