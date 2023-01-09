Paul Klee: How Russell Wilson guides the Broncos to the playoffs in 2024

Stick with Russell Wilson. Don't hide those No. 3 jerseys... yet. Stand by your quarterback.

One, you don’t have a choice. Two, what went down Sunday afternoon at Empower Field at Mile High in the Broncos’ 31-28 win over the L.A. Chargers showed Russ can, in fact, lead the Broncos to the playoffs in 2024.

No, I’m not crazy. Read on.

“We found an identity,” Wilson said. Well, he said a lot. Russ went on and on, and the sheer length of these Russell Wilson press conferences must change, too. More on that later.

But he made some good points, and so did Jerry Rosburg, the interim coach. Wilson pointed out how the Broncos were 4-11, severely out of the playoff conversation, and played their best ball over the final two games — Sunday in a solid ‘W,’ the week prior in a narrow ‘L’ at Kansas City.

That sticktoitness says something: “What was great was guys kept fighting,” as Wilson said.

The previous Broncos didn’t keep fighting. They fought over the first flight to Cancun. The 2021 Broncos closed with four straight losses. They didn’t keep fighting in 2020, either. They closed with three straight Ls. The Broncos on Sunday not only kept fighting, they did the unthinkable: 471 total yards on offense, the most total yards by a Broncos offense in seven years — Jan. 3, 2016, a team that had Peyton Manning at quarterback and, later on, sparkly Super Bowl 50 rings on their fingers.

“It’s unfortunate we weren’t able to find catch that identity early on,” Wilson said.

Yeah, no kidding. Until the last two games, this season was a nap. It was an angry nap — anger from the fans who booed the home team at every home game until Sunday, angry when Mike Purcell screamed at Wilson, angry enough the new owner fired the coach after Week 16.

Then the interim coach, Rosburg, fired two more coaches. Right, Rosburg. How about Rosburg, who was "sitting on a dock" when the Broncos requested his services? The 67-year-old seized his moment in the spotlight, and when (not if!) the Broncos make the playoffs a year from now, Rob Walton and Greg Penner need to make sure he’s in the owner’s suite sipping a cold one.

“They (the players) took it upon themselves to change (the culture),” Rosburg said Sunday.

As for the 89-yard scoring drive that sealed the victory over the Chargers, Rosburg said, “That’s indicative of a team that’s got the guts to win.”

So what happened? What happened to turn the Broncos from the worst offense in team history to an offense that averaged 27.5 points over the final two games — against two playoff teams? What happened that turned my opinion general manager George Paton made the worst move in franchise history to believing the Broncos can be a playoff team next season?

Humility happened, and humility needs to keep happening. Russ arrived in Colorado talking about championships when the Broncos hadn’t sniffed the playoffs in six years. Courtland Sutton was out here yapping about Super Bowl parades when he hasn’t won a thing in the NFL. The Broncos got kicked around, dropped back down to earth… and they responded with fight.

“This season has been a really humbling year,” Wilson admitted.

Another thing happened: the Broncos could have sniffed (but not made) the playoffs this year if Penner and Co. had fired Nathaniel Hackett way back when. Think about it: the Broncos were 2-5 and the Jags were 2-5 when the pair played in London. Guess who’s the No. 4 seed in the AFC now?

The Jags play the Chargers next weekend. The Broncos get to watch on their big screens.

“When you want to climb a mountain,” Wilson said, “you've got to be willing to fall some.”

Next up is a coaching search, “a critical moment for us all,” Wilson said. He has history with the three candidates perceived as the best bets: Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh and Dan Quinn.

On Payton, Wilson said: “One of the world’s best” coaches, and the pair shared quality time at the Pro Bowl with Wilson’s good bud Drew Brees.

On Harbaugh, Wilson said: “I don’t know him personally,” but they faced off in some fierce battles in the NFC West when Harbaugh was a 49er and Wilson was a Seahawk.

On Quinn, Wilson said: “Amazing person, amazing soul.”

The most important thing that happened, though, was the interim coach didn’t elevate the quarterback above the other 52 players. Under Rosburg, Wilson had to be one of the guys, not The Guy.

Can Wilson be the nine-time Pro Bowler he was in Seattle? Doubt it. Can't run like he did and there are too many options on the AFC. Plus, the prediction here is Tom Brady to the Raiders.

There’s another one.

Can Wilson be a winning quarterback on a playoff team as soon as next season? No doubt. If the Broncos hire Harbaugh or Payton, commit serious resources to the offensive line and make Wilson a passenger instead of the driver, the Broncos should be in the playoff conversation.

The Broncos scored seven touchdowns in January — more than they scored in September, October or November. They “found an identity,” as Wilson put it, and it was a winning one.

Now about those press conferences. Have you been to a wedding where the bridesmaid speech goes 20 minutes too long? Sunday night, Wilson preached for 28 minutes, 38 seconds, and no football player this side of Peyton Manning needs to talk that long. It’s important, too.

It’s important because the '23 Broncos (the ones who can go to the playoffs) must show, not tell.

Hire Harbaugh or Payton. Stay humble after being humbled.

“Next year at this point in time we’ll be talking about who we’ll be facing in the first round of the playoffs,” safety Justin Simmons promised.

OK, this is going to be harder than I thought.