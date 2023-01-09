Read full article on original website
Stanford Daily
Finding my pride
Red, orange, yellow, blue — it has an ever-changing hue. Like an intricate canvas, detailed forms danced and flew. Until the storm raged like a bull, and they withdrew. Now, the morose rain permeates the air and the winds wail in despair. Nose chapped and cheeks slapped by its...
The future is scary
Right now, there’s this entire stretch before me called my sophomore year of college, and everything feels uncertain. I am staring down the path leading into the future and I can’t see through the fog. And that just fills me with anxiety. I’m writing this as a sort...
