4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Rob Gronkowski Changes Course On Retirement Stance
Rob Gronkowski continues to tease fans. Rob Gronkowski is easily one of the best tight ends to ever play the game. He and Tom Brady played some amazing football together and even won four Super Bowls as a duo. Unfortunately, Gronk is retired from the game of football, and Brady clearly misses him.
Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee
The Denver Broncos are looking for a new head coach, and they may have found their man. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Broncos are set to interview Dallas Cowboys coach Dan Quinn for their vacancy. The #Broncos have requested permission to speak with #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, source said. One of their Read more... The post Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Aaron Rodgers says he would understand if Packers want to move on from him as quarterback
At the end of 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, the only team he’s ever played for, Aaron Rodgers isn’t sure where his career goes from here.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick's Announcement
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will be back for another season in 2023. The Patriots head coach announced on Monday morning that he will return for another season. "Bill Belichick tells reporters that he'll be back for another season in 2023 and, "the process will start today." He'll...
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
Stetson Bennett’s age sparks huge debate on Twitter
Stetson Bennett is not your typical college football senior, at age 25. So when the Georgia Bulldogs quarterback started out hot in the CFP National Championship, many fans felt compelled to debate his age on Twitter. Many fans poked fun at Bennett’s relatively advanced age, while others claimed his maturity...
Bears best trade partner for No. 1 pick already revealing itself
The Bears could get a haul for the No. 1 pick with at least one clear team already sounding like they’d be willing to give anything to trade up. Thanks to a hilarious end to the season for the Texans, the Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The world is their proverbial oyster.
Look: Sad TCU Fans Go Viral At National Title Game
The first half of this year's national championship between TCU and Georgia was suboptimal for Horned Frogs fans. TCU couldn't get much of anything going on offense while the Bulldogs cruised to 38 points on 354 total yards. So, yeah...not fun for the Horned Frogs. The despair of fans who ...
Breaking: Ohio State Football Star Announces He's Returning
A top offensive player is returning to Ohio State for one more season. Cade Stover, who was the Buckeyes' starting tight end this season, is coming back for his fifth-year senior season in 2023. He made the announcement via Twitter. Stover finished the 2022 season with 36 receptions for 406...
This trade scenario has Bears sending No. 1 pick to Colts for draft haul
The Chicago Bears have a ton of leverage with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Given the Bears have their quarterback in Justin Fields, there will be no shortage of quarterback-needy teams calling general manager Ryan Poles about trading up to the top spot. The Indy Star...
Damar Hamlin Apologizes(?) to Bills; Dolphins in Wild Card Next - Live Game Log
The Buffalo Bills took on the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. ... with Damar Hamlin on the minds of all.
Ohio State star makes huge NFL Draft decision
The Ohio State Buckeyes didn’t quite reach their goals this season, losing to the rival Michigan Wolverines once again, failing to win a Big Ten Championship, and falling to the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff. And as Ohio State looks to bounce back next season, they’ll be doing it without one of its top players.
Aaron Rodgers, Brett Favre could share unwanted final game distinction
Aaron Rodgers is linked to Brett Favre in many areas of Green Bay Packers history. The two could be linked in one more regard that is unwanted. Rodgers’ final pass of the 2022 NFL season was an interception that ended up sealing the Packers’ fate. Rodgers heaved a 3rd-and-10 pass from the Packers 33 with... The post Aaron Rodgers, Brett Favre could share unwanted final game distinction appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Madden 23 to remove CPR celebration from game after Damar Hamlin cardiac arrest
EA Sports is making changes to its Madden 23 celebration options in wake of Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest during the Week 17 Bills vs. Bengals game. The gaming company told CBS Sports that it would no longer offer a celebration during which players mimic the process of CPR. "EA...
Will Lamar Jackson play vs. Bengals? Here are the latest NFL injuries
It’s time for the NFL playoffs. After 271 regular season games, the remaining teams on the road to the Vince Lombardi Trophy are hoping to do two things: win and avoid injuries. Some teams, however, are already dealing with the latter. Here’s a team-by-team look at notable injuries heading...
See which teams voted against NFL playoffs rule changes the Bengals opposed
The NFL's rule changes for seeding and homefield advantage in the AFC playoffs this season won't end up affecting the Cincinnati Bengals, but now we know which teams voted to change the rules. Cincinnati won't face a coin-flip scenario after beating the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Instead, they'll face a...
UC Lands Third Offensive Lineman From Transfer Portal
The bruiser has plenty of experience over the past two years.
Burrow wants Paycor rocking, calls for fans to bring playoff energy
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said he wants the Who Dey faithful to be electric inside Paycor Stadium on Sunday. Burrow said the atmosphere he saw pregame on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills was nothing like he has ever seen - even when he played in front of 100,000-plus people at LSU.
