EXCLUSIVE: Can a new romantic relationship survive when one of the partners declares they are asexual in its early stages? That is the driver of Lithuanian filmmaker Marija Kavtaradze’s touching relationship drama Slow which debuts in Sundance’s World Dramatic Competition this month. Paris-based sales company Totem Films have unveiled the international trailer for the work co-starring Greta Grinevičiūtė (Runner) and Kęstutis Cicėnas (The Last Czars) as a dancer and a sign language interpreter who meet and are immediately drawn to one another. The fledgeling relationship quickly enters unexpected waters when one of the partners announces they are asexual. Slow is Kavtaradze’s second feature after Summer Survivors, following a...

21 HOURS AGO