Dodgers: 'Wouldn't Surprise' Chris Taylor Seeing Justin Turner as LA Manager

Dodgers utility All-Star believes Justin Turner will return to L.A. in a big way

It's hard to believe that Justin Turner will not don the Dodger blue this upcoming season. After nine unforgettable seasons in Los Angeles, Turner will head to Beantown and become a Red Sox.

J.T. is one of the first people you would think of when talking about the Dodgers of recent memory, and there is no doubt Turner will be remembered as a Dodger.

Our friends over at Dodgers Nation interviewed Dodgers utility All-Star Chris Taylor and was asked if he sees Turner as a part of the dodgers organization in the future, specifically as the Dodgers manager, and CT3 believes that is likely to happen.

"We've said that, the same thing. It wouldn't surprise me at all to see J.T. head into coaching and be a big league manager. And, of course, I feel like it would be for the Dodgers."

That would be something to see, wouldn't it? To eventually have a Dodger favorite, an all-time Dodger, lead the charge in the future. Justin is a class act; he has so much knowledge and has passed it on to many youngsters who have been a part of the Dodgers clubhouse.

J.T. is respected throughout the league and the Dodgers organization, and I'm sure he'll make a fantastic manager one day if he chooses to.

Even though Turner bounced around with other teams before his time with the Dodgers and is now a Red Sox, he will always be known as a Dodger.

His impact in L.A. is second to none, and we hope he makes his way back to the Dodgers organization.

Charity Event

Chris is on the media trail promoting his upcoming "Driving For Hope" golf event at TopGolf in El Segundo. CT and his wife Mary along with the CT3 Foundation are hosting the first L.A. edition of his annual charity golf event. Proceeds benefit Children's Hospital Los Angeles supporting children battling cancer and other life-altering illnesses.

Tickets are still available here for the Thursday, January 12 event. For those that cannot attend, there will be an online auction running along with the event. Details on their site.