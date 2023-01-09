Read full article on original website
Related
Time Out Global
Five films that capture the essence of summer
In need of something to watch? ACMI film curator Reece Goodwin has shared his top picks for films that capture the essence of summer. The hot, sultry days of summer are back and what better way to cool off than in the shade of a cinema with a film classic? Luckily for you, ACMI film curator Reece Goodwin has saved us the trouble of picking and has revealed his top five films that capture the dreamy dog days of summer.
Jelly Roll Hints at Forthcoming Documentary
Country-rap sensation Jelly Roll is seeing his Cinderella story unfold. Soon fans may be able to watch his evolution from incarcerated youth to in-demand artist as he hints at a documentary in the works. The artist, born Jason DeFord, appeared on The Bobby Bones Show to discuss the breakout year...
hypebeast.com
'Full Swing' Is the Next Dramatic Sports Documentary on Netflix
Netflix has just announced a release date, and revealed the first trailer for its documentary that follows the 2022 PGA TOUR season. Coming from the same producers who brought the drama of Formula One to life in Drive to Survive, the new documentary called Full Swing will release on February 15, 2022, and star the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau and more.
‘Slow’ Trailer: Moving Relationship Drama Exploring Intimacy & Asexuality Debuts In Sundance
EXCLUSIVE: Can a new romantic relationship survive when one of the partners declares they are asexual in its early stages? That is the driver of Lithuanian filmmaker Marija Kavtaradze’s touching relationship drama Slow which debuts in Sundance’s World Dramatic Competition this month. Paris-based sales company Totem Films have unveiled the international trailer for the work co-starring Greta Grinevičiūtė (Runner) and Kęstutis Cicėnas (The Last Czars) as a dancer and a sign language interpreter who meet and are immediately drawn to one another. The fledgeling relationship quickly enters unexpected waters when one of the partners announces they are asexual. Slow is Kavtaradze’s second feature after Summer Survivors, following a...
TCM Classic Film Festival: Russ Tamblyn, Patrizia von Brandenstein to Be Honored
West Side Story star Russ Tamblyn and Oscar-winning production designer Patrizia von Brandenstein of Amadeus fame will be honored at the 14th annual TCM Classic Film Festival in April, it was announced Tuesday. Each year, the event pays tribute to those whose work in Hollywood has left a lasting impact. The festival returns April 13-16 to Hollywood with the theme “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet.”More from The Hollywood ReporterTCM Classic Film Festival Sets 2023 DatesSteven Spielberg Details How Harrison Ford Helped Convince Melissa Mathison to Write 'E.T.'TCM, Film Foundation Team on 4K Restoration of 'Giant' Tamblyn showed off his acrobatic skills as...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Collider
‘Mean Spirited’ Trailer Reveals Found Footage Fun and Frights [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively share the trailer and release date for Mean Spirited, a new horror comedy from Jeff Ryan (Mass Hysteria, Youthmin). The movie follows a wannabe vlogger who decides to reconnect with an old childhood friend who became a celebrity. The trailer introduces Mean Spirited unique premise. Just as...
'Banshees,' 'Fabelmans' and 'Everything Everywhere' rack up film nominations
"The Banshees of Inisherin," "The Fabelmans" and "Everything Everywhere All at Once" racked up key nominations from Hollywood's actors and directors unions Wednesday, as the movie award season begins to take shape. Also on Wednesday, Hollywood's directors' guild revealed an all-male shortlist of five directors for its top film prize.
hypebeast.com
Kendrick Lamar, Odesza and Foo Fighters to Headline Bonnaroo 2023
Bonnaroo will be returning to ’s Great Stage Park for its first iteration since 2019, due to the 2020 pandemic and a Hurricane-related flood the following year. The genre-spanning festival, which held its inaugural event in 2002, will take place on the 700-acre farm across four days in June, beginning on Thursday, June 15 and wrapping up on Sunday, June 18.
hypebeast.com
Letitia Wright Teases 'Black Panther 3' Update, "It's Already in the Works"
At last night’s Golden Globes celebration, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright caught up with Variety on the red carpet. In conversation with the publication’s correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister, Wright revealed an update on the third installment of the Black Panther franchise. When asked if Black Panther 3...
‘Living’: Read The Screenplay For The Bill Nighy-Led Drama Adapting A Kurosawa Classic
Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will factor in this year’s movie awards races. For his acclaimed Sony Pictures Classics drama Living starring Golden Globe winner Bill Nighy, director Oliver Hermanus adapted Ikiru, the classic 1952 film from Akira Kurosawa. Hermanus has explained over various stops at Deadline’s festival studios that the project started with a script by Nobel Prize winner Kazuo Ishiguro (Never Let Me Go), which was written as a vehicle for Nighy. Pic tells the story of the veteran civil servant Mr. Williams, who finds himself an impotent cog within London’s bureaucracy as the city struggles to rebuild following...
hypebeast.com
Coachella Announces Its 2023 Lineup
It’s finally here. Coachella has officially announced its 2023 lineup which will feature Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean headlining the main stage at the music and arts festival in Indio, California. Bad Bunny — Spotify’s most-streamed artist in 2022 — is set to play the SoCal-based show for...
hypebeast.com
British Netflix Drama 'Top Boy' Is Returning to Screens This Year
The producers of the critically-acclaimed Netflix drama Top Boy have confirmed that a new season will be hitting the screens this year. Back in 2022, rumors were circulating that the show’s production was delayed due to creative differences – but now Netflix has set the record straight, as per an interview with Metro.
hypebeast.com
Naomi Osaka Announces One-Year Hiatus From Tennis
Tennis star Naomi Osaka has officially announced a one-year hiatus from the sport. Early today, she took to Twitter to announce her pregnancy, confirming that she and rapper Cordae will be expecting their first child together. In a short and sweet update to fans, Osaka wrote a heartfelt message alongside...
hypebeast.com
First ‘Avatar Generations’ Trailer Previews a Combat-Focused RPG
The first trailer is out for Square Enix’s free-to-play RPG, Avatar Generations. A spinoff of the iconic Nickelodeon series Avatar: The Last Airbender, the game was developed in partnership with Vancouver’s Navigator Games for iOS and Android devices. In the game, players will be able to journey across...
Comments / 0