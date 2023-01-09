ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Fans fall victim to ticket scams leading up Jaguars game

By Logan MacDonald, Action News Jax
 3 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars fans are on the lookout for game tickets after entering the Playoffs for the first time since 2017 after being the Tennessee Titans Saturday night, but they should also look out for possible scammers preying on their anticipation.

One viewer called in and tipped off Action News Jax that this past week that while attempting to buy tickets from what seemed like a seller on Facebook, they were blocked once they sent the money.

Another viewer emailed in this same complaint, stating they got scammed on over $1,000 worth of tickets on SeatGeek.

After the viewer stated says she paid in full for the tickets, the order simply said “confirming with the seller,” and then she allegedly never received the tickets.

We spoke to jaguars fans earlier tonight who say they try to avoid getting scammed by sticking to verified ticket sellers instead of buying them on Facebook, in order to avoid scams.

“Yeah, I probably wouldn’t buy tickets on Facebook just for that reason, not knowing if they’re legit,” one fan told Action News Jax.

Another Jags fan, Charles Bush said that it is a real concern and that he thinks it’s important to be careful where you buy tickets from.

“Well, you just have to use good judgment and get it from a reputable source. So, it’s really good to be on the lookout for particular scams. And just get your tickets from the right place” Charles stated.

Buying from a reputable source is one of the many tips given by the Better Business Bureau in regard to avoiding scams when tickets for the big game.

Some of the other tips include using a payment method that comes with some sort of purchase protection, buying directly from the venue itself, and knowing the refund policy for your tickets in case you do fall victim to a scammer.

The final idea is to research the business on the Better Business Burau website directly to learn more information.

This may make the difference between getting into the big game, and getting scammed.

