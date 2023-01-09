Read full article on original website
Excelsior Springs kidnapping and rape: Everything we know and don't know about the case
NOTE: Details in this story may be considered graphic to some. The details read like a horrible true crime podcast — a woman showed up at an Excelsior Springs, Missouri, home pleading for help. She said she'd been taken from Kansas City, held in a small room in a basement, bound, beaten, and raped. Police said she showed "obvious signs" of trauma. She said there were other victims.
Authorities looking for potential witness in Excelsior Springs kidnapping, rape case
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — It's the first case update the public has heard in months. The Excelsior Springs, Missouri Police Department announced Wednesday it is searching for a potential witness in akidnapping and rape case that rocked the small community in October. Police said investigators, in conjunction with the...
Missouri legislators propose bills addressing child care shortages
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Columbus Park YMCA Head Start has two classrooms; each can hold 17 students. These days, it only uses one. The YMCA operates five Head Starts in the Kansas City area. Heather Gilliam heads them. "We are currently short-staffed," Gillam told KMBC on Wednesday. "We...
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly tests positive for COVID-19
TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas governor laura kelly has tested positive for Covid-19. She is fully vaccinated, and has minor symptoms. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Kansas woman warns of scam on Facebook Marketplace
Kan. — A Kansas woman is warning about a scam that almost cost her hundreds of dollars. It started as a simple request from Linda Rosato. "I just want to change it up. Different color, different style," Rosato said. She was selling her couch on Facebook Marketplace for...
Police say a man has been found dead in a Johnson County, Kansas creek
OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe, Kansas Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a creek Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to a creek near North Somerset Terrace and North Mur-Len Road around 2:11 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man dead in the water.
Kaw Nation enters debate over Shawnee Indian Mission control
FAIRWAY, Kan. — Another tribal nation has entered agrowing conflict about the future of significant historical land and buildings in Fairway. Last week, the Kaw Nation sent a letter to Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly asking for consultation before the state-owned Shawnee Indian Mission is transferred or conveyed “to any other tribal nation.”
KCPS will close only 2 schools instead of 10 under new revised Blueprint 2030 recommendation
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — All 10 schools will not be shut down in the Kansas City, Missouri, school district under the district'sfinal blueprint 2030 recommendation that the board of education unveiled Wednesday night. Both Longfellow and Troost elementary will be the schools to close under the revised new plan.
Independence police: Water is eating away at police headquarters
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence, Missouri, Police Department says it's time to build a new police headquarters, they say the old building is not safe. The request comes after a months-long KMBC 9 News investigation into hundreds of thousands of dollars in overtime pay for work at the current building.
KMBC 9 launches "Cares for Kids" initiative
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KMBC 9 is launching a new community outreach initiative for 2023: KMBC 9 Cares for Kids. The program’s mission is to connect the station’s viewers with local non-profits providing resources, support, and opportunities to help children reach their full potential and achieve success.
Kansas City Public School District to present revised Blueprint 2030 plan
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Public School District will present its revised Blueprint 2030 plan tonight. It's a series of long-term strategies that include the closure of ten schools and many other changes. The closures will dominate the conversation when it comes to any reworking of the...
Flight cancellations strike again in KC after temporary FAA shutdown
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of flights across the country were delayed or canceled after the Federal Aviation Administration shut down air traffic temporarily early Wednesday morning for the first time since 911. The shutdown was due to a malfunction of a safety system pilots are supposed to check...
String of house fires plague the same block in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City family has been displaced after their home caught fire in the 2800 block of Van Brunt Blvd. Monday morning. The property manager, who didn’t wish to be identified, said the home went through four to six months of renovations which were completed in August.
Kansas City passes proposal an additional sales tax on recreational marijuana
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Adding an extra sales tax on recreational marijuana in Kansas City, Missouri, was on the agenda Tuesday at city hall. Eventually, Kansas City voters will have the last word on this tax. The measure, which passed Tuesday, will let voters decide on placing an extra...
Wayside Waifs says the last two rescues from an Iowa puppy mill have been adopted
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two dogs are being adopted from Wayside Waifs. They were rescued from a puppy mill more than a year ago. Huskies Fiona and Rex are about to say goodbye to Wayside Waifs after 435 days in the shelter. When they arrived, Wayside Waifs’ Casey Waugh...
District scraps plans for a new elementary school in Kearney
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The idea of building a fifth elementary school in Kearney, Missouri, is losing traction. The district was set to break ground later this year. Even the best-laid plans can change. That's precisely what happened in the Kearney School District. The school system had the money...
Man killed in fire at a senior apartment complex
RAYTOWN, Mo. — An official with the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department said one person died in a fire at a senior apartment building on Monday. Authorities were called to the Bowen Tower Senior Apartments in the 6100 block of Raytown Road shortly before 1 p.m. to investigate reports of a fire.
No. 2 KU pulls off the comeback to make it 22 straight wins over Oklahoma at Allen Fieldhouse
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The No. 2 ranked Kansas Jayhawks hosted Oklahoma Tuesday. The Sooners haven't won at Allen Fieldhouse since 1993. They - nearly - pulled off the upset on the road. They led by 10 with 5 minutes to go. K.J. Adams scored a career-high 22 points to...
Final track deliveries arrive for Kansas City streetcar expansion
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A significant milestone for the Kansas City streetcar arrived this morning. The final shipment of track started coming in near 49th Street and Brookside Blvd., Wednesday morning. The delivery was about 600 tons altogether. Truck after truck rolled in on Wednesday with new rail, marking...
Popular Eudora pizza spot recovering after pickup crashes through front window
EUDORA, Kan. — A popular pizza restaurant in Eudora, Kansas, is closed. Gambino's Pizza was shut down over the weekend after a pickup truck crashed through the front window. Car after car pulled up to Gambino’s Monday. Instead of the typical lunch rush at the popular pizza joint, customers could only drive away with disappointment.
