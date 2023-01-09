ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Stanford Daily

Finding my pride

Red, orange, yellow, blue — it has an ever-changing hue. Like an intricate canvas, detailed forms danced and flew. Until the storm raged like a bull, and they withdrew. Now, the morose rain permeates the air and the winds wail in despair. Nose chapped and cheeks slapped by its...
The Independent

Skinamarink: The experimental horror being called the ‘scariest film ever made’

Horror fans have a new contender for “scariest film ever” on their hands.Each new year sees the release of a bunch of buzzy new titles hoping to be met with acclaim and approval from fans of the genre.In the last five years, films that generated word-of-mouth excitement ahead of being unveiled included Ari Aster’s Hereditary, Dashcam in 2021 and, last year, Terrifier 2.Now, you can add Skinamarink to that list. The film, an independent release from Canadian director Kyle Edward Ball that cost just $15,000 (£12,000) to make, is currently making waves on the horror scene.To fully explain the plot...
Stanford Daily

The future is scary

Right now, there’s this entire stretch before me called my sophomore year of college, and everything feels uncertain. I am staring down the path leading into the future and I can’t see through the fog. And that just fills me with anxiety. I’m writing this as a sort...

Comments / 0

Community Policy