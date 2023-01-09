ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Excelsior Springs kidnapping and rape: Everything we know and don't know about the case

NOTE: Details in this story may be considered graphic to some. The details read like a horrible true crime podcast — a woman showed up at an Excelsior Springs, Missouri, home pleading for help. She said she'd been taken from Kansas City, held in a small room in a basement, bound, beaten, and raped. Police said she showed "obvious signs" of trauma. She said there were other victims.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
Missouri legislators propose bills addressing child care shortages

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Columbus Park YMCA Head Start has two classrooms; each can hold 17 students. These days, it only uses one. The YMCA operates five Head Starts in the Kansas City area. Heather Gilliam heads them. "We are currently short-staffed," Gillam told KMBC on Wednesday. "We...
MISSOURI STATE
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly tests positive for COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas governor laura kelly has tested positive for Covid-19. She is fully vaccinated, and has minor symptoms. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas woman warns of scam on Facebook Marketplace

Kan. — A Kansas woman is warning about a scam that almost cost her hundreds of dollars. It started as a simple request from Linda Rosato. "I just want to change it up. Different color, different style," Rosato said. She was selling her couch on Facebook Marketplace for...
KANSAS STATE
Kaw Nation enters debate over Shawnee Indian Mission control

FAIRWAY, Kan. — Another tribal nation has entered agrowing conflict about the future of significant historical land and buildings in Fairway. Last week, the Kaw Nation sent a letter to Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly asking for consultation before the state-owned Shawnee Indian Mission is transferred or conveyed “to any other tribal nation.”
FAIRWAY, KS
Independence police: Water is eating away at police headquarters

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence, Missouri, Police Department says it's time to build a new police headquarters, they say the old building is not safe. The request comes after a months-long KMBC 9 News investigation into hundreds of thousands of dollars in overtime pay for work at the current building.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KMBC 9 launches "Cares for Kids" initiative

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KMBC 9 is launching a new community outreach initiative for 2023: KMBC 9 Cares for Kids. The program’s mission is to connect the station’s viewers with local non-profits providing resources, support, and opportunities to help children reach their full potential and achieve success.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Flight cancellations strike again in KC after temporary FAA shutdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of flights across the country were delayed or canceled after the Federal Aviation Administration shut down air traffic temporarily early Wednesday morning for the first time since 911. The shutdown was due to a malfunction of a safety system pilots are supposed to check...
KANSAS CITY, MO
String of house fires plague the same block in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City family has been displaced after their home caught fire in the 2800 block of Van Brunt Blvd. Monday morning. The property manager, who didn’t wish to be identified, said the home went through four to six months of renovations which were completed in August.
KANSAS CITY, MO
District scraps plans for a new elementary school in Kearney

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The idea of building a fifth elementary school in Kearney, Missouri, is losing traction. The district was set to break ground later this year. Even the best-laid plans can change. That's precisely what happened in the Kearney School District. The school system had the money...
KEARNEY, MO
Man killed in fire at a senior apartment complex

RAYTOWN, Mo. — An official with the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department said one person died in a fire at a senior apartment building on Monday. Authorities were called to the Bowen Tower Senior Apartments in the 6100 block of Raytown Road shortly before 1 p.m. to investigate reports of a fire.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Final track deliveries arrive for Kansas City streetcar expansion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A significant milestone for the Kansas City streetcar arrived this morning. The final shipment of track started coming in near 49th Street and Brookside Blvd., Wednesday morning. The delivery was about 600 tons altogether. Truck after truck rolled in on Wednesday with new rail, marking...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Popular Eudora pizza spot recovering after pickup crashes through front window

EUDORA, Kan. — A popular pizza restaurant in Eudora, Kansas, is closed. Gambino's Pizza was shut down over the weekend after a pickup truck crashed through the front window. Car after car pulled up to Gambino’s Monday. Instead of the typical lunch rush at the popular pizza joint, customers could only drive away with disappointment.
EUDORA, KS

